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Bajaj Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAJAJ HEALTHCARE

Bajaj Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE Healthcare

Here's the live share price of Bajaj Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹327.00 Closed
-0.76₹ -2.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bajaj Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹325.85₹331.90
₹327.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹272.45₹516.20
₹327.00
Open Price
₹325.85
Prev. Close
₹329.50
Volume
6,930

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Healthcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bajaj Healthcare		-2.87-1.31-3.80-13.77-27.46-4.10-5.83
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bajaj Healthcare has declined 27.46% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Bajaj Healthcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5330.73334.12
10330.78334.85
20342.94336.03
50323.42330.76
100319.03334.3
200362.14361.34

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bajaj Healthcare saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.59%, while DII stake decreased to 1.92%, FII holding rose to 2.19%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bajaj Healthcare Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,68,9180.8316.5

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bajaj Healthcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTBajaj Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 27, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTBajaj Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTBajaj Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 21, 2026, 02:52 AM IST ISTBajaj Healthcare - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 21, 2026, 02:21 AM IST ISTBajaj Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Bajaj Healthcare

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1993PLC072892 and registration number is 072892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 611.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sajankumar R Bajaj
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil C Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pakshal A Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Namrata S Bajaj
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Kejal N Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram B Banarase
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant R Karnik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yaqoob Ali
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bajaj Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of Bajaj Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Healthcare is ₹327.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bajaj Healthcare?

The Bajaj Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Healthcare?

The market cap of Bajaj Healthcare is ₹1,100.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Healthcare are ₹331.90 and ₹325.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Healthcare is ₹516.20 and 52-week low of Bajaj Healthcare is ₹272.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bajaj Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bajaj Healthcare has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -1.31% for the past month, -3.8% over 3 months, -27.46% over 1 year, -4.1% across 3 years, and -5.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Healthcare are 62.44 and 2.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Healthcare News

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