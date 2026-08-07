Here's the live share price of Alphageo (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alphageo (India)
|4.62
|16.42
|2.59
|4.93
|-2.95
|-8.16
|-7.67
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|-1.98
|-2.70
|-16.31
|-10.83
|1.67
|11.17
|15.61
|Oil India
|-3.88
|4.22
|-2.63
|-9.97
|2.06
|34.40
|31.92
|Vedanta Oil and Gas
|-1.66
|-2.73
|-5.67
|-5.67
|-5.67
|-1.93
|-1.16
|Antelopus Selan Energy
|-2.28
|0.48
|19.69
|39.82
|41.97
|30.20
|39.29
|Prabha Energy
|6.25
|4.14
|-2.57
|-2.10
|-38.78
|-8.15
|-4.97
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|-3.48
|0.23
|-5.36
|0.52
|-2.54
|-12.45
|-1.47
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|3.29
|17.34
|19.31
|33.03
|6.86
|16.63
|37.44
|Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)
|4.19
|13.71
|-4.00
|-3.99
|3.17
|224.47
|102.63
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|0.27
|-11.08
|-9.13
|-7.67
|21.88
|105.68
|56.77
|Aban Offshore
|27.23
|33.51
|22.55
|-5.79
|-54.49
|-20.65
|-15.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alphageo (India) has declined 2.95% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (1.67%), Oil India (2.06%), Vedanta Oil and Gas (-5.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Alphageo (India) has underperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (15.61%) and Oil India (31.92%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|221.8
|235.76
|10
|211.27
|225.44
|20
|204.4
|215.92
|50
|207.14
|210.95
|100
|208.85
|212.35
|200
|218.47
|223.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alphageo (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.94%, and public shareholding unchanged at 53.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Alphageo (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 3
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Alphageo (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|Alphageo (India) - Communication To Shareholders Holding Shares In Physical Form For KYC Updation.
|May 27, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Alphageo (India) - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 27, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Alphageo (India) - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Alphageo (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TG1987PLC007580 and registration number is 007580. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Oil Drilling And Exploration. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 109.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alphageo (India) is ₹231.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alphageo (India) is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alphageo (India) is ₹147.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alphageo (India) are ₹237.90 and ₹228.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alphageo (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alphageo (India) is ₹286.60 and 52-week low of Alphageo (India) is ₹164.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alphageo (India) has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, 16.42% for the past month, 2.59% over 3 months, -2.95% over 1 year, -8.16% across 3 years, and -7.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alphageo (India) are -10.62 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.16 per annum.
Source: Dion Global