Here's the live share price of Aban Offshore along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aban Offshore
|27.23
|33.51
|22.55
|-5.79
|-54.49
|-20.65
|-15.18
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|-1.98
|-2.70
|-16.31
|-10.83
|1.67
|11.17
|15.61
|Oil India
|-3.88
|4.22
|-2.63
|-9.97
|2.06
|34.40
|31.92
|Vedanta Oil and Gas
|-1.66
|-2.73
|-5.67
|-5.67
|-5.67
|-1.93
|-1.16
|Antelopus Selan Energy
|-2.28
|0.48
|19.69
|39.82
|41.97
|30.20
|39.29
|Prabha Energy
|6.25
|4.14
|-2.57
|-2.10
|-38.78
|-8.15
|-4.97
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|-3.48
|0.23
|-5.36
|0.52
|-2.54
|-12.45
|-1.47
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|3.29
|17.34
|19.31
|33.03
|6.86
|16.63
|37.44
|Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)
|4.19
|13.71
|-4.00
|-3.99
|3.17
|224.47
|102.63
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|0.27
|-11.08
|-9.13
|-7.67
|21.88
|105.68
|56.77
|Alphageo (India)
|4.62
|16.42
|2.59
|4.93
|-2.95
|-8.16
|-7.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aban Offshore has declined 54.49% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (1.67%), Oil India (2.06%), Vedanta Oil and Gas (-5.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Aban Offshore has underperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (15.61%) and Oil India (31.92%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.46
|16.88
|10
|15.29
|16.18
|20
|14.87
|15.77
|50
|16.9
|16.81
|100
|18.75
|20.17
|200
|29.18
|27.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aban Offshore remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 53.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Aban Offshore - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 23, 2026, 05:45 AM IST IST
|Aban Offshore - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 23, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Aban Offshore - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Aban Offshore - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Aban Offshore - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Aban Offshore Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01119TN1986PLC013473 and registration number is 013473. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Oil Drilling And Exploration. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aban Offshore is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aban Offshore is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aban Offshore is ₹116.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aban Offshore are ₹20.03 and ₹19.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aban Offshore stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aban Offshore is ₹53.24 and 52-week low of Aban Offshore is ₹12.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aban Offshore has shown returns of 4.82% over the past day, 33.51% for the past month, 22.55% over 3 months, -54.49% over 1 year, -20.65% across 3 years, and -15.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aban Offshore are -0.15 and 0.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global