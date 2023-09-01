Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aban Offshore Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01119TN1986PLC013473 and registration number is 013473. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Oil Drilling And Exploration. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aban Offshore Ltd. is ₹281.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aban Offshore Ltd. is -1.82 and PB ratio of Aban Offshore Ltd. is -0.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aban Offshore Ltd. is ₹48.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aban Offshore Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aban Offshore Ltd. is ₹62.70 and 52-week low of Aban Offshore Ltd. is ₹31.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.