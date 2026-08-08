Here's the live share price of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility
|0.30
|-5.36
|-9.32
|-12.86
|-41.18
|-42.93
|-36.47
|Bajaj Auto
|1.06
|15.12
|9.76
|21.43
|41.41
|35.59
|24.74
|Eicher Motors
|2.20
|6.38
|9.21
|11.32
|40.94
|33.62
|24.04
|TVS Motor Company
|2.12
|18.62
|18.74
|16.97
|46.05
|48.62
|50.73
|Hero MotoCorp
|6.41
|14.73
|7.23
|-0.47
|22.93
|24.72
|15.09
|Ola Electric Mobility
|6.18
|-3.14
|16.94
|30.17
|1.96
|-23.34
|-14.74
|Atul Auto
|10.08
|15.01
|14.96
|16.97
|27.66
|14.89
|22.12
|Zelio E-Mobility
|-5.24
|18.08
|48.68
|178.15
|336.90
|63.48
|34.30
|Supertech EV
|5.89
|-6.71
|-18.49
|-34.70
|-19.05
|-17.56
|-10.94
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has declined 41.18% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (41.41%), Eicher Motors (40.94%), TVS Motor Company (46.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (24.74%) and Eicher Motors (24.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.78
|6.8
|10
|6.77
|6.81
|20
|6.85
|6.83
|50
|6.82
|6.89
|100
|6.9
|7.17
|200
|7.9
|9.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility saw a drop in promoter holding to 22.33%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 77.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:12 AM IST IST
|Wardwizard Innovatio - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:48 AM IST IST
|Wardwizard Innovatio - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 06" August, 2026Listing Regulation:
|Jul 08, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Wardwizard Innovatio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Jul 08, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Wardwizard Innovatio - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 07Th July, 2026Listing Regulati
|Jul 01, 2026, 01:34 AM IST IST
|Wardwizard Innovatio - Board Meeting Outcome for Sub: Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th June, 2026Listing Regulat
Source: Dion Global
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35100MH1982PLC264042 and registration number is 264042. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles, scooters, mopeds etc. and their engine. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 246.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility is ₹6.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility is ₹204.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility are ₹6.80 and ₹6.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility is ₹14.57 and 52-week low of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility is ₹5.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, -5.36% for the past month, -9.32% over 3 months, -41.18% over 1 year, -42.93% across 3 years, and -36.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility are 266.27 and 1.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global