BRAND CONCEPTS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹430.55 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Brand Concepts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹430.00₹430.65
₹430.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹133.10₹460.60
₹430.55
Open Price
₹430.00
Prev. Close
₹430.55
Volume
8,878

Brand Concepts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1430.8
  • R2431.05
  • R3431.45
  • Pivot
    430.4
  • S1430.15
  • S2429.75
  • S3429.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5185.26422.38
  • 10185.5419.83
  • 20192.09407.79
  • 50171.85372.29
  • 100144.82332.05
  • 200112.3282.79

Brand Concepts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-2.6522.9757.1960.13122.61224.65272.38
3.7323.5558.0297.3072.15122.13175.13
3.74-10.856.5433.8715.1792.3825.44
-1.02-5.990.572.252.65238.45205.97
-3.066.5618.6872.5767.94417.49178.54
1.766.6819.1814.5015.13108.4041.36
2.1632.3934.7562.42-10.41-13.80-13.80
2.72-6.858.7816.823.13375.23138.27
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
1.276.2332.7352.366.1632.10-6.77
-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09
10.581.88-3.4987.41354.43630.36159.35
-0.97-1.92-8.5132.2023.86240.8424.92
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.378.27-9.12-11.90-4.62668.73559.32
-2.543.72-2.85-14.60-21.98-36.57-36.57
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02
5.1046.2324.2645.39-11.02-11.02-11.02

Brand Concepts Ltd. Share Holdings

Brand Concepts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend & ESOP
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Brand Concepts Ltd.

Brand Concepts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2007PLC174702 and registration number is 174702. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other goods in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prateek Maheshwari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Kumar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Annapurna Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Saksena
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kushagra Praveen Toshniwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narender Tulsidas Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govind Shridhar Shrikhande
    Independent Director

FAQs on Brand Concepts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Brand Concepts Ltd.?

The market cap of Brand Concepts Ltd. is ₹455.64 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Brand Concepts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Brand Concepts Ltd. is 41.05 and PB ratio of Brand Concepts Ltd. is 16.26 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Brand Concepts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brand Concepts Ltd. is ₹430.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brand Concepts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brand Concepts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brand Concepts Ltd. is ₹460.60 and 52-week low of Brand Concepts Ltd. is ₹133.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.

