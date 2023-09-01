Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Adani Wilmar Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADANI WILMAR LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Largecap | NSE
₹352.25 Closed
-2.02-7.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Adani Wilmar Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹348.00₹357.00
₹352.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹327.25₹841.70
₹352.25
Open Price
₹354.85
Prev. Close
₹359.50
Volume
34,15,697

Adani Wilmar Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1356.6
  • R2361.3
  • R3365.6
  • Pivot
    352.3
  • S1347.6
  • S2343.3
  • S3338.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5690.62367.62
  • 10688.02371.84
  • 20715.18378.68
  • 50713.5392.3
  • 100668.88411.69
  • 200534.32450.84

Adani Wilmar Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.80-14.81-20.39-7.32-48.5031.1831.18
-0.80-7.3119.8031.703.38105.0213,021.05
3.22-0.933.4312.82-3.71175.36142.58
5.4913.0629.38106.7459.2589.8989.89
-0.56-7.113.55-4.936.2415.5124.62
1.82-4.9812.27-1.5025.19648.62722.66
7.045.046.7817.8838.31284.65284.65
2.385.9413.247.721,013.882,951.062,970.12
4.4131.6933.6228.63-11.836.166.16
1.49-1.282.33-4.80-0.9788.65137.45
2.261.127.100.5611.04-8.59196.72
-10.00-36.84-46.00-58.42-74.66-28.48-20.00
2.19-10.4020.524.110.201,578.401,578.40
042.8642.86-16.67-33.33-76.74-96.44
0.768.84-2.2015.272.5687.79-26.87
3.541.90-10.560.63-30.90-30.00-22.47

Adani Wilmar Ltd. Share Holdings

Adani Wilmar Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES1,71,8020.227.08
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund1,58,4620.226.53
UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund1,33,8970.225.52
SBI Nifty Next 50 ETF80,2200.223.3
UTI Nifty Next 50 Exchange Traded Fund69,7380.222.87
SBI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund27,5570.221.14
HDFC NIFTY Next 50 Index Fund20,2930.220.84
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 ETF19,4910.220.8
HDFC Nifty 100 Equal Weight Index Fund18,9700.990.78
DSP Nifty Next 50 Index Fund15,6840.220.65
View All Mutual Funds

Adani Wilmar Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Adani Wilmar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15146GJ1999PLC035320 and registration number is 035320. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52361.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 129.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kuok Khoon Hong
    Non Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Angshu Mallick
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pranav AdanI
    Director
  • Dr. Malay Mahadevia
    Director
  • Mr. Madhu Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dorab Mistry
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mrs. Dipali H Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anup P Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Adani Wilmar Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Wilmar Ltd.?

The market cap of Adani Wilmar Ltd. is ₹46,723.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adani Wilmar Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Adani Wilmar Ltd. is 80.26 and PB ratio of Adani Wilmar Ltd. is 14.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Adani Wilmar Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Wilmar Ltd. is ₹352.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adani Wilmar Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Wilmar Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Wilmar Ltd. is ₹841.70 and 52-week low of Adani Wilmar Ltd. is ₹327.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data