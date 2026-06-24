Norton rolls out Atlas motorcycles from TVS’ Hosur plant

Atlas to enter India later this year following the launch of premium retail format TVS Paddock in Q2 FY27

Norton Motorcycles on Wednesday announced the roll-out of its first Atlas motorcycle from TVS Motor Company’s Hosur manufacturing facility, ahead of their global launch next month. The company also plans to introduce the models in India later this year.

The launch marks Norton’s entry into the adventure and sport-touring segments, respectively, expanding its product portfolio into categories that account for a significant and growing share of global motorcycle sales.

K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, said the Atlas brings together British design and engineering with Indian manufacturing capabilities. “Atlas takes Norton into a highly relevant global segment, and it does so as an unmistakable Norton.”

The 585cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motorcycle has been designed and engineered at Norton’s headquarters in Solihull, UK. It comes equipped with five configurable rider modes, fully adjustable KYB suspension, cornering cruise control, an 8-inch TFT display and Norton Rider app connectivity. The Atlas models follow the Manx R superbike as part of Norton’s revival strategy unveiled at EICMA 2025, where the company showcased four new motorcycles across the Manx and Atlas families.

Founded in 1898, Norton Motorcycles is among Britain’s most iconic motorcycle brands, known for its engineering heritage, racing pedigree and association with the Isle of Man TT. Its portfolio has included models such as the Manx, Commando, Dominator, Atlas, Navigator and 650SS. TVS Motor acquired the brand in April 2020.

TVS Motor said manufacturing the Atlas range at Hosur reflects the benefits of Norton’s operating model under its ownership. “With Norton’s Solihull, UK facility at full capacity producing the Manx R superbike, Hosur is the obvious choice for production of Atlas and Atlas GT models,” the company said.

The Atlas will be launched in India later this year. TVS also plans to launch TVS Paddock, its premium retail format, in the second quarter of FY27 through an exclusive sales network aimed at delivering a bespoke customer experience aligned with Norton’s heritage, craftsmanship and premium positioning.

“With the first Atlas now rolled out at Hosur, our focus turns to the next steps leading up to customer deliveries over the upcoming few months,” said Richard Arnold, CEO, Norton Motorcycles CEO.