AWL Agri Business, the maker of the Fortune brand of edible oils, is targeting Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue by 2030, banking on a sharper push into branded foods and deeper penetration in southern India, according to disclosures made at its Investor Day meet held last week.

The company also expects earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to reach Rs 4,000 crore by 2030. And is aiming to expand its distribution reach to 3 million outlets by 2030 versus 2.6 million outlets now.

The Ahmedabad-based company, also the country’s largest edible oil producer, closed FY26 with a consolidated revenue of Rs 74,731 crore, marking a 17% year-on-year growth. Net profit stood at Rs 1,045 crore and full-year operational Ebitda was Rs 2,343 crore in FY26.

The company expects its future growth strategy to be anchored by three engines: steady expansion in its core edible oils business, rapid scaling of foods and FMCG products, and continued momentum in industry essentials. Management guided for mid-single digit volume growth in edible oils, mid-teen revenue growth in foods and FMCG, and high single-digit growth in industry essentials over the medium term.

AWL, analysts said, is seeking to gradually reduce its dependence on the relatively mature oils category by building a wider branded foods portfolio. The company has set a target of scaling the foods business to account for 25% of overall volumes over the next five years, reflecting a strategic shift towards higher-margin categories.

AWL’s revenue ambition comes at a time when India’s packaged foods sector is seeing a gradual premiumisation trend, though demand recovery in mass categories has remained uneven.

The expansion plan also comes amid intensifying competition in staples and packaged foods, where consumer companies are chasing growth beyond urban markets. AWL’s management indicated that categories such as wheat flour, rice, pulses and other kitchen essentials would be key growth drivers as it leverages the distribution strength built through its edible oils business.

At the core of the strategy remains the Fortune brand, which continues to dominate the company’s portfolio. While edible oils remain a high-volume business with relatively lower margins, AWL sees room for expansion in under-penetrated markets, particularly in select southern India markets, where its market share trails stronger positions in western and northern regions.

The industry essentials business — which includes oleochemicals, castor oil derivatives and de-oiled cakes — is also expected to contribute meaningfully to overall growth, supported by demand from industrial and export markets.