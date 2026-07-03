A bulk deal in AWL Agri Business: 1.30 crore shares of the company were bought by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on July 02. The domestic mutual fund bought these shares at an average price of Rs 180.10 on the BSE, taking the total transaction value to Rs 234.13 crore.

AustralianSuper sold 1.65 crore shares of the FMCG giant at an average price of Rs 180.14, which represented 1.27% stake. The deal amounted to a total of Rs 297.32 crore.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund is one of India’s largest Asset Management Companies (AMCs), formed in 1993 as a joint venture between ICICI Bank and UK-based Prudential Plc. It offers over 100 mutual fund schemes spanning equity, debt, and hybrid assets to help investors build long-term wealth. It is consistently one of the top two or three mutual fund houses in India in terms of Assets Under Management (AUM).

AWL Agri share price performance

The share price of AWL Agri has risen 4.5% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has slipped 0.20% in the last one month. The stock has fallen almost 19% in the past six months. AWL Agri’s stock performance has declined 26% over the previous 12 months.

AWL Agri Q4FY26

The company reported a jump of 53.5% year-over-year in net profit at Rs 292 crore for Q4 F26, compared with Rs 190 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue for the quarter surged 17.7% YoY to Rs 21,465 crore from Rs 18,230 crore last year, marking the company’s highest quarterly revenue. This was supported by 14% volume growth driven by strong edible oil demand and expansion across channels.

EBITDA increased 16.8% to Rs 524 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 449 crore in the same period a year back. The EBITDA margin came in at 2.4%, as against 2.5% in the same quarter last year.

About AWL Agri

AWL Agri Business, formerly Adani Wilmar, is one of India’s largest FMCG and food companies. Best known for its flagship brand Fortune, AWL produces kitchen staples like edible oils, wheat flour, rice, pulses, and sugar. It operates 24 manufacturing plants across 11 states in India. It also holds India’s largest port-based refinery at Mundra, Gujarat.