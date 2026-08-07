What is the share price of Alphageo (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alphageo (India) is ₹231.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Alphageo (India)? The Alphageo (India) is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alphageo (India)? The market cap of Alphageo (India) is ₹147.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alphageo (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alphageo (India) are ₹237.90 and ₹228.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alphageo (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alphageo (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alphageo (India) is ₹286.60 and 52-week low of Alphageo (India) is ₹164.35 as on .

How has the Alphageo (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Alphageo (India) has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, 16.42% for the past month, 2.59% over 3 months, -2.95% over 1 year, -8.16% across 3 years, and -7.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alphageo (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alphageo (India) are -10.62 and 0.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global