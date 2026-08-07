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Gujarat Natural Resources Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT NATURAL RESOURCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
Oil & Gas Exploration

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Natural Resources along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹93.85 Closed
-1.45₹ -1.38
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Natural Resources Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.25₹95.06
₹93.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.03₹120.98
₹93.85
Open Price
₹95.06
Prev. Close
₹95.23
Volume
6,188

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Natural Resources Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Natural Resources		0.27-11.08-9.13-7.6721.88105.6856.77
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		-1.98-2.70-16.31-10.831.6711.1715.61
Oil India		-3.884.22-2.63-9.972.0634.4031.92
Vedanta Oil and Gas		-1.66-2.73-5.67-5.67-5.67-1.93-1.16
Antelopus Selan Energy		-2.280.4819.6939.8241.9730.2039.29
Prabha Energy		6.254.14-2.57-2.10-38.78-8.15-4.97
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		-3.480.23-5.360.52-2.54-12.45-1.47
Jindal Drilling & Industries		3.2917.3419.3133.036.8616.6337.44
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)		4.1913.71-4.00-3.993.17224.47102.63
Alphageo (India)		4.6216.422.594.93-2.95-8.16-7.67
Aban Offshore		27.2333.5122.55-5.79-54.49-20.65-15.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Natural Resources has gained 21.88% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (1.67%), Oil India (2.06%), Vedanta Oil and Gas (-5.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Natural Resources has outperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (15.61%) and Oil India (31.92%).

Gujarat Natural Resources Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Natural Resources Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
593.5494.05
1093.7494.4
2097.1595.49
5096.1996.34
10096.0895.88
20095.2590.24

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Natural Resources Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Natural Resources saw a drop in promoter holding to 1.94%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 1.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 97.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gujarat Natural Resources Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTGujarat Natural Res - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 14/08/2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTGujarat Natural Res - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 03, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTGujarat Natural Res - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTGujarat Natural Res - Response To Query Raised By BSE Regarding ''Clarification On Price Movement''
Jun 30, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTGujarat Natural Res - Clarification sought from Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Natural Resources

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1991PLC016158 and registration number is 016158. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 153.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok C Shah
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Shalin A Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hitesh M Donga
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yash Bodade
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paragkumar Raval
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deepti Gavali
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Natural Resources Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Natural Resources?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Natural Resources is ₹93.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Natural Resources?

The Gujarat Natural Resources is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Natural Resources?

The market cap of Gujarat Natural Resources is ₹1,439.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Natural Resources?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Natural Resources are ₹95.06 and ₹93.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Natural Resources?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Natural Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Natural Resources is ₹120.98 and 52-week low of Gujarat Natural Resources is ₹61.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Natural Resources performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Natural Resources has shown returns of -1.45% over the past day, -11.08% for the past month, -9.13% over 3 months, 21.88% over 1 year, 105.68% across 3 years, and 56.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Natural Resources?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Natural Resources are 145.73 and 6.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Natural Resources News

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