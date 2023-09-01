Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DOLPHIN OFFSHORE ENTERPRISES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Oil Drilling And Exploration | Smallcap | BSE
₹177.50 Closed
58.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹177.50₹177.50
₹177.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.17₹169.05
₹177.50
Open Price
₹177.50
Prev. Close
₹169.05
Volume
91

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1177.5
  • R2177.5
  • R3177.5
  • Pivot
    177.5
  • S1177.5
  • S2177.5
  • S3177.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.48150.45
  • 104.79121.27
  • 205.783.54
  • 508.8146.13
  • 10015.2234.38
  • 20029.0735.4

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.6247.7147.7147.7147.7147.71192.18
3.952.8018.2617.4234.81128.922.60
4.210.8715.1317.4733.4588.82-1.27
-3.70-0.696.985.5241.44188.5028.70
6.12-26.47-9.3220.541.96113.3311.12
19.2133.1483.7790.25130.86688.52309.13
4.0817.6041.36164.2484.1947.5633.76
-1.30-7.6831.9324.8042.15212.0240.78
16.8927.9644.3140.8356.90112.6525.31
10.4316.8422.8718.59-12.5081.58-57.69
6.3612.8927.1536.15-27.9712.86-50.23
1.33-1.6120.7323.79-6.8374.34-56.00
1.98-0.86-2.46-4.01-10.266.27-29.26
1.45-5.1828.1610.94-11.83-8.97-62.41

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 May, 2019Board MeetingOthers
12 Feb, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2018Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd.

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11101MH1979PLC021302 and registration number is 021302. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Services incidental to off shore oil extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2018.

Management

  • Mr. Dharen Shantilal Savla
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mrs. Rita Keval Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Urmila Harsukhsingh Sisodia
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Soniya Mahesh Gadhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shaily Jatin Dedhia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohan Ketanbhai Sanghvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. is ₹1.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. is 0.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. is ₹177.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. is ₹169.05 and 52-week low of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. is ₹120.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data