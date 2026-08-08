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List of Asset Management Companies (AMCs) Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of asset management companies (amcs) companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on asset management companies (amcs) stocks here.

Asset Management Companies (AMCs) Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
IL&FS Investment Managers		8.170.040.4941.16
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		3075.90-3.85-0.134.22
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company		262.65-0.35-0.136.54
HDFC Asset Management Company		2540.00-4.55-0.1827.00
UTI Asset Management Company		898.00-1.85-0.213.22
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		1011.00-13.05-1.275.17
Shriram Asset Management Company		290.00-4.95-1.682.70
Nippon Life India Asset Management		1193.00-21.00-1.73167.43
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Asset Management Companies (AMCs) sector stocks today are IL&FS Investment Managers (up 0.49%). On the other hand, the top losers include Nippon Life India Asset Management (down 1.73%) and Shriram Asset Management Company (down 1.68%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Asset Management Companies (AMCs) sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Asset Management Companies (AMCs) Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund10.76Nippon Life India Asset Management0.51
Motilal Oswal BSE Quality Index Fund8.37HDFC Asset Management Company9.39
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund8.35ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company21.70
Samco Flexi Cap Fund7.52Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC-2.68

Asset Management Companies (AMCs) Sector News

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