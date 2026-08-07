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Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Share Price

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BSE

DOLPHIN OFFSHORE ENTERPRISES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
Oil & Gas Exploration

Here's the live share price of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹410.50 Closed
0.98₹ 4.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹403.20₹415.20
₹410.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹323.00₹505.90
₹410.50
Open Price
₹408.00
Prev. Close
₹406.50
Volume
1,508

Source: Dion Global

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)		4.1913.71-4.00-3.993.17224.47102.63
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		-1.98-2.70-16.31-10.831.6711.1715.61
Oil India		-3.884.22-2.63-9.972.0634.4031.92
Vedanta Oil and Gas		-1.66-2.73-5.67-5.67-5.67-1.93-1.16
Antelopus Selan Energy		-2.280.4819.6939.8241.9730.2039.29
Prabha Energy		6.254.14-2.57-2.10-38.78-8.15-4.97
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		-3.480.23-5.360.52-2.54-12.45-1.47
Jindal Drilling & Industries		3.2917.3419.3133.036.8616.6337.44
Gujarat Natural Resources		0.27-11.08-9.13-7.6721.88105.6856.77
Alphageo (India)		4.6216.422.594.93-2.95-8.16-7.67
Aban Offshore		27.2333.5122.55-5.79-54.49-20.65-15.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) has gained 3.17% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (1.67%), Oil India (2.06%), Vedanta Oil and Gas (-5.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) has outperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (15.61%) and Oil India (31.92%).

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5384.63398.25
10382.96391.91
20382.63387.49
50386.51389.05
100397.88395.13
200401.83401.31

Source: Dion Global

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding fell to 4.57%, and public shareholding unchanged at 20.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTDolphin Offshore Ent - Notice Of 47Th Annual General Meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTDolphin Offshore Ent - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTDolphin Offshore Ent - Annual General Meeting
Jul 24, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTDolphin Offshore Ent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 24, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTDolphin Offshore Ent - Results

Source: Dion Global

About Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11101MH1979PLC021302 and registration number is 021302. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Services incidental to off shore oil extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dharen Shantilal Savla
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Rupesh Kantilai Savia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohan Vasantkumar Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Shivangi Digant Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinit Rameshchandra Mundra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shaily Jatin Dedhia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) is ₹410.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)?

The Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)?

The market cap of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) is ₹1,642.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) are ₹415.20 and ₹403.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) is ₹505.90 and 52-week low of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) is ₹323.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) has shown returns of 0.98% over the past day, 13.71% for the past month, -4.0% over 3 months, 3.17% over 1 year, 224.47% across 3 years, and 102.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) are 22.80 and 4.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) News

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