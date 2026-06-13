TVS-owned Norton Atlas, Atlas GT may launch in India by end of 2026; Expected to start at Rs 6 Lakh

To bypass heavy import duties and ensure aggressive pricing, the twin-cylinder Atlas platform will be fully manufactured at TVS’s plant in Hosur, India.

The newly unveiled Norton Atlas and Atlas GT adventure-touring motorcycles are headed to India, playing a central role in the global strategy of parent firm TVS Motor Company, industry sources told FE.



To bypass heavy import duties and ensure aggressive pricing, the twin-cylinder Atlas platform will be fully manufactured at TVS’s plant in Hosur, India. Industry estimates expect the range to start around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it directly against the Kawasaki Versys 650. The India launch is anticipated by late 2026 or early 2027.

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Classic heritage, modern technology



Developed at Norton’s Solihull headquarters in the UK, the dual-model lineup revives a historic 1962 nameplate. Both machines are powered by a 585cc parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft, producing 69 bhp and 57.5 Nm of torque. The platform features a steel trellis frame, a Bosch six-axis IMU electronics suite, an 8-inch touchscreen TFT display, and a 36-month warranty. However, they target distinct riding personalities:

Atlas and Atlas GT target different riding styles

The Atlas is built for light off-road terrain with a 19-inch front wheel, 845mm seat height, and longer-travel KYB suspension. The Atlas GT is a road-focused tourer featuring 17-inch wheels, a lower 815mm seat height, and sharper handling geometry.



“The Atlas name is emblematic of an era when motorcycling was synonymous with adventure,” said Richard Arnold, CEO of Norton Motorcycles.