Here's the live share price of Indef Manufacturing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indef Manufacturing has declined 2.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.55%.
Indef Manufacturing’s current P/E of 28.20x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indef Manufacturing
|-5.55
|-22.16
|-26.17
|-34.05
|7.57
|-3.72
|-2.25
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
Over the last one year, Indef Manufacturing has gained 7.57% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Indef Manufacturing has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|251.12
|252.1
|10
|258.67
|258.16
|20
|276.55
|271.15
|50
|308.87
|298.01
|100
|337.25
|319.02
|200
|358.86
|325.64
In the latest quarter, Indef Manufacturing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.56%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 10, 2026, 7:45 PM IST
|Indef Manufacturing - Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025.
|Feb 10, 2026, 7:34 PM IST
|Indef Manufacturing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. February 10, 2026.
|Feb 04, 2026, 5:14 PM IST
|Indef Manufacturing - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclo
|Jan 06, 2026, 12:06 AM IST
|Indef Manufacturing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 12, 2025, 10:12 PM IST
|Indef Manufacturing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. November 12, 2025
Indef Manufacturing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29308MH2022PLC390286 and registration number is 390286. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 176.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indef Manufacturing is ₹237.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indef Manufacturing is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indef Manufacturing is ₹759.68 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indef Manufacturing are ₹249.95 and ₹210.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indef Manufacturing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indef Manufacturing is ₹580.85 and 52-week low of Indef Manufacturing is ₹202.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indef Manufacturing has shown returns of -5.27% over the past day, -21.93% for the past month, -29.13% over 3 months, 9.55% over 1 year, -3.72% across 3 years, and -2.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indef Manufacturing are 28.20 and 2.89 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.