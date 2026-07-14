SBI Funds Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65990MH1992PLC065289 and registration number is 065289. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund Management Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4374.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 203.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.