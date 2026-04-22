Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services and German financial major Allianz Group have entered into a binding agreement to form a 50:50 joint venture for the insurance business. The joint venture will primarily focus on general insurance and health insurance.

The formal partnership between the two companies follows the initial announcement in July 2025, when Jio Financial Services’ board approved the formation of a joint venture.

“The joint venture company will launch operations post receipt of statutory and regulatory approvals,” Jio Financial Services said in an exchange disclosure.

Focus areas of JV

Jio Financial Services said that the partnership will bring together two financial services brands to deliver innovative and accessible protection solutions tailored to the specific needs of the people and businesses of India.

“I am proud to partner with Allianz, one of the world’s most respected insurance groups, across the insurance value chain as our exclusive insurance partner. I believe that the combination of Jio’s unmatched digital consumer reach and Allianz’s deep global insurance expertise is uniquely powerful.” Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.

Allianz India’s second inning

Germany-headquartered Allianz Group has had a major presence in India’s insurance market since its partnership with the Bajaj Group in the early 2000s. The two companies had significant market presence with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company.

However, Bajaj and Allianz parted ways this last month after Bajaj Group acquired Allianz’s 26% stake in both companies for nearly Rs 24,000 crore. The separation was announced in March 2025, but the acquisition was completed through a year-long smooth transition.

Soon after the announcement of separation from the Bajaj Group, the 136-year-old Allianz Group announced plans to form an equal ownership partnership with the largest conglomerate in India.

“By combining our expertise, high-quality products, and exceptional service with the unrivalled reach and capabilities of Jio Financial Services, our exclusive partner across the insurance value chain in India, we will create a more resilient and financially secure future for India”, Oliver Bäte, Chief Executive Officer, Allianz SE, said in a statement.