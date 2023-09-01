What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd.? The market cap of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is ₹111.55 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is -267.31 and PB ratio of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is 0.89 as on .

What is the share price of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is ₹13.90 as on .