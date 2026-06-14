A look at all the corporate action that is set to unfold this week. 26 companies are set to turn ex-date this week. HDFC Bank will be in focus ahead of its final dividend payment, while Tata Technologies will award its shareholders with a special dividend.

Stocks of Torrent Power and Tata Communications are also going to be in focus ahead of their dividend payouts.

Here are all the important dividend announcements lined up for this week

June 15: SMC Global Securities to turn ex-date

The brokerage firm has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per share of face value Rs 2 each. The record date for the same has been fixed for Monday, June 15.

Prior to this the firm had declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.60 per share in February. With this the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 1.2 per share.

June 16: RR Kabel to pay Rs 5.5 final dividend

The electrical goods manufacturer has proposed a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each. The record date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility has been fixed for Tuesday, June 16.

This comes in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 4 announced by the company in November; with this, the company’s total dividend payout for the financial year 2026 stands at Rs 9.50 per share. If approved, eligible shareholders will receive the payment within 30 days from the date of declaration as mandated under the Companies Act, 2013.

June 18: Tata Technologies and HDB Financial Services to turn ex-date

A total of 8 companies have set the record date of Thursday, June 18 for determining the shareholders eligible for their dividend payout. Markets will watch out for the dividend payout of Tata Technologies as it has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.35 per share and a one-time special dividend of Rs 3.35 per share.

The company’s dividend payout for FY26 aggregates to Rs 11.70 per share on equity share of face value Rs 2 apiece. If approved, beneficiaries will receive the payment on or after July 2.

Also, the stock of HDB Financial Services will gain attention as the company will determine the shareholders eligible for its dividend payout of Rs 2 per share on Thursday.

Capital Small Finance Bank will also ascertain shareholders eligible for its dividend payment of Rs 5 per share of Rs 10 each on this date. If approved, shareholders will receive the dividend payment on Thursday, June 25.

June 19: HDFC Banks and IndiaMart IndiaMesh in focus

On Friday, June 19, shares of HDFC Bank will turn ex-date as the bank will check its record books to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 13 per share, on a face value of Re 1 each. The lender’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 15.50 per share.

Investors will watch out for dividend payout of marketplace IndiaMart IndiaMesh which has announced a final dividend of Rs 30 per share and a special dividend of Rs 30 per share aggregating to a total dividend of Rs 60 per share for FY26. The company will check its record books for the same on Friday.

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Tata stocks will also remain in focus as Tata Communications will turn ex-date on Friday for its final dividend payout of Rs 17.50 per share, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Shares of Torrent Power will turn ex-date on June 19 as the company has proposed a final dividend of Rs 5 per share. A total of 15 companies will check their record books on Friday.