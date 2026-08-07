What is the share price of Bajaj Healthcare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Healthcare is ₹327.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bajaj Healthcare? The Bajaj Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Healthcare? The market cap of Bajaj Healthcare is ₹1,100.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Healthcare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Healthcare are ₹331.90 and ₹325.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Healthcare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Healthcare is ₹516.20 and 52-week low of Bajaj Healthcare is ₹272.45 as on .

How has the Bajaj Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns? The Bajaj Healthcare has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -1.31% for the past month, -3.8% over 3 months, -27.46% over 1 year, -4.1% across 3 years, and -5.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Healthcare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Healthcare are 62.44 and 2.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global