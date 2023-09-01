What is the Market Cap of Aban Offshore Ltd.? The market cap of Aban Offshore Ltd. is ₹281.03 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aban Offshore Ltd.? P/E ratio of Aban Offshore Ltd. is -1.82 and PB ratio of Aban Offshore Ltd. is -0.32 as on .

What is the share price of Aban Offshore Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aban Offshore Ltd. is ₹48.15 as on .