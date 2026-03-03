Here's the live share price of Hercules Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Hercules Investments has gained 0.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.53%.
Hercules Investments’s current P/E of 10.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hercules Investments
|0.47
|-7.16
|-25.29
|-22.89
|-16.34
|-14.71
|0.05
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
Over the last one year, Hercules Investments has declined 16.34% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Hercules Investments has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|126.27
|127.16
|10
|127.32
|127.76
|20
|130.29
|130.1
|50
|140.85
|139.33
|100
|158.74
|151.09
|200
|169.08
|172.7
In the latest quarter, Hercules Investments saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.62%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 10, 2026, 8:40 PM IST
|Hercules Investments - Results - Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results As On December 31, 2025
|Feb 10, 2026, 8:33 PM IST
|Hercules Investments - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Statements For The Q3
|Feb 05, 2026, 12:58 AM IST
|Hercules Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering And Approving The Unaudited Fina
|Jan 13, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
|Hercules Investments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 18, 2025, 10:14 PM IST
|Hercules Hoists - Announcement With Respect To Placement Of Certificate Under Regulation 45(3) For Ratification In The Next G
Hercules Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH1962PLC012385 and registration number is 012385. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of lifting and handling equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hercules Investments is ₹127.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Hercules Investments is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hercules Investments is ₹406.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hercules Investments are ₹130.00 and ₹125.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hercules Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hercules Investments is ₹238.45 and 52-week low of Hercules Investments is ₹124.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Hercules Investments has shown returns of -1.66% over the past day, -4.44% for the past month, -25.14% over 3 months, -20.53% over 1 year, -13.14% across 3 years, and 0.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hercules Investments are 10.96 and 0.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.