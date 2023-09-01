Name
Alphageo (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TG1987PLC007580 and registration number is 007580. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Oil Drilling And Exploration. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 154.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alphageo (India) Ltd. is ₹186.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alphageo (India) Ltd. is 40.32 and PB ratio of Alphageo (India) Ltd. is 0.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alphageo (India) Ltd. is ₹293.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alphageo (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alphageo (India) Ltd. is ₹346.90 and 52-week low of Alphageo (India) Ltd. is ₹198.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.