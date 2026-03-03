Facebook Pixel Code
Prabha Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRABHA ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Petroleum

Here's the live share price of Prabha Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹169.30 Closed
-0.41₹ -0.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Prabha Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹160.00₹169.90
₹169.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.85₹324.30
₹169.30
Open Price
₹160.00
Prev. Close
₹170.00
Volume
379

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Prabha Energy has declined 4.12% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.98%.

Prabha Energy’s current P/E of -5,569.08x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Prabha Energy Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prabha Energy		-7.645.88-9.99-31.95-18.98-6.77-4.12
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		2.069.8217.6218.0625.4622.3019.90
Oil India		3.49-0.0119.0521.3743.1141.9241.76
Antelopus Selan Energy		-7.44-2.2136.13-6.400.1424.6432.24
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		2.90-11.42-10.99-21.96-25.010.096.91
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)		-8.97-4.3014.08-6.5668.56221.95101.68
Jindal Drilling & Industries		11.7112.94-3.72-16.95-34.7721.3340.66
Gujarat Natural Resources		-4.87-6.0610.9344.29336.10105.3149.63
Alphageo (India)		-4.93-12.51-16.93-22.43-18.88-6.92-2.64
Aban Offshore		-3.25-5.69-42.30-56.31-51.02-21.83-12.78

Over the last one year, Prabha Energy has declined 18.98% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (25.46%), Oil India (43.11%), Antelopus Selan Energy (0.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Prabha Energy has underperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (19.90%) and Oil India (41.76%).

Prabha Energy Financials

Prabha Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5180.92174.75
10173.91174.13
20169.68171.48
50171.49174.32
100187.81186
200219.01206.57

Prabha Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prabha Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.44%, and public shareholding unchanged at 19.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Prabha Energy Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 2:05 AM ISTPrabha Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling And Postponement Of Rights Issue Committee Meeting Scheduled On Fri
Feb 25, 2026, 2:31 AM ISTPrabha Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee
Feb 17, 2026, 9:02 PM ISTPrabha Energy - Outcome Of Rights Issue Committee Meeting
Feb 10, 2026, 7:41 PM ISTPrabha Energy - Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December, 2025
Feb 10, 2026, 7:31 PM ISTPrabha Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

About Prabha Energy

Prabha Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40102GJ2009PTC057716 and registration number is 057716. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Oil Drilling And Exploration. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Prem Singh Sawhney
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Shail Manoj Savla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal G Palkhiwala
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Navin Chandra Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shaily Jatin Dedhia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Sadanadan
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Prabha Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Prabha Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prabha Energy is ₹169.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prabha Energy?

The Prabha Energy is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prabha Energy?

The market cap of Prabha Energy is ₹2,317.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prabha Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prabha Energy are ₹169.90 and ₹160.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prabha Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prabha Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prabha Energy is ₹324.30 and 52-week low of Prabha Energy is ₹140.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Prabha Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prabha Energy has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, 6.14% for the past month, -17.41% over 3 months, -18.98% over 1 year, -6.77% across 3 years, and -4.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prabha Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prabha Energy are -5,569.08 and 5.32 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Prabha Energy News

