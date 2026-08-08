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Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Share Price

NSE
BSE

WARDWIZARD INNOVATIONS & MOBILITY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles

Here's the live share price of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.71 Closed
0.15₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.67₹6.80
₹6.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.05₹14.57
₹6.71
Open Price
₹6.71
Prev. Close
₹6.70
Volume
4,91,265

Source: Dion Global

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility		0.30-5.36-9.32-12.86-41.18-42.93-36.47
Bajaj Auto		1.0615.129.7621.4341.4135.5924.74
Eicher Motors		2.206.389.2111.3240.9433.6224.04
TVS Motor Company		2.1218.6218.7416.9746.0548.6250.73
Hero MotoCorp		6.4114.737.23-0.4722.9324.7215.09
Ola Electric Mobility		6.18-3.1416.9430.171.96-23.34-14.74
Atul Auto		10.0815.0114.9616.9727.6614.8922.12
Zelio E-Mobility		-5.2418.0848.68178.15336.9063.4834.30
Supertech EV		5.89-6.71-18.49-34.70-19.05-17.56-10.94

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has declined 41.18% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (41.41%), Eicher Motors (40.94%), TVS Motor Company (46.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (24.74%) and Eicher Motors (24.04%).

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.786.8
106.776.81
206.856.83
506.826.89
1006.97.17
2007.99.15

Source: Dion Global

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility saw a drop in promoter holding to 22.33%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 77.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:12 AM IST ISTWardwizard Innovatio - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 07, 2026, 04:48 AM IST ISTWardwizard Innovatio - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 06" August, 2026Listing Regulation:
Jul 08, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTWardwizard Innovatio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Jul 08, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTWardwizard Innovatio - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 07Th July, 2026Listing Regulati
Jul 01, 2026, 01:34 AM IST ISTWardwizard Innovatio - Board Meeting Outcome for Sub: Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th June, 2026Listing Regulat

Source: Dion Global

About Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35100MH1982PLC264042 and registration number is 264042. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles, scooters, mopeds etc. and their engine. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 246.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yatin Sanjay Gupte
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay M Gupte
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sheetal Mandar Bhalerao
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Avishek Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. John Joseph
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Jai Singh Nain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Paresh Prakashbhai Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Miteshkumar Ghanshyambhai Rana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Mansi Jayendra Bhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Share Price

What is the share price of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility is ₹6.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility?

The Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility?

The market cap of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility is ₹204.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility are ₹6.80 and ₹6.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility is ₹14.57 and 52-week low of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility is ₹5.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility performed historically in terms of returns?

The Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, -5.36% for the past month, -9.32% over 3 months, -41.18% over 1 year, -42.93% across 3 years, and -36.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility are 266.27 and 1.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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