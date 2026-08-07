Here's the live share price of Gujarat Natural Resources along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|0.27
|-11.08
|-9.13
|-7.67
|21.88
|105.68
|56.77
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|-1.98
|-2.70
|-16.31
|-10.83
|1.67
|11.17
|15.61
|Oil India
|-3.88
|4.22
|-2.63
|-9.97
|2.06
|34.40
|31.92
|Vedanta Oil and Gas
|-1.66
|-2.73
|-5.67
|-5.67
|-5.67
|-1.93
|-1.16
|Antelopus Selan Energy
|-2.28
|0.48
|19.69
|39.82
|41.97
|30.20
|39.29
|Prabha Energy
|6.25
|4.14
|-2.57
|-2.10
|-38.78
|-8.15
|-4.97
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|-3.48
|0.23
|-5.36
|0.52
|-2.54
|-12.45
|-1.47
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|3.29
|17.34
|19.31
|33.03
|6.86
|16.63
|37.44
|Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)
|4.19
|13.71
|-4.00
|-3.99
|3.17
|224.47
|102.63
|Alphageo (India)
|4.62
|16.42
|2.59
|4.93
|-2.95
|-8.16
|-7.67
|Aban Offshore
|27.23
|33.51
|22.55
|-5.79
|-54.49
|-20.65
|-15.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Natural Resources has gained 21.88% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (1.67%), Oil India (2.06%), Vedanta Oil and Gas (-5.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Natural Resources has outperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (15.61%) and Oil India (31.92%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|93.54
|94.05
|10
|93.74
|94.4
|20
|97.15
|95.49
|50
|96.19
|96.34
|100
|96.08
|95.88
|200
|95.25
|90.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Natural Resources saw a drop in promoter holding to 1.94%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 1.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 97.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Natural Res - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 14/08/2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Natural Res - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Natural Res - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Gujarat Natural Res - Response To Query Raised By BSE Regarding ''Clarification On Price Movement''
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Natural Res - Clarification sought from Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1991PLC016158 and registration number is 016158. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 153.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Natural Resources is ₹93.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Natural Resources is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Natural Resources is ₹1,439.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Natural Resources are ₹95.06 and ₹93.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Natural Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Natural Resources is ₹120.98 and 52-week low of Gujarat Natural Resources is ₹61.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Natural Resources has shown returns of -1.45% over the past day, -11.08% for the past month, -9.13% over 3 months, 21.88% over 1 year, 105.68% across 3 years, and 56.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Natural Resources are 145.73 and 6.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global