Here's the live share price of Prabha Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Prabha Energy has declined 4.12% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.98%.

Prabha Energy’s current P/E of -5,569.08x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.