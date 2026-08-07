Here's the live share price of Brand Concepts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
|Jasch Industries
|-5.37
|4.90
|82.20
|73.30
|63.55
|11.08
|14.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Brand Concepts has declined 45.70% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Brand Concepts has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|187.91
|186.67
|10
|188.15
|188.3
|20
|195.9
|190.3
|50
|190.87
|197.08
|100
|213.64
|215.72
|200
|265.09
|252.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Brand Concepts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.24%, FII holding rose to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Brand Concepts - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Brand Concepts - Intimation For Opening Of New Store "Bagline" At T-2 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport ,Mum
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Brand Concepts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|Brand Concepts - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|May 27, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|Brand Concepts - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Brand Concepts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MP2007PLC066484 and registration number is 066484. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other goods in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 348.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brand Concepts is ₹174.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Brand Concepts is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Brand Concepts is ₹217.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Brand Concepts are ₹180.90 and ₹174.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brand Concepts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brand Concepts is ₹442.90 and 52-week low of Brand Concepts is ₹165.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Brand Concepts has shown returns of -2.13% over the past day, -11.71% for the past month, -28.08% over 3 months, -45.7% over 1 year, -21.27% across 3 years, and 26.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brand Concepts are 40.13 and 2.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global