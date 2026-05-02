TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 4,73,970 units in April 2026, up 7% from 443,716 units in April 2025.

The company said its customer-retail business in the two- and three-wheeler segments remains robust across domestic and international markets. However, its dispatch in the month has been impacted due to product and supply contrasts.

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“Dispatch volumes have been impacted by lower production due to supply chain constraints, including workforce availability, raw material and consumable shortages, especially in tier-1 and tier-2 suppliers, and limited container availability for timely international dispatches.” TVS Motor said in a statement.

TVS Motor 2-wheeler sales

TVS Motor’s total two-wheelers registered a growth of 6% with sales increasing from 4,30,150 units in April 2025 to 4,55,333 units in April 2026. The company’s domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 8% with sales increasing from 3,23,647 units in April 2025 to 3,48,545 units in April 2026.

TVS Motor’s motorcycle segment registered 2,00,039 unit sales in April 2026, as against 220,347 units in April 2025, while the scooter vertical registered a growth of 24% with sales increasing from 169,741 units in April 2025 to 211,158 units in April 2026.

TVS Electric Vehicle sales

TVS Motor’s electric vehicles segment registered a growth of 36% with sales increasing from 27,684 units in April 2025 to 37,771 units in April 2026.

The company’s three-wheeler vertical registered a 37% growth, with sales increasing from 13,566 units in April 2025 to 18,637 units in April 2026.

TVS Motor international business

The Company’s total international business sales grew by 3%, increasing from 1,16,700 units in April 2025 to 1,20,008 units in April 2026. Two-wheeler international sales totaled 1,06,788 units in April 2026, up from 1,06,503 units in April 2025.

TVS Motos said that it has implemented measures to tackle supply and dispatch issues, and production is expected to recover in May 2026.