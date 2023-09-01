Follow Us

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. Share Price

WARDWIZARD INNOVATIONS & MOBILITY LTD.

Sector : Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers | Smallcap | BSE
₹42.64 Closed
-0.93-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.42₹43.75
₹42.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.21₹78.00
₹42.64
Open Price
₹42.80
Prev. Close
₹43.04
Volume
11,18,062

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.4
  • R244.24
  • R344.73
  • Pivot
    42.91
  • S142.07
  • S241.58
  • S340.74

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 560.4943.42
  • 1059.0642.75
  • 2056.1941.6
  • 5058.742.22
  • 10058.7545.41
  • 20068.2250.5

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.0313.01-12.91-22.35-29.64120.28348.33
1.61-5.270.4625.2614.4257.5968.62
8.616.1614.3836.8643.30230.14158.30
0.75-5.484.7120.562.00-2.08-9.55
29.6159.6576.3668.49207.10240.3054.23
-1.02-1.82-3.443.43-1.82-30.29-18.18

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. Share Holdings

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35100MH1982PLC264042 and registration number is 264042. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 184.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yatin Sanjay Gupte
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Devyani Gupta
    Non Executive/Non Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Bhargav Govindprasad Pandya
    Non Executive/Non Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Mukeshkumar B Kaka
    Non Executive/Non Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sanjay M Gupte
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Sneha Shouche
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. Avishek Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd.?

The market cap of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. is ₹1,105.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. is 121.03 and PB ratio of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. is 12.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. is ₹42.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. is ₹78.00 and 52-week low of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. is ₹33.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

