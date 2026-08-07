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Aban Offshore Share Price

NSE
BSE

ABAN OFFSHORE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
Oil & Gas Exploration

Here's the live share price of Aban Offshore along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.00 Closed
4.82₹ 0.92
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aban Offshore Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.40₹20.03
₹20.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.86₹53.24
₹20.00
Open Price
₹19.78
Prev. Close
₹19.08
Volume
49,212

Source: Dion Global

Aban Offshore Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aban Offshore		27.2333.5122.55-5.79-54.49-20.65-15.18
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		-1.98-2.70-16.31-10.831.6711.1715.61
Oil India		-3.884.22-2.63-9.972.0634.4031.92
Vedanta Oil and Gas		-1.66-2.73-5.67-5.67-5.67-1.93-1.16
Antelopus Selan Energy		-2.280.4819.6939.8241.9730.2039.29
Prabha Energy		6.254.14-2.57-2.10-38.78-8.15-4.97
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		-3.480.23-5.360.52-2.54-12.45-1.47
Jindal Drilling & Industries		3.2917.3419.3133.036.8616.6337.44
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)		4.1913.71-4.00-3.993.17224.47102.63
Gujarat Natural Resources		0.27-11.08-9.13-7.6721.88105.6856.77
Alphageo (India)		4.6216.422.594.93-2.95-8.16-7.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aban Offshore has declined 54.49% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (1.67%), Oil India (2.06%), Vedanta Oil and Gas (-5.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Aban Offshore has underperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (15.61%) and Oil India (31.92%).

Aban Offshore Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aban Offshore Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.4616.88
1015.2916.18
2014.8715.77
5016.916.81
10018.7520.17
20029.1827.09

Source: Dion Global

Aban Offshore Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aban Offshore remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 53.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aban Offshore Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTAban Offshore - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 23, 2026, 05:45 AM IST ISTAban Offshore - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 23, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTAban Offshore - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Jul 17, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTAban Offshore - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jul 17, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTAban Offshore - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Aban Offshore

Aban Offshore Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01119TN1986PLC013473 and registration number is 013473. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Oil Drilling And Exploration. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P Murari
    Chairman
  • Mr. P Venkateswaran
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Reji Abraham
    Managing Director
  • Mr. C P Gopalkrishnan
    Director
  • Ms. Subhashini Chandran
    Director
  • Mr. Sumit Kumar Khanna
    Director
  • Mr. Krishnamurthy Vijayan
    Director

FAQs on Aban Offshore Share Price

What is the share price of Aban Offshore?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aban Offshore is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aban Offshore?

The Aban Offshore is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aban Offshore?

The market cap of Aban Offshore is ₹116.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aban Offshore?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aban Offshore are ₹20.03 and ₹19.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aban Offshore?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aban Offshore stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aban Offshore is ₹53.24 and 52-week low of Aban Offshore is ₹12.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aban Offshore performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aban Offshore has shown returns of 4.82% over the past day, 33.51% for the past month, 22.55% over 3 months, -54.49% over 1 year, -20.65% across 3 years, and -15.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aban Offshore?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aban Offshore are -0.15 and 0.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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