Antelopus Selan Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANTELOPUS SELAN ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Petroleum

Here's the live share price of Antelopus Selan Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹533.00 Closed
3.33₹ 17.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Antelopus Selan Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹513.05₹545.95
₹533.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹357.00₹766.85
₹533.00
Open Price
₹513.05
Prev. Close
₹515.80
Volume
30,907

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Antelopus Selan Energy has gained 32.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 5.23%.

Antelopus Selan Energy’s current P/E of 27.78x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Antelopus Selan Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Antelopus Selan Energy		-7.44-2.2136.13-6.400.1424.6432.24
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		2.069.8217.6218.0625.4622.3019.90
Oil India		3.49-0.0119.0521.3743.1141.9241.76
Prabha Energy		-7.645.88-9.99-31.95-18.98-6.77-4.12
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		2.90-11.42-10.99-21.96-25.010.096.91
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)		-8.97-4.3014.08-6.5668.56221.95101.68
Jindal Drilling & Industries		11.7112.94-3.72-16.95-34.7721.3340.66
Gujarat Natural Resources		-4.87-6.0610.9344.29336.10105.3149.63
Alphageo (India)		-4.93-12.51-16.93-22.43-18.88-6.92-2.64
Aban Offshore		-3.25-5.69-42.30-56.31-51.02-21.83-12.78

Over the last one year, Antelopus Selan Energy has gained 0.14% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (25.46%), Oil India (43.11%), Prabha Energy (-18.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Antelopus Selan Energy has outperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (19.90%) and Oil India (41.76%).

Antelopus Selan Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Antelopus Selan Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5566.8541.07
10580.7557.63
20571.45555.24
50490.6520.96
100489.62512.89
200546.18540.53

Antelopus Selan Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Antelopus Selan Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Antelopus Selan Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 10, 2026, 2:43 AM ISTAntelopus Selan Ener - Announcement Under Regution -30 Clarification Regarding Synergia Energy Announcement - Cambay PSC Tran
Feb 04, 2026, 8:13 PM ISTAntelopus Selan Ener - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 23, 2026, 2:18 AM ISTAntelopus Selan Ener - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jan 22, 2026, 11:30 PM ISTAntelopus Selan Ener - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jan 20, 2026, 4:55 PM ISTAntelopus Selan Ener - Reply To Email Dated January 19, 2026 Regarding Clarification On Price Movement

About Antelopus Selan Energy

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1985PLC113196 and registration number is 021445. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Extraction of crude petroleum. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 258.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Suniti Kumar Bhat
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Siva Kumar Pothepalli
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Baikuntha Nath Talukdar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vishruta Kaul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raman Singh Sidhu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manjit Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Antelopus Selan Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Antelopus Selan Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Antelopus Selan Energy is ₹533.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Antelopus Selan Energy?

The Antelopus Selan Energy is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Antelopus Selan Energy?

The market cap of Antelopus Selan Energy is ₹1,874.15 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Antelopus Selan Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Antelopus Selan Energy are ₹545.95 and ₹513.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Antelopus Selan Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Antelopus Selan Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Antelopus Selan Energy is ₹766.85 and 52-week low of Antelopus Selan Energy is ₹357.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Antelopus Selan Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Antelopus Selan Energy has shown returns of 3.33% over the past day, -8.16% for the past month, 34.8% over 3 months, 5.23% over 1 year, 25.47% across 3 years, and 32.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Antelopus Selan Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Antelopus Selan Energy are 27.78 and 3.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

