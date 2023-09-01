Follow Us

BSE Auto Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE AUTO

BSE Auto
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
₹36,075.13 Closed
1.58+561.8 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

14
4
1W
3.4
1M
0.4
3M
9.7
6M
22.3
1Y
18.6
5Y
47.2
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
385-3.45-0.89
1,89,613
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
184.150.450.24
5,10,882
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
4,662.6549.601.08
26,922
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,363.537.701.62
5,449
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
18,986399.402.15
1,668
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,700.05-4.20-0.25
24,118
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
3,399.8562.301.87
26,399
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
3,131.15-27.45-0.87
22,925
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,93319.800.68
5,623
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,591.515.400.98
83,329
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
10,331.8324.703.24
76,845
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
65.93.786.08
23,25,750
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,08,089.35-694.95-0.64
120
97.751.901.98
11,33,468
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
611.210.101.68
14,53,588
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
2,985.9583.152.86
16,310
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
1,454.635.252.48
38,776
UNO Minda Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
6052.950.49
9,335

