Here's the live share price of Bajaj Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bajaj Healthcare
|-2.87
|-1.31
|-3.80
|-13.77
|-27.46
|-4.10
|-5.83
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bajaj Healthcare has declined 27.46% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|330.73
|334.12
|10
|330.78
|334.85
|20
|342.94
|336.03
|50
|323.42
|330.76
|100
|319.03
|334.3
|200
|362.14
|361.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bajaj Healthcare saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.59%, while DII stake decreased to 1.92%, FII holding rose to 2.19%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,68,918
|0.83
|16.5
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Bajaj Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Bajaj Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 21, 2026, 02:52 AM IST IST
|Bajaj Healthcare - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 21, 2026, 02:21 AM IST IST
|Bajaj Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1993PLC072892 and registration number is 072892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 611.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Healthcare is ₹327.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bajaj Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bajaj Healthcare is ₹1,100.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Healthcare are ₹331.90 and ₹325.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Healthcare is ₹516.20 and 52-week low of Bajaj Healthcare is ₹272.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bajaj Healthcare has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -1.31% for the past month, -3.8% over 3 months, -27.46% over 1 year, -4.1% across 3 years, and -5.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Healthcare are 62.44 and 2.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.
Source: Dion Global