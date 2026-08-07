Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of TVS group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on TVS group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|India Nippon Electricals
|1188.00
|35.45
|3.08
|2.24
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|134.00
|1.65
|1.25
|10.24
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|1.24
|0.01
|0.81
|59.65
|Sundram Fasteners
|1093.00
|6.05
|0.56
|134.49
|TVS Srichakra
|3982.85
|12.85
|0.32
|0.03
|TVS Motor Company
|4401.50
|3.50
|0.08
|31.29
|TVS Electronics
|506.95
|-0.50
|-0.10
|2.37
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Sundaram Brake Lining
|767.10
|-7.90
|-1.02
|0.00
|TVS Holdings
|14751.00
|-166.05
|-1.11
|0.43
|Aastamangalam Finance
|34.38
|-0.51
|-1.46
|1.46
|Sundaram-Clayton
|1242.00
|-22.90
|-1.81
|0.59
The top gainers among the TVS group stocks today are India Nippon Electricals (up 3.08%) and TVS Supply Chain Solutions (up 1.25%). On the other hand, the top losers include Sundaram-Clayton (down 1.81%) and Aastamangalam Finance (down 1.46%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
TVS Group has a strong presence across industries, including automobiles, and auto ancillaries.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the TVS group here.
Aside of the TVS Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.