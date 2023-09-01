Follow Us

ALPHAGEO (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Oil Drilling And Exploration | Smallcap | NSE
₹293.50 Closed
0.341
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alphageo (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹293.00₹296.25
₹293.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹198.25₹346.90
₹293.50
Open Price
₹294.05
Prev. Close
₹292.50
Volume
8,796

Alphageo (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1295.67
  • R2297.58
  • R3298.92
  • Pivot
    294.33
  • S1292.42
  • S2291.08
  • S3289.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5288.79292.14
  • 10291.81292.18
  • 20291.38291.39
  • 50303.2283.06
  • 100293.19272.53
  • 200313.21270.1

Alphageo (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.00-1.6620.5323.04-6.4272.70-56.14
4.042.8618.2917.4134.93129.052.51
4.160.8315.1917.3633.5088.82-1.15
-3.41-0.497.395.6541.88190.3228.89
5.90-26.71-9.5420.421.81113.0911.04
19.0932.7483.3191.24130.26688.58305.58
3.2320.6442.33165.0984.873.773.77
-1.93-8.0830.6823.1241.19209.5639.44
11.8529.0941.7938.7555.50109.6622.73
6.66-2.94-0.9522.74-29.18445.30284.12
10.0616.7322.0518.45-12.6981.70-57.91
6.0212.5326.5236.11-28.2112.95-50.51
13.1117.956.980-44.5840.82204.41
-97.27-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-93.74

Alphageo (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Alphageo (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Alphageo (India) Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    23-Aug, 2023 | 04:58 PM

About Alphageo (India) Ltd.

Alphageo (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TG1987PLC007580 and registration number is 007580. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Oil Drilling And Exploration. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 154.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Alla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Savita Alla
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Alla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Raju Mandapalli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Pratap
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Alphageo (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alphageo (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Alphageo (India) Ltd. is ₹186.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alphageo (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alphageo (India) Ltd. is 40.32 and PB ratio of Alphageo (India) Ltd. is 0.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alphageo (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alphageo (India) Ltd. is ₹293.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alphageo (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alphageo (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alphageo (India) Ltd. is ₹346.90 and 52-week low of Alphageo (India) Ltd. is ₹198.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

