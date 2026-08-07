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65073.81 Closed
1.33+856.35 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
2.9
1M
7.8
3M
8.2
6M
5.4
1Y
22.3
5Y
183.7
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.2514.259.2545,02,110
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		819.0032.004.074,76,760
Exide Industries		490.3016.553.493,85,137
Mahindra & Mahindra		3501.4086.402.532,04,068
Bharat Forge		2274.0044.001.9751,921
Hero MotoCorp		5728.00107.001.901,65,761
Balkrishna Industries		2460.0526.751.1012,014
Eicher Motors		8005.0075.000.9513,722
UNO Minda		1275.0011.000.8745,270
Sundram Fasteners		1093.006.050.561,34,485
Bajaj Auto		11642.0055.800.4821,107
Maruti Suzuki India		14050.0053.000.3838,522
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001.250.361,77,641
Tube Investments of India		2770.006.000.221,07,480
TVS Motor Company		4401.503.500.0831,288
Schaeffler India		4030.00-2.95-0.07516
Hyundai Motor India		2197.00-3.00-0.1411,984
Ashok Leyland		177.10-0.45-0.259,53,993
MRF		133515.00-374.90-0.28192
Apollo Tyres		445.35-4.50-1.001,54,181
Bosch		42000.00-500.00-1.181,877
Tata Motors		453.10-6.60-1.4416,19,736
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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