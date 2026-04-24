Indian asset management companies (AMCs) are moving beyond market cycles and transitioning into long-term compounders.

Will stocks of HDFC AMC , ICICI AMC , Nippon India , and other AMCs benefit?

Most investors still relate mutual fund houses to simple intermediaries. Pooling money from investors and investing it across markets. In between, they charge a fee linked to assets under management (AUM) for managing those investments. In this framework, earnings are tightly linked to market performance. As AUM rises during bull phases, earnings rise, and vice versa, making them inherently cyclical businesses.

But this view is incomplete. The businesses of mutual fund houses have evolved. The SIP market is no longer in its early stages. It has scaled into a mature, structural flow engine. And, alongside, multiple new growth engines are starting to emerge.

Here is why there is a growing interest in AMC stocks.

Growth Engine 1: SIPs Leading the Structural Transformation

Driving the structural change is the rise of SIP inflows. The scale is hard to ignore.

Monthly inflow from SIPs has increased from ₹8,500 crore in Feb 2020 to over ₹32,000 crore in March 2026, recording a near 4X growth. This momentum has pushed total SIP assets to over ₹16.25 lakh crore, accounting for nearly 20% of the total industry AUM.

The numbers make one thing clear. SIPs are no longer an early-stage trend. And this shift is just not about scale. We can see behavioral stability as well.

Despite the recent corrections in the market, coupled with sideways momentum before, SIP inflows have stayed resilient. Investors now are less afraid of short-term market movements. This signifies the quality of these inflows.

Steady SIP inflows bring visibility to AMCs. Earnings are now more predictable as earnings growth is directly linked to AUM growth.

This is a structural reset as AUM growth is no longer purely market-driven; it’s now inflow-driven, a lot of which is set up to happen automatically.

Growth Engine 2: Higher Equity-Mix in AUM

If SIPs provide the flow, the equity mix is driving their profitability.

Equity and equity-oriented funds now form over 50% of the industry AUM. These equity and equity-oriented schemes have a higher fee structure compared to non-equity-oriented schemes.

The base expense ratio (BER), which reflects the core cost of running a fund, typically ranges between ~1% and 2.10% for actively managed equity funds, while debt funds operate at a much lower level. For instance, liquid funds can have an expense ratio as low as 0.20%.

Top 5 AMCs with Highest Equity-Mix in AUM

Fund House Share of Equity and Equity-Oriented Fund in AUM (%) DSP AMC 62.9 HDFC AMC 60.8 Axis AMC 58.9 ICICI AMC 55.8 Kotak Mahindra AMC 48.8 Source: ICICI AMC RHP (Data as of September 2025)

AMCs with a higher share of equity-oriented funds mean they have higher revenue per unit of AUM, better operating margins, and higher profitability even at similar AUMs. The role of SIPs becomes important here as well.

Approximately 60% of the SIP flow now goes into equity and equity-hybrid funds. This means incremental AUM added through SIPs is not just stable; it is also high-yielding.

This is a powerful combination. It shifts the focus from just growing AUM to growing the quality of AUM. This is another step in the structural shift.

Growth Engine 3: Operating Leverage

AMC businesses are inherently operating leverage-driven.

The cost structure of AMC is largely fixed. Expenses on technology, compliance, and fund management do not increase in direct proportion to AUM. For instance, a fund management team managing Rs 100,000 crores can potentially manage Rs 200,000 crores without anywhere near doubling their team size.

In other words, all the incremental inflows come at a much lower cost.

This means, as AUM grows, revenue grows proportionately. But costs grow at a slower pace, leading to margin expansion. The trend is already visible across listed AMCs.

Profit Growth Outpacing Revenue Growth



5-yr Compounded Sales Growth (%) 5-yr Compounded Profit Growth (%) ICICI AMC 21 22 HDFC AMC 13 17 Nippon India 16 25 Aditya Birla AMC 10 13 Canara Robeco AMC 33 52 UTI AMC 12 16 source: screener.in

Combined with the asset-light business model of AMCs, this leads to higher return on equity (ROE), strong cash flows, and consistent dividend payouts.

Growth Engine 4: Product Expansion and New Revenue Pools

While SIP flows remain a strong growth engine, the next phase of growth for AMCs will be driven by product expansion.

Opening up new markets is helping AMCs to expand beyond traditional mutual fund offerings and tap a new set of investors. This has already started to create incremental revenue pools.

Cost-led Scale Expansion

Passive funds, including the index funds and ETFs, are among the fastest-growing segments. The growth has been mainly triggered by popularity in sectoral and thematic investing.

source: ICICI AMC IPO Prospectus

Their low-cost nature has attracted both retail and institutional investors and enabled AMCs to capture flows at scale, even if the yields are lower.

Product Innovation Driving Retention

Equity-oriented hybrid and multi-asset funds are becoming an important category in the mutual fund industry.

These funds are known to deliver better risk-adjusted returns because of their unique ability to combine different asset classes within one structure. For AMCs, this means improved investor retention, more stable inflows, and lower redemption risk. Over time, this enhances the quality of AUM.

Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs)

The introduction of SIFs signals a clear shift that the market is now mature enough for more sophisticated and higher-margin products.

With a minimum investment amount of ₹10 lakh, AMCs can target wealthier investors. Higher-value products often have better fee structures, lower churn, and deep client relationships.

Over time, this allows AMCs to diversify away from volume-driven to value-driven growth and support margin expansion.

The momentum is already visible. SIF AUM has surged 117% to ₹10,620 crore in the Jan-March quarter.

Global Mutual Funds through GIFT City

This is the new emerging growth lever for AMCs. Unlike traditional mutual funds, global funds invest in foreign stocks covering various sectors and regions. They target investors who want to invest beyond domestic equities.

These funds have a minimum investment requirement of US$ 5,000. For AMCs, the impact is strategic. It broadens their market by reaching both wealthy residents and non-resident Indian investors and boosts premium positioning.

The business of mutual fund houses is no longer dependent on a single engine; rather, multiple growth engines are working simultaneously across scale, profitability, and market reach.

What Does This Mean for AMC Stocks?

Markets don’t just reward growth. It rewards the quality of growth. Is it predictable, scalable, and less cyclical?

Indian AMCs are moving in that direction. But does it call for a sector re-rating?

Well, it depends on a few factors. Strength of inflows, share of equity and equity-oriented funds in AUM, and state of margin expansion through operating leverage.

However, risks remain. If the share of passive funds in AUM rises sharply, overall yield could decline. This could limit earnings expansion.

At the same time, regulatory oversight by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on the expense ratio has also capped how much mutual funds can charge, constraining their pricing power.

Here’s a look at the current valuations of the leading AMCs in India:



P/E 3-yr Median P/E Industry Median PE ROE (%) HDFC AMC 41.3 41.2 31.09 32.9 ICICI AMC 51.1 – 86 Nippon India 46.5 34.2

Aditya AMC 29.4 21.9 27 Canara Robeco AMC 29.3 29.5 36.2 UTI AMC 19.1 21.3 17.5 source: screener.in (As of 22 April 2026)

AMC stocks are not just trading at different multiples; the spread itself is the signal. The industry median P/E is ~31x, but leaders like ICICI AMC, HDFC AMC, and Nippon India trade at ~40–50x. That’s a 30–60% premium to the median.

At the other end, Aditya Birla AMC , Canara Robeco , and UTI trade at ~19–29x, often below or near historical averages.

A key point to note is that the larger AMCs are trading at a premium compared to the industry median, while the relatively smaller AMCs are not. Perhaps this is due to the fact that operating leverage is kicking in for these companies in a significant way.

The opportunity is perhaps no longer sector-wide. It lies in which AMCs can sustain premium valuations and which ones can catch up. To keep an eye on how this sector develops from here on, perhaps add these stocks to your watchlist.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Deepan Datta has spent over a decade studying stocks and mutual funds. His passion is to uncover interesting stories in the financial markets and share them through his writings with investors at large. He is focused on delivering clear, easy to understand and research-backed insights. Deepan began his career as a Research Associate at S&P Global, where he developed a strong foundation in financial research and data analysis.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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