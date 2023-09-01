Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.98
|-0.86
|-2.46
|-4.01
|-10.26
|6.27
|-29.26
|3.95
|2.80
|18.26
|17.42
|34.81
|128.92
|2.60
|4.21
|0.87
|15.13
|17.47
|33.45
|88.82
|-1.27
|-3.70
|-0.69
|6.98
|5.52
|41.44
|188.50
|28.70
|6.12
|-26.47
|-9.32
|20.54
|1.96
|113.33
|11.12
|19.21
|33.14
|83.77
|90.25
|130.86
|688.52
|309.13
|4.08
|17.60
|41.36
|164.24
|84.19
|47.56
|33.76
|-1.30
|-7.68
|31.93
|24.80
|42.15
|212.02
|40.78
|16.89
|27.96
|44.31
|40.83
|56.90
|112.65
|25.31
|10.43
|16.84
|22.87
|18.59
|-12.50
|81.58
|-57.69
|6.36
|12.89
|27.15
|36.15
|-27.97
|12.86
|-50.23
|1.33
|-1.61
|20.73
|23.79
|-6.83
|74.34
|-56.00
|1.45
|-5.18
|28.16
|10.94
|-11.83
|-8.97
|-62.41
|27.62
|47.71
|47.71
|47.71
|47.71
|47.71
|192.18
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1991PLC016158 and registration number is 016158. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 80.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is ₹111.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is -267.31 and PB ratio of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is ₹13.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is ₹24.50 and 52-week low of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is ₹11.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.