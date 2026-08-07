What is the share price of Gujarat Natural Resources? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Natural Resources is ₹93.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Natural Resources? The Gujarat Natural Resources is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Natural Resources? The market cap of Gujarat Natural Resources is ₹1,439.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Natural Resources? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Natural Resources are ₹95.06 and ₹93.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Natural Resources? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Natural Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Natural Resources is ₹120.98 and 52-week low of Gujarat Natural Resources is ₹61.03 as on .

How has the Gujarat Natural Resources performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Natural Resources has shown returns of -1.45% over the past day, -11.08% for the past month, -9.13% over 3 months, 21.88% over 1 year, 105.68% across 3 years, and 56.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Natural Resources? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Natural Resources are 145.73 and 6.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global