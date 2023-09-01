Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|27.62
|47.71
|47.71
|47.71
|47.71
|47.71
|192.18
|3.95
|2.80
|18.26
|17.42
|34.81
|128.92
|2.60
|4.21
|0.87
|15.13
|17.47
|33.45
|88.82
|-1.27
|-3.70
|-0.69
|6.98
|5.52
|41.44
|188.50
|28.70
|6.12
|-26.47
|-9.32
|20.54
|1.96
|113.33
|11.12
|19.21
|33.14
|83.77
|90.25
|130.86
|688.52
|309.13
|4.08
|17.60
|41.36
|164.24
|84.19
|47.56
|33.76
|-1.30
|-7.68
|31.93
|24.80
|42.15
|212.02
|40.78
|16.89
|27.96
|44.31
|40.83
|56.90
|112.65
|25.31
|10.43
|16.84
|22.87
|18.59
|-12.50
|81.58
|-57.69
|6.36
|12.89
|27.15
|36.15
|-27.97
|12.86
|-50.23
|1.33
|-1.61
|20.73
|23.79
|-6.83
|74.34
|-56.00
|1.98
|-0.86
|-2.46
|-4.01
|-10.26
|6.27
|-29.26
|1.45
|-5.18
|28.16
|10.94
|-11.83
|-8.97
|-62.41
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 May, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Feb, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11101MH1979PLC021302 and registration number is 021302. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Services incidental to off shore oil extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2018.
The market cap of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. is ₹1.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. is 0.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. is ₹177.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. is ₹169.05 and 52-week low of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. is ₹120.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.