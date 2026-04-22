Dividend alert for investors. A host of companies announced their dividends along with Q4 financial results today.

Tech Mahindra declared its highest-ever total dividend payouts while Trent announced its first dividend for FY26. Havells and Tata Communications too attracted investor attention over their dividend announcements.

Here are the four major dividend announcements that you need to watch out for today:

#1 Trent recommends Rs 6 dividend

The lifestyle retailer company recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per share, marking its first dividend announcement for the financial year ended March 2026. The record date for the same has not been announced yet.

Alongside, the Tata company made a couple of big announcements too, declaring its first-ever bonus issue of 1:2 and also approving additional fund-raising worth Rs 2,500 crore.

#2 Tech Mahindra announces highest-ever total dividend

The IT major announced a final dividend of Rs 36 per share of Rs 5 each. The record date for the same has been fixed for Friday, July 3, and eligible shareholders shall receive the payout before Friday, August 14.

In October, the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share. The final dividend payout marks the highest-ever total dividend payout by Tech Mahindra.

Commenting on the company’s financial performance, Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “…We increased the dividend by over 13%, taking total dividends declared for the year to Rs 51 per share, our highest ever.”

#3 Havells recommends final dividend of Rs 6

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share of Re 1 each. This takes the company’s total dividend payout to Rs 10 for FY26, as in January, the firm had declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

The record date for the same has not been disclosed yet.

“The Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, shall be paid/dispatched to the shareholders on or before 30 days from the date of AGM,” Havells said in its regulatory filing.

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#4 Tata Communications recommends final dividend of Rs 17.5

Tata Communications has recommended a final dividend of Rs 17.5 per share for FY26, where the face value of the share stands at Rs 10 each. The dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders, and investors shall receive it after the company’s annual general meeting.

The recommended final dividend is slightly lower than the company’s FY25 final dividend payout of Rs 25 per share.