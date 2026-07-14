SBI Funds Management has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jul 14, 2026 and will close on Jul 16, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹545.00-574.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Capital
|3.31
|12.32
|12.22
|3.41
|9.21
|2.98
|1.78
|Aditya Birla Capital
|1.55
|21.05
|20.74
|14.69
|51.22
|30.39
|27.43
|HDB Financial Services
|1.23
|21.35
|23.01
|-1.65
|-10.57
|-3.48
|-2.1
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|1.5
|18.19
|29.8
|23.71
|5.19
|74.33
|31.09
|Max Financial Services
|2.2
|4.46
|-0.89
|-1.83
|4.12
|25.82
|8.77
|360 One Wam
|0.77
|5.07
|10.75
|-1.11
|-6.37
|31.84
|29.58
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2.72
|21.43
|17.91
|35.24
|91.5
|108.22
|70.75
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1.71
|27.12
|48.11
|35.43
|31.16
|54.31
|29.73
|Tata Investment Corporation
|2.88
|8
|-3.74
|2.97
|3.93
|43.5
|43.09
|Angel One
|-3.41
|5.1
|21.32
|43.66
|27.01
|25.04
|27.33
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-1.54
|15.61
|5.34
|-9.44
|-20.66
|20.84
|20.62
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.58
|8.73
|11.41
|10.59
|-3.46
|20.44
|6.53
|KFIN Technologies
|5.2
|14.93
|2.81
|-11.91
|-27.28
|37.33
|20.54
|Maharashtra Scooters
|1.81
|9.99
|0.86
|2.3
|-7.39
|33.38
|29.06
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.22
|8.97
|22.56
|25.34
|16.26
|45.18
|40.45
|JSW Holdings
|-7.46
|-5.32
|-14.88
|-35.73
|-47.89
|35.83
|18.84
|JM Financial
|-2.6
|10
|-4.03
|-7.09
|-24
|19.7
|6.09
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-0.32
|17.51
|7.29
|17.65
|8.68
|36.11
|5.45
|TSF Investments
|5.54
|24.68
|22.2
|15.69
|-2.47
|67.83
|45.06
Source: Dion Global
SBI Funds Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65990MH1992PLC065289 and registration number is 065289. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund Management Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4374.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 203.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global