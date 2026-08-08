Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of asset management companies (amcs) companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on asset management companies (amcs) stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|IL&FS Investment Managers
|8.17
|0.04
|0.49
|41.16
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|3075.90
|-3.85
|-0.13
|4.22
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
|262.65
|-0.35
|-0.13
|6.54
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2540.00
|-4.55
|-0.18
|27.00
|UTI Asset Management Company
|898.00
|-1.85
|-0.21
|3.22
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|1011.00
|-13.05
|-1.27
|5.17
|Shriram Asset Management Company
|290.00
|-4.95
|-1.68
|2.70
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|1193.00
|-21.00
|-1.73
|167.43
The top gainers among the Asset Management Companies (AMCs) sector stocks today are IL&FS Investment Managers (up 0.49%). On the other hand, the top losers include Nippon Life India Asset Management (down 1.73%) and Shriram Asset Management Company (down 1.68%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Asset Management Companies (AMCs) sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|10.76
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|0.51
|Motilal Oswal BSE Quality Index Fund
|8.37
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|9.39
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|8.35
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|21.70
|Samco Flexi Cap Fund
|7.52
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|-2.68