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SBI Funds Management Share Price

Sector
Finance

SBI Funds Management has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jul 14, 2026 and will close on Jul 16, 2026. The price band has been set at 545.00-574.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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SBI Funds Management Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

SBI Funds Management Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Capital		3.3112.3212.223.419.212.981.78
Aditya Birla Capital		1.5521.0520.7414.6951.2230.3927.43
HDB Financial Services		1.2321.3523.01-1.65-10.57-3.48-2.1
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		1.518.1929.823.715.1974.3331.09
Max Financial Services		2.24.46-0.89-1.834.1225.828.77
360 One Wam		0.775.0710.75-1.11-6.3731.8429.58
Anand Rathi Wealth		2.7221.4317.9135.2491.5108.2270.75
Nuvama Wealth Management		1.7127.1248.1135.4331.1654.3129.73
Tata Investment Corporation		2.888-3.742.973.9343.543.09
Angel One		-3.415.121.3243.6627.0125.0427.33
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-1.5415.615.34-9.44-20.6620.8420.62
Computer Age Management Services		-1.588.7311.4110.59-3.4620.446.53
KFIN Technologies		5.214.932.81-11.91-27.2837.3320.54
Maharashtra Scooters		1.819.990.862.3-7.3933.3829.06
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.228.9722.5625.3416.2645.1840.45
JSW Holdings		-7.46-5.32-14.88-35.73-47.8935.8318.84
JM Financial		-2.610-4.03-7.09-2419.76.09
Edelweiss Financial Services		-0.3217.517.2917.658.6836.115.45
TSF Investments		5.5424.6822.215.69-2.4767.8345.06

Source: Dion Global

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About SBI Funds Management

SBI Funds Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65990MH1992PLC065289 and registration number is 065289. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund Management Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4374.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 203.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Challa Sreenivasulu Setty
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Debasish Mishra
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Denys De Campigneulles
    Executive Director & Deputy CEO
  • Mr. Ashwini Kumar Tewari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Olivier Philippe Mari�e
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Prakash
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Moiz Mohsin Miyajiwala
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Ratnakar Adarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Bhatnagar
    Independent Director

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