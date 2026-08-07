Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.25
|14.25
|9.25
|45,02,110
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|819.00
|32.00
|4.07
|4,76,760
|Exide Industries
|490.30
|16.55
|3.49
|3,85,137
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3501.40
|86.40
|2.53
|2,04,068
|Bharat Forge
|2274.00
|44.00
|1.97
|51,921
|Hero MotoCorp
|5728.00
|107.00
|1.90
|1,65,761
|Balkrishna Industries
|2460.05
|26.75
|1.10
|12,014
|Eicher Motors
|8005.00
|75.00
|0.95
|13,722
|UNO Minda
|1275.00
|11.00
|0.87
|45,270
|Sundram Fasteners
|1093.00
|6.05
|0.56
|1,34,485
|Bajaj Auto
|11642.00
|55.80
|0.48
|21,107
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14050.00
|53.00
|0.38
|38,522
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|345.00
|1.25
|0.36
|1,77,641
|Tube Investments of India
|2770.00
|6.00
|0.22
|1,07,480
|TVS Motor Company
|4401.50
|3.50
|0.08
|31,288
|Schaeffler India
|4030.00
|-2.95
|-0.07
|516
|Hyundai Motor India
|2197.00
|-3.00
|-0.14
|11,984
|Ashok Leyland
|177.10
|-0.45
|-0.25
|9,53,993
|MRF
|133515.00
|-374.90
|-0.28
|192
|Apollo Tyres
|445.35
|-4.50
|-1.00
|1,54,181
|Bosch
|42000.00
|-500.00
|-1.18
|1,877
|Tata Motors
|453.10
|-6.60
|-1.44
|16,19,736