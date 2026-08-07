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Alphageo (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALPHAGEO (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
Oil & Gas Exploration

Here's the live share price of Alphageo (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹231.90 Closed
-1.38₹ -3.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alphageo (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹228.15₹237.90
₹231.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹164.35₹286.60
₹231.90
Open Price
₹235.20
Prev. Close
₹235.15
Volume
647

Source: Dion Global

Alphageo (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alphageo (India)		4.6216.422.594.93-2.95-8.16-7.67
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		-1.98-2.70-16.31-10.831.6711.1715.61
Oil India		-3.884.22-2.63-9.972.0634.4031.92
Vedanta Oil and Gas		-1.66-2.73-5.67-5.67-5.67-1.93-1.16
Antelopus Selan Energy		-2.280.4819.6939.8241.9730.2039.29
Prabha Energy		6.254.14-2.57-2.10-38.78-8.15-4.97
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		-3.480.23-5.360.52-2.54-12.45-1.47
Jindal Drilling & Industries		3.2917.3419.3133.036.8616.6337.44
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)		4.1913.71-4.00-3.993.17224.47102.63
Gujarat Natural Resources		0.27-11.08-9.13-7.6721.88105.6856.77
Aban Offshore		27.2333.5122.55-5.79-54.49-20.65-15.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alphageo (India) has declined 2.95% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (1.67%), Oil India (2.06%), Vedanta Oil and Gas (-5.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Alphageo (India) has underperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (15.61%) and Oil India (31.92%).

Alphageo (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alphageo (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5221.8235.76
10211.27225.44
20204.4215.92
50207.14210.95
100208.85212.35
200218.47223.35

Source: Dion Global

Alphageo (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alphageo (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.94%, and public shareholding unchanged at 53.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Alphageo (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTAlphageo (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 3
Jul 07, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTAlphageo (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTAlphageo (India) - Communication To Shareholders Holding Shares In Physical Form For KYC Updation.
May 27, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTAlphageo (India) - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 27, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTAlphageo (India) - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Alphageo (India)

Alphageo (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TG1987PLC007580 and registration number is 007580. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Oil Drilling And Exploration. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 109.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Alla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Savita Alla
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Sashank Alla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Pratap
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raju Mandapalli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Alphageo (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Alphageo (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alphageo (India) is ₹231.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alphageo (India)?

The Alphageo (India) is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alphageo (India)?

The market cap of Alphageo (India) is ₹147.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alphageo (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alphageo (India) are ₹237.90 and ₹228.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alphageo (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alphageo (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alphageo (India) is ₹286.60 and 52-week low of Alphageo (India) is ₹164.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alphageo (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alphageo (India) has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, 16.42% for the past month, 2.59% over 3 months, -2.95% over 1 year, -8.16% across 3 years, and -7.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alphageo (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alphageo (India) are -10.62 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Alphageo (India) News

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