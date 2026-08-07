Here's the live share price of Atul Auto along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Atul Auto
|10.08
|15.01
|14.96
|16.97
|27.66
|14.89
|22.12
|Bajaj Auto
|1.06
|15.12
|9.76
|21.43
|41.41
|35.59
|24.74
|Eicher Motors
|2.20
|6.38
|9.21
|11.32
|40.94
|33.62
|24.04
|TVS Motor Company
|2.12
|18.62
|18.74
|16.97
|46.05
|48.62
|50.73
|Hero MotoCorp
|6.41
|14.73
|7.23
|-0.47
|22.93
|24.72
|15.09
|Ola Electric Mobility
|6.18
|-3.14
|16.94
|30.17
|1.96
|-23.34
|-14.74
|Zelio E-Mobility
|-5.24
|18.08
|48.68
|178.15
|336.90
|63.48
|34.30
|Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility
|0.30
|-5.36
|-9.32
|-12.86
|-41.18
|-42.93
|-36.47
|Supertech EV
|5.89
|-6.71
|-18.49
|-34.70
|-19.05
|-17.56
|-10.94
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Atul Auto has gained 27.66% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (41.41%), Eicher Motors (40.94%), TVS Motor Company (46.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Atul Auto has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (24.74%) and Eicher Motors (24.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|513.34
|550.36
|10
|496
|527.85
|20
|489.97
|508.74
|50
|479.73
|490.6
|100
|467.3
|479.04
|200
|462.57
|473.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Atul Auto remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.07%, FII holding fell to 0.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Atul Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST
|Atul Auto - Clarification On Increase In Volume.
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|Atul Auto - Clarification sought from Atul Auto Ltd
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|Atul Auto - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Atul Auto - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Atul Auto Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L54100GJ1986PLC016999 and registration number is 016999. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of three-wheelers and their engine. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 785.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atul Auto is ₹567.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Atul Auto is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Atul Auto is ₹1,573.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Atul Auto are ₹592.00 and ₹567.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atul Auto stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atul Auto is ₹596.65 and 52-week low of Atul Auto is ₹381.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Atul Auto has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, 15.01% for the past month, 14.96% over 3 months, 27.66% over 1 year, 14.89% across 3 years, and 22.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atul Auto are 37.23 and 3.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.
Source: Dion Global