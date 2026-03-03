Here's the live share price of Antelopus Selan Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Antelopus Selan Energy has gained 32.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 5.23%.
Antelopus Selan Energy’s current P/E of 27.78x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Antelopus Selan Energy
|-7.44
|-2.21
|36.13
|-6.40
|0.14
|24.64
|32.24
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|2.06
|9.82
|17.62
|18.06
|25.46
|22.30
|19.90
|Oil India
|3.49
|-0.01
|19.05
|21.37
|43.11
|41.92
|41.76
|Prabha Energy
|-7.64
|5.88
|-9.99
|-31.95
|-18.98
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|2.90
|-11.42
|-10.99
|-21.96
|-25.01
|0.09
|6.91
|Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)
|-8.97
|-4.30
|14.08
|-6.56
|68.56
|221.95
|101.68
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|11.71
|12.94
|-3.72
|-16.95
|-34.77
|21.33
|40.66
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|-4.87
|-6.06
|10.93
|44.29
|336.10
|105.31
|49.63
|Alphageo (India)
|-4.93
|-12.51
|-16.93
|-22.43
|-18.88
|-6.92
|-2.64
|Aban Offshore
|-3.25
|-5.69
|-42.30
|-56.31
|-51.02
|-21.83
|-12.78
Over the last one year, Antelopus Selan Energy has gained 0.14% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (25.46%), Oil India (43.11%), Prabha Energy (-18.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Antelopus Selan Energy has outperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (19.90%) and Oil India (41.76%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|566.8
|541.07
|10
|580.7
|557.63
|20
|571.45
|555.24
|50
|490.6
|520.96
|100
|489.62
|512.89
|200
|546.18
|540.53
In the latest quarter, Antelopus Selan Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 10, 2026, 2:43 AM IST
|Antelopus Selan Ener - Announcement Under Regution -30 Clarification Regarding Synergia Energy Announcement - Cambay PSC Tran
|Feb 04, 2026, 8:13 PM IST
|Antelopus Selan Ener - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 23, 2026, 2:18 AM IST
|Antelopus Selan Ener - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jan 22, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
|Antelopus Selan Ener - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jan 20, 2026, 4:55 PM IST
|Antelopus Selan Ener - Reply To Email Dated January 19, 2026 Regarding Clarification On Price Movement
Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1985PLC113196 and registration number is 021445. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Extraction of crude petroleum. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 258.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Antelopus Selan Energy is ₹533.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Antelopus Selan Energy is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Antelopus Selan Energy is ₹1,874.15 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Antelopus Selan Energy are ₹545.95 and ₹513.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Antelopus Selan Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Antelopus Selan Energy is ₹766.85 and 52-week low of Antelopus Selan Energy is ₹357.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Antelopus Selan Energy has shown returns of 3.33% over the past day, -8.16% for the past month, 34.8% over 3 months, 5.23% over 1 year, 25.47% across 3 years, and 32.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Antelopus Selan Energy are 27.78 and 3.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.