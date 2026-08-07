What is the share price of Brand Concepts? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brand Concepts is ₹174.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Brand Concepts? The Brand Concepts is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brand Concepts? The market cap of Brand Concepts is ₹217.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Brand Concepts? Today’s highest and lowest price of Brand Concepts are ₹180.90 and ₹174.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brand Concepts? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brand Concepts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brand Concepts is ₹442.90 and 52-week low of Brand Concepts is ₹165.00 as on .

How has the Brand Concepts performed historically in terms of returns? The Brand Concepts has shown returns of -2.13% over the past day, -11.71% for the past month, -28.08% over 3 months, -45.7% over 1 year, -21.27% across 3 years, and 26.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brand Concepts? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brand Concepts are 40.13 and 2.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global