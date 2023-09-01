Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|385
|-3.45
|-0.89
|1,89,613
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|184.15
|0.45
|0.24
|5,10,882
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|4,662.65
|49.60
|1.08
|26,922
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,363.5
|37.70
|1.62
|5,449
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|18,986
|399.40
|2.15
|1,668
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,700.05
|-4.20
|-0.25
|24,118
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|3,399.85
|62.30
|1.87
|26,399
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|3,131.15
|-27.45
|-0.87
|22,925
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,933
|19.80
|0.68
|5,623
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,591.5
|15.40
|0.98
|83,329
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|10,331.8
|324.70
|3.24
|76,845
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|65.9
|3.78
|6.08
|23,25,750
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,08,089.35
|-694.95
|-0.64
|120
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|97.75
|1.90
|1.98
|11,33,468
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|611.2
|10.10
|1.68
|14,53,588
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|2,985.95
|83.15
|2.86
|16,310
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|1,454.6
|35.25
|2.48
|38,776
UNO Minda Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|605
|2.95
|0.49
|9,335