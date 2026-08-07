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Brand Concepts Share Price

NSE
BSE

BRAND CONCEPTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Brand Concepts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹174.20 Closed
-2.13₹ -3.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Brand Concepts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹174.00₹180.90
₹174.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹165.00₹442.90
₹174.20
Open Price
₹180.15
Prev. Close
₹178.00
Volume
761

Source: Dion Global

Brand Concepts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37
Jasch Industries		-5.374.9082.2073.3063.5511.0814.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Brand Concepts has declined 45.70% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Brand Concepts has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Brand Concepts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Brand Concepts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5187.91186.67
10188.15188.3
20195.9190.3
50190.87197.08
100213.64215.72
200265.09252.7

Source: Dion Global

Brand Concepts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Brand Concepts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.24%, FII holding rose to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Brand Concepts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTBrand Concepts - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,
Jul 16, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTBrand Concepts - Intimation For Opening Of New Store "Bagline" At T-2 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport ,Mum
Jul 09, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTBrand Concepts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTBrand Concepts - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
May 27, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTBrand Concepts - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Brand Concepts

Brand Concepts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MP2007PLC066484 and registration number is 066484. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other goods in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 348.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prateek Maheshwari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Kumar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Annapurna Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Saksena
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kushagra Praveen Toshniwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narender Tulsidas Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govind Shridhar Shrikhande
    Independent Director

FAQs on Brand Concepts Share Price

What is the share price of Brand Concepts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brand Concepts is ₹174.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Brand Concepts?

The Brand Concepts is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brand Concepts?

The market cap of Brand Concepts is ₹217.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Brand Concepts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Brand Concepts are ₹180.90 and ₹174.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brand Concepts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brand Concepts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brand Concepts is ₹442.90 and 52-week low of Brand Concepts is ₹165.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Brand Concepts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Brand Concepts has shown returns of -2.13% over the past day, -11.71% for the past month, -28.08% over 3 months, -45.7% over 1 year, -21.27% across 3 years, and 26.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brand Concepts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brand Concepts are 40.13 and 2.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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