Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|29.58
|59.63
|76.55
|68.60
|208.58
|240.03
|54.15
|2.09
|-4.96
|0.78
|25.41
|14.80
|58.19
|68.83
|8.60
|6.22
|14.37
|36.87
|43.32
|230.35
|157.27
|0.48
|-5.71
|4.45
|20.31
|1.68
|-2.36
|-9.79
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Taurus Flexi Cap Fund
|1,14,004
|1.54
|4.19
|Taurus Largecap Equity Fund
|11,413
|1.19
|0.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Atul Auto Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L54100GJ1986PLC016999 and registration number is 016999. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of three-wheelers and their engine. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 293.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Atul Auto Ltd. is ₹1,555.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Atul Auto Ltd. is 2514.11 and PB ratio of Atul Auto Ltd. is 5.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atul Auto Ltd. is ₹597.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atul Auto Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atul Auto Ltd. is ₹628.40 and 52-week low of Atul Auto Ltd. is ₹180.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.