MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35100MH1982PLC264042 and registration number is 264042. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 184.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. is ₹1,105.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. is 121.03 and PB ratio of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. is 12.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. is ₹42.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. is ₹78.00 and 52-week low of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. is ₹33.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.