Here's the live share price of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)
|4.19
|13.71
|-4.00
|-3.99
|3.17
|224.47
|102.63
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|-1.98
|-2.70
|-16.31
|-10.83
|1.67
|11.17
|15.61
|Oil India
|-3.88
|4.22
|-2.63
|-9.97
|2.06
|34.40
|31.92
|Vedanta Oil and Gas
|-1.66
|-2.73
|-5.67
|-5.67
|-5.67
|-1.93
|-1.16
|Antelopus Selan Energy
|-2.28
|0.48
|19.69
|39.82
|41.97
|30.20
|39.29
|Prabha Energy
|6.25
|4.14
|-2.57
|-2.10
|-38.78
|-8.15
|-4.97
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|-3.48
|0.23
|-5.36
|0.52
|-2.54
|-12.45
|-1.47
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|3.29
|17.34
|19.31
|33.03
|6.86
|16.63
|37.44
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|0.27
|-11.08
|-9.13
|-7.67
|21.88
|105.68
|56.77
|Alphageo (India)
|4.62
|16.42
|2.59
|4.93
|-2.95
|-8.16
|-7.67
|Aban Offshore
|27.23
|33.51
|22.55
|-5.79
|-54.49
|-20.65
|-15.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) has gained 3.17% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (1.67%), Oil India (2.06%), Vedanta Oil and Gas (-5.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) has outperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (15.61%) and Oil India (31.92%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|384.63
|398.25
|10
|382.96
|391.91
|20
|382.63
|387.49
|50
|386.51
|389.05
|100
|397.88
|395.13
|200
|401.83
|401.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding fell to 4.57%, and public shareholding unchanged at 20.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Dolphin Offshore Ent - Notice Of 47Th Annual General Meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Dolphin Offshore Ent - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Dolphin Offshore Ent - Annual General Meeting
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Dolphin Offshore Ent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Dolphin Offshore Ent - Results
Source: Dion Global
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11101MH1979PLC021302 and registration number is 021302. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Services incidental to off shore oil extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) is ₹410.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) is ₹1,642.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) are ₹415.20 and ₹403.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) is ₹505.90 and 52-week low of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) is ₹323.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) has shown returns of 0.98% over the past day, 13.71% for the past month, -4.0% over 3 months, 3.17% over 1 year, 224.47% across 3 years, and 102.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) are 22.80 and 4.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global