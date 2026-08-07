Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of ICICI group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on ICICI group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|3075.90
|-3.85
|-0.13
|4.22
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1640.00
|-10.70
|-0.65
|19.20
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|502.10
|-7.30
|-1.43
|33.38
|ICICI Bank
|1422.00
|-54.95
|-3.72
|1379.91
The top losers among the ICICI group stocks today are ICICI Bank (down 3.72%) and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (down 1.43%). On the other hand, there are no gainers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
ICICI Group has a strong presence across industries, including banks, and finance.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the ICICI group here.
Aside of the ICICI Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.