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List of ICICI group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of ICICI group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on ICICI group stocks here.

ICICI Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		3075.90-3.85-0.134.22
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1640.00-10.70-0.6519.20
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		502.10-7.30-1.4333.38
ICICI Bank		1422.00-54.95-3.721379.91
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
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Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top losers among the ICICI group stocks today are ICICI Bank (down 3.72%) and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (down 1.43%). On the other hand, there are no gainers.

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

ICICI Group has a strong presence across industries, including banks, and finance.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the ICICI group here.

Aside of the ICICI Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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