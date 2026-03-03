Here's the live share price of Prabha Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Prabha Energy has declined 4.12% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.98%.
Prabha Energy’s current P/E of -5,569.08x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prabha Energy
|-7.64
|5.88
|-9.99
|-31.95
|-18.98
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|2.06
|9.82
|17.62
|18.06
|25.46
|22.30
|19.90
|Oil India
|3.49
|-0.01
|19.05
|21.37
|43.11
|41.92
|41.76
|Antelopus Selan Energy
|-7.44
|-2.21
|36.13
|-6.40
|0.14
|24.64
|32.24
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|2.90
|-11.42
|-10.99
|-21.96
|-25.01
|0.09
|6.91
|Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)
|-8.97
|-4.30
|14.08
|-6.56
|68.56
|221.95
|101.68
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|11.71
|12.94
|-3.72
|-16.95
|-34.77
|21.33
|40.66
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|-4.87
|-6.06
|10.93
|44.29
|336.10
|105.31
|49.63
|Alphageo (India)
|-4.93
|-12.51
|-16.93
|-22.43
|-18.88
|-6.92
|-2.64
|Aban Offshore
|-3.25
|-5.69
|-42.30
|-56.31
|-51.02
|-21.83
|-12.78
Over the last one year, Prabha Energy has declined 18.98% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (25.46%), Oil India (43.11%), Antelopus Selan Energy (0.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Prabha Energy has underperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (19.90%) and Oil India (41.76%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|180.92
|174.75
|10
|173.91
|174.13
|20
|169.68
|171.48
|50
|171.49
|174.32
|100
|187.81
|186
|200
|219.01
|206.57
In the latest quarter, Prabha Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.44%, and public shareholding unchanged at 19.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 2:05 AM IST
|Prabha Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling And Postponement Of Rights Issue Committee Meeting Scheduled On Fri
|Feb 25, 2026, 2:31 AM IST
|Prabha Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee
|Feb 17, 2026, 9:02 PM IST
|Prabha Energy - Outcome Of Rights Issue Committee Meeting
|Feb 10, 2026, 7:41 PM IST
|Prabha Energy - Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December, 2025
|Feb 10, 2026, 7:31 PM IST
|Prabha Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Prabha Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40102GJ2009PTC057716 and registration number is 057716. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Oil Drilling And Exploration. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prabha Energy is ₹169.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Prabha Energy is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prabha Energy is ₹2,317.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prabha Energy are ₹169.90 and ₹160.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prabha Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prabha Energy is ₹324.30 and 52-week low of Prabha Energy is ₹140.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Prabha Energy has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, 6.14% for the past month, -17.41% over 3 months, -18.98% over 1 year, -6.77% across 3 years, and -4.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prabha Energy are -5,569.08 and 5.32 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.