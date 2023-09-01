Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GUJARAT NATURAL RESOURCES LTD.

Sector : Oil Drilling And Exploration | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.90 Closed
0.140.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.52₹14.29
₹13.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.86₹24.50
₹13.90
Open Price
₹13.52
Prev. Close
₹13.88
Volume
15,773

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.29
  • R214.67
  • R315.06
  • Pivot
    13.9
  • S113.52
  • S213.13
  • S312.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.613.79
  • 1016.7213.82
  • 2017.8613.84
  • 5017.3813.88
  • 10017.0214.13
  • 20019.1314.75

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.98-0.86-2.46-4.01-10.266.27-29.26
3.952.8018.2617.4234.81128.922.60
4.210.8715.1317.4733.4588.82-1.27
-3.70-0.696.985.5241.44188.5028.70
6.12-26.47-9.3220.541.96113.3311.12
19.2133.1483.7790.25130.86688.52309.13
4.0817.6041.36164.2484.1947.5633.76
-1.30-7.6831.9324.8042.15212.0240.78
16.8927.9644.3140.8356.90112.6525.31
10.4316.8422.8718.59-12.5081.58-57.69
6.3612.8927.1536.15-27.9712.86-50.23
1.33-1.6120.7323.79-6.8374.34-56.00
1.45-5.1828.1610.94-11.83-8.97-62.41
27.6247.7147.7147.7147.7147.71192.18

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
06 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd.

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1991PLC016158 and registration number is 016158. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 80.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Oil Drilling And Exploration
  • Address
    3rd Floor, A Wing, Gopal Palace, Opp. Ocean Park, Ahmedabad Gujarat 380015
  • Contact
    info@gnrl.inhttp://www.gnrl.in

Management

  • Mr. Ashok C Shah
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Pravinbhai V Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Payal P Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shalin A Shah
    Managing Director

FAQs on Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is ₹111.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is -267.31 and PB ratio of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is ₹13.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is ₹24.50 and 52-week low of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is ₹11.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data