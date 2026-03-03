Facebook Pixel Code
Hercules Investments Share Price

NSE
BSE

HERCULES INVESTMENTS

Bajaj Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Hercules Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹127.00 Closed
-1.66₹ -2.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Hercules Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹125.20₹130.00
₹127.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹124.00₹238.45
₹127.00
Open Price
₹125.20
Prev. Close
₹129.15
Volume
8,486

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Hercules Investments has gained 0.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.53%.

Hercules Investments’s current P/E of 10.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Hercules Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hercules Investments		0.47-7.16-25.29-22.89-16.34-14.710.05
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99

Over the last one year, Hercules Investments has declined 16.34% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Hercules Investments has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

Hercules Investments Financials

Hercules Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5126.27127.16
10127.32127.76
20130.29130.1
50140.85139.33
100158.74151.09
200169.08172.7

Hercules Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hercules Investments saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.62%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Hercules Investments Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 10, 2026, 8:40 PM ISTHercules Investments - Results - Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results As On December 31, 2025
Feb 10, 2026, 8:33 PM ISTHercules Investments - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Statements For The Q3
Feb 05, 2026, 12:58 AM ISTHercules Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering And Approving The Unaudited Fina
Jan 13, 2026, 11:06 PM ISTHercules Investments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 18, 2025, 10:14 PM ISTHercules Hoists - Announcement With Respect To Placement Of Certificate Under Regulation 45(3) For Ratification In The Next G

About Hercules Investments

Hercules Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH1962PLC012385 and registration number is 012385. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of lifting and handling equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shekhar Bajaj
    Chairman
  • Mr. H A Nevatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vandan Shah
    Director
  • Ms. Neelima Bajaj Swamy
    Director
  • Mr. K J Mallya
    Director
  • Ms. Girija Balakrishnan
    Director

FAQs on Hercules Investments Share Price

What is the share price of Hercules Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hercules Investments is ₹127.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hercules Investments?

The Hercules Investments is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hercules Investments?

The market cap of Hercules Investments is ₹406.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hercules Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hercules Investments are ₹130.00 and ₹125.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hercules Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hercules Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hercules Investments is ₹238.45 and 52-week low of Hercules Investments is ₹124.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Hercules Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hercules Investments has shown returns of -1.66% over the past day, -4.44% for the past month, -25.14% over 3 months, -20.53% over 1 year, -13.14% across 3 years, and 0.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hercules Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hercules Investments are 10.96 and 0.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Hercules Investments News

