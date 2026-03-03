Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

BSE Capital Markets & Insurance Index

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE CAPITAL MARKETS & INSURANCE

BSE Capital Markets & Insurance
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 200 Equal Weight
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE 1000
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Capital Markets & Insurance
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Commodities
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Energy
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Focused IT
  • BSE Focused Midcap
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India 150
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE India Manufacturing
  • BSE India Sector Leaders
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE Internet Economy
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Power & Energy
  • BSE Premium Consumption
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Select Business Groups
  • BSE Select IPO
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE Sensex Equal Weight
  • BSE Sensex Next 30
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE Sensex Sixty
  • BSE Sensex Sixty 65:35
  • BSE Services
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
2365.27 Closed
-0.87-20.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-2.1
1M
-0.8
3M
-0.1
6M
4.4
1Y
35.2
5Y
5.7
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2556.902.334,88,200
Anand Rathi Wealth		3120.2544.751.4613,449
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		654.450023,979
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1895.50-4.45-0.234,725
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		463.70-1.30-0.2815,882
SBI Life Insurance Company		2029.95-6.45-0.3219,126
Max Financial Services		1805.95-7.80-0.4314,291
Life Insurance Corporation of India		843.20-6.15-0.7256,014
Go Digit General Insurance		332.50-2.50-0.755,205
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		74.28-0.70-0.9373,298
HDFC Life Insurance Company		706.85-8.25-1.1521,395
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		716.80-8.35-1.1593,068
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		879.00-12.50-1.401,21,827
HDFC Asset Management Company		2648.85-55.95-2.0764,454
Nippon Life India Asset Management		909.95-20.40-2.1928,360
KFIN Technologies		934.95-22.05-2.3067,209
UTI Asset Management Company		965.50-23.95-2.429,998
General Insurance Corporation of India		373.40-9.40-2.4615,754
The New India Assurance Company		143.20-4.10-2.7857,194
Indian Energy Exchange		121.55-3.60-2.884,99,163
360 One Wam		1070.80-31.90-2.899,77,237
Angel One		226.35-7.35-3.155,63,735
Nuvama Wealth Management		1206.00-39.25-3.151,25,286
Computer Age Management Services		650.75-27.25-4.022,51,196
Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
view more

Market News

More Market News
icon
Market Pulse