Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.80
|-14.81
|-20.39
|-7.32
|-48.50
|31.18
|31.18
|-0.80
|-7.31
|19.80
|31.70
|3.38
|105.02
|13,021.05
|3.22
|-0.93
|3.43
|12.82
|-3.71
|175.36
|142.58
|5.49
|13.06
|29.38
|106.74
|59.25
|89.89
|89.89
|-0.56
|-7.11
|3.55
|-4.93
|6.24
|15.51
|24.62
|1.82
|-4.98
|12.27
|-1.50
|25.19
|648.62
|722.66
|7.04
|5.04
|6.78
|17.88
|38.31
|284.65
|284.65
|2.38
|5.94
|13.24
|7.72
|1,013.88
|2,951.06
|2,970.12
|4.41
|31.69
|33.62
|28.63
|-11.83
|6.16
|6.16
|1.49
|-1.28
|2.33
|-4.80
|-0.97
|88.65
|137.45
|2.26
|1.12
|7.10
|0.56
|11.04
|-8.59
|196.72
|-10.00
|-36.84
|-46.00
|-58.42
|-74.66
|-28.48
|-20.00
|2.19
|-10.40
|20.52
|4.11
|0.20
|1,578.40
|1,578.40
|0
|42.86
|42.86
|-16.67
|-33.33
|-76.74
|-96.44
|0.76
|8.84
|-2.20
|15.27
|2.56
|87.79
|-26.87
|3.54
|1.90
|-10.56
|0.63
|-30.90
|-30.00
|-22.47
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES
|1,71,802
|0.22
|7.08
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|1,58,462
|0.22
|6.53
|UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|1,33,897
|0.22
|5.52
|SBI Nifty Next 50 ETF
|80,220
|0.22
|3.3
|UTI Nifty Next 50 Exchange Traded Fund
|69,738
|0.22
|2.87
|SBI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|27,557
|0.22
|1.14
|HDFC NIFTY Next 50 Index Fund
|20,293
|0.22
|0.84
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 ETF
|19,491
|0.22
|0.8
|HDFC Nifty 100 Equal Weight Index Fund
|18,970
|0.99
|0.78
|DSP Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|15,684
|0.22
|0.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Adani Wilmar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15146GJ1999PLC035320 and registration number is 035320. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52361.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 129.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Adani Wilmar Ltd. is ₹46,723.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Adani Wilmar Ltd. is 80.26 and PB ratio of Adani Wilmar Ltd. is 14.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Wilmar Ltd. is ₹352.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Wilmar Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Wilmar Ltd. is ₹841.70 and 52-week low of Adani Wilmar Ltd. is ₹327.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.