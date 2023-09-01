Follow Us

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. Share Price

BAJAJ HEALTHCARE LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹371.00 Closed
0.431.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹365.60₹395.05
₹371.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹275.70₹458.35
₹371.00
Open Price
₹370.00
Prev. Close
₹369.40
Volume
9,11,789

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1387.9
  • R2406.2
  • R3417.35
  • Pivot
    376.75
  • S1358.45
  • S2347.3
  • S3329

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5351.89345.26
  • 10349.77335.91
  • 20352.1334.76
  • 50366.95330.83
  • 100347.5330.44
  • 200360.04339.52

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
20.50-3.8125.1910.800.952.342.34
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. Share Holdings

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF870.040

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bajaj Healthcare Ltd.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1993PLC072892 and registration number is 072892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 679.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sajankumar R Bajaj
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil C Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pakshal A Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Namrata S Bajaj
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay S Halte
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rupesh H Nikam
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ram B Banarase
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant R Karnik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Loukik D Tipnis
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avinash K Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Luke B Fernandez
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kejal N Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bajaj Healthcare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd.?

The market cap of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. is ₹1,23.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. is -59.51 and PB ratio of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. is 2.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. is ₹371.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. is ₹458.35 and 52-week low of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. is ₹275.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

