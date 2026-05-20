Tata Communications has appointed Ganapathi S Lakshminarayanan as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a period of five years, effective today, May 20. He has also been appointed as an Additional Director on the board. His tenure will continue till May 19, 2031, subject to shareholder approval.

The company in regulatory filing said that board approved the appointment based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Who is Ganapathi S Lakshminarayanan

Lakshminarayanan was appointed as MD and CEO-Designate by Tata Communications in January this year.

He brings more than 30 years of international management experience across multinational companies, B2B startups and Indian enterprises.

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Before joining Tata Communications, he served as Managing Director and Group Vice President for India and SAARC at ServiceNow, where he was responsible for driving market growth.

Earlier, he was the CEO of Airtel Business in India and also headed Airtel’s enterprise business unit at Bharti Airtel.

Apart from his corporate roles, he has been elected twice to the executive council of NASSCOM and has also served on the council of FICCI. He is also a founding member of Social Venture Partners Bengaluru.

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Academic and industry background

Lakshminarayanan holds an MBA with high distinction from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. He also earned a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Guindy Engineering College in Chennai, where he graduated as a gold medalist.

Tata Communications share price

The share price of Tata Communications has surged 6.47% in the intraday trading session. The stock, however, has declined 3.37% so far this year.