What is the share price of Aban Offshore? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aban Offshore is ₹20.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Aban Offshore? The Aban Offshore is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aban Offshore? The market cap of Aban Offshore is ₹116.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aban Offshore? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aban Offshore are ₹20.03 and ₹19.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aban Offshore? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aban Offshore stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aban Offshore is ₹53.24 and 52-week low of Aban Offshore is ₹12.86 as on .

How has the Aban Offshore performed historically in terms of returns? The Aban Offshore has shown returns of 4.82% over the past day, 33.51% for the past month, 22.55% over 3 months, -54.49% over 1 year, -20.65% across 3 years, and -15.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aban Offshore? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aban Offshore are -0.15 and 0.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global