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Atul Auto Share Price

NSE
BSE

ATUL AUTO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles
Theme
Speciality Chemicals
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Atul Auto along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹567.00 Closed
-2.15₹ -12.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Atul Auto Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹567.00₹592.00
₹567.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹381.00₹596.65
₹567.00
Open Price
₹583.45
Prev. Close
₹579.45
Volume
16,964

Source: Dion Global

Atul Auto Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Atul Auto		10.0815.0114.9616.9727.6614.8922.12
Bajaj Auto		1.0615.129.7621.4341.4135.5924.74
Eicher Motors		2.206.389.2111.3240.9433.6224.04
TVS Motor Company		2.1218.6218.7416.9746.0548.6250.73
Hero MotoCorp		6.4114.737.23-0.4722.9324.7215.09
Ola Electric Mobility		6.18-3.1416.9430.171.96-23.34-14.74
Zelio E-Mobility		-5.2418.0848.68178.15336.9063.4834.30
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility		0.30-5.36-9.32-12.86-41.18-42.93-36.47
Supertech EV		5.89-6.71-18.49-34.70-19.05-17.56-10.94

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Atul Auto has gained 27.66% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (41.41%), Eicher Motors (40.94%), TVS Motor Company (46.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Atul Auto has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (24.74%) and Eicher Motors (24.04%).

Atul Auto Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Atul Auto Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5513.34550.36
10496527.85
20489.97508.74
50479.73490.6
100467.3479.04
200462.57473.82

Source: Dion Global

Atul Auto Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Atul Auto remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.07%, FII holding fell to 0.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Atul Auto Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTAtul Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
Jul 31, 2026, 06:38 PM IST ISTAtul Auto - Clarification On Increase In Volume.
Jul 31, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTAtul Auto - Clarification sought from Atul Auto Ltd
Jul 15, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTAtul Auto - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTAtul Auto - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Atul Auto

Atul Auto Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L54100GJ1986PLC016999 and registration number is 016999. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of three-wheelers and their engine. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 785.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Neeraj J Chandra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahendrakumar J Patel
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Dr. Vijay K Kedia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurudeo M Yadwadkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R C Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Honey Sethi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Atul Auto Share Price

What is the share price of Atul Auto?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atul Auto is ₹567.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Atul Auto?

The Atul Auto is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Atul Auto?

The market cap of Atul Auto is ₹1,573.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Atul Auto?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Atul Auto are ₹592.00 and ₹567.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atul Auto?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atul Auto stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atul Auto is ₹596.65 and 52-week low of Atul Auto is ₹381.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Atul Auto performed historically in terms of returns?

The Atul Auto has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, 15.01% for the past month, 14.96% over 3 months, 27.66% over 1 year, 14.89% across 3 years, and 22.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Atul Auto?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atul Auto are 37.23 and 3.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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