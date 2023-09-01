Follow Us

Aban Offshore Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ABAN OFFSHORE LTD.

Sector : Oil Drilling And Exploration | Smallcap | NSE
₹48.15 Closed
2.881.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aban Offshore Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.80₹49.55
₹48.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.40₹62.70
₹48.15
Open Price
₹46.80
Prev. Close
₹46.80
Volume
10,06,621

Aban Offshore Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R149.63
  • R250.97
  • R352.38
  • Pivot
    48.22
  • S146.88
  • S245.47
  • S344.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 550.2545.97
  • 1050.7144.54
  • 2050.7842.99
  • 5052.1541.49
  • 10049.0141.17
  • 20049.942.36

Aban Offshore Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.0616.7322.0518.45-12.6981.70-57.91
4.042.8618.2917.4134.93129.052.51
4.160.8315.1917.3633.5088.82-1.15
-3.41-0.497.395.6541.88190.3228.89
5.90-26.71-9.5420.421.81113.0911.04
19.0932.7483.3191.24130.26688.58305.58
3.2320.6442.33165.0984.873.773.77
-1.93-8.0830.6823.1241.19209.5639.44
11.8529.0941.7938.7555.50109.6622.73
6.66-2.94-0.9522.74-29.18445.30284.12
6.0212.5326.5236.11-28.2112.95-50.51
1.00-1.6620.5323.04-6.4272.70-56.14
13.1117.956.980-44.5840.82204.41
-97.27-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-93.74

Aban Offshore Ltd. Share Holdings

Aban Offshore Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aban Offshore Ltd.

Aban Offshore Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01119TN1986PLC013473 and registration number is 013473. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Oil Drilling And Exploration. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P Murari
    Chairman
  • Mr. Reji Abraham
    Managing Director
  • Mr. C P Gopalkrishnan
    Dy.Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Deepa Reji Abraham
    Director
  • Ms. Subhashini Chandran
    Director
  • Mr. K Bharathan
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Rout
    Director
  • Mr. P Venkateswaran
    Director

FAQs on Aban Offshore Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aban Offshore Ltd.?

The market cap of Aban Offshore Ltd. is ₹281.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aban Offshore Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aban Offshore Ltd. is -1.82 and PB ratio of Aban Offshore Ltd. is -0.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aban Offshore Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aban Offshore Ltd. is ₹48.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aban Offshore Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aban Offshore Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aban Offshore Ltd. is ₹62.70 and 52-week low of Aban Offshore Ltd. is ₹31.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

