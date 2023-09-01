Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.15
|23.00
|52.03
|94.12
|200.98
|2,818.98
|1,079.59
|-2.65
|22.97
|57.19
|60.13
|122.61
|224.65
|272.38
|3.73
|23.55
|58.02
|97.30
|72.15
|122.13
|175.13
|3.74
|-10.85
|6.54
|33.87
|15.17
|92.38
|25.44
|-1.02
|-5.99
|0.57
|2.25
|2.65
|238.45
|205.97
|-3.06
|6.56
|18.68
|72.57
|67.94
|417.49
|178.54
|1.76
|6.68
|19.18
|14.50
|15.13
|108.40
|41.36
|2.16
|32.39
|34.75
|62.42
|-10.41
|-13.80
|-13.80
|2.72
|-6.85
|8.78
|16.82
|3.13
|375.23
|138.27
|-4.92
|14.49
|-5.28
|13.57
|247.69
|1,390.04
|1,390.04
|1.27
|6.23
|32.73
|52.36
|6.16
|32.10
|-6.77
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|10.58
|1.88
|-3.49
|87.41
|354.43
|630.36
|159.35
|-0.97
|-1.92
|-8.51
|32.20
|23.86
|240.84
|24.92
|-6.93
|8.59
|25.73
|51.41
|20.79
|65.38
|22.16
|7.37
|8.27
|-9.12
|-11.90
|-4.62
|668.73
|559.32
|-2.54
|3.72
|-2.85
|-14.60
|-21.98
|-36.57
|-36.57
|-3.91
|-0.07
|-11.31
|-27.10
|-43.65
|13.28
|11.71
|0
|-8.00
|-32.35
|-42.50
|-69.33
|-51.06
|-97.02
|5.10
|46.23
|24.26
|45.39
|-11.02
|-11.02
|-11.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend & ESOP
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Brand Concepts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2007PLC174702 and registration number is 174702. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other goods in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Brand Concepts Ltd. is ₹455.64 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Brand Concepts Ltd. is 41.05 and PB ratio of Brand Concepts Ltd. is 16.26 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brand Concepts Ltd. is ₹430.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brand Concepts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brand Concepts Ltd. is ₹460.60 and 52-week low of Brand Concepts Ltd. is ₹133.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.