What is the share price of Atul Auto? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atul Auto is ₹567.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Atul Auto? The Atul Auto is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Atul Auto? The market cap of Atul Auto is ₹1,573.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Atul Auto? Today’s highest and lowest price of Atul Auto are ₹592.00 and ₹567.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atul Auto? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atul Auto stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atul Auto is ₹596.65 and 52-week low of Atul Auto is ₹381.00 as on .

How has the Atul Auto performed historically in terms of returns? The Atul Auto has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, 15.01% for the past month, 14.96% over 3 months, 27.66% over 1 year, 14.89% across 3 years, and 22.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Atul Auto? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atul Auto are 37.23 and 3.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global