Atul Auto Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ATUL AUTO LTD.

Sector : Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers | Smallcap | NSE
₹597.10 Closed
0.965.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Atul Auto Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹581.40₹625.00
₹597.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹180.95₹628.40
₹597.10
Open Price
₹600.75
Prev. Close
₹591.45
Volume
9,24,467

Atul Auto Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1620.93
  • R2644.77
  • R3664.53
  • Pivot
    601.17
  • S1577.33
  • S2557.57
  • S3533.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5267.11538.44
  • 10262.75492.04
  • 20229.46445.98
  • 50204.59400.38
  • 100187.86375.92
  • 200185.68342.62

Atul Auto Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
29.5859.6376.5568.60208.58240.0354.15
2.09-4.960.7825.4114.8058.1968.83
8.606.2214.3736.8743.32230.35157.27
0.48-5.714.4520.311.68-2.36-9.79

Atul Auto Ltd. Share Holdings

Atul Auto Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Taurus Flexi Cap Fund1,14,0041.544.19
Taurus Largecap Equity Fund11,4131.190.42

Atul Auto Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Oct, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Atul Auto Ltd.

Atul Auto Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L54100GJ1986PLC016999 and registration number is 016999. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of three-wheelers and their engine. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 293.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayantibhai J Chandra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahendrakumar J Patel
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Neeraj J Chandra
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Vijay K Kedia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Goel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aarti J Juneja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohan Jit Walia
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Jaichander Swaminathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Atul Auto Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Atul Auto Ltd.?

The market cap of Atul Auto Ltd. is ₹1,555.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Atul Auto Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Atul Auto Ltd. is 2514.11 and PB ratio of Atul Auto Ltd. is 5.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Atul Auto Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atul Auto Ltd. is ₹597.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atul Auto Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atul Auto Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atul Auto Ltd. is ₹628.40 and 52-week low of Atul Auto Ltd. is ₹180.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

