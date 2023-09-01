Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|19.09
|32.74
|83.31
|91.24
|130.26
|688.58
|305.58
|4.04
|2.86
|18.29
|17.41
|34.93
|129.05
|2.51
|4.16
|0.83
|15.19
|17.36
|33.50
|88.82
|-1.15
|-3.41
|-0.49
|7.39
|5.65
|41.88
|190.32
|28.89
|5.90
|-26.71
|-9.54
|20.42
|1.81
|113.09
|11.04
|3.23
|20.64
|42.33
|165.09
|84.87
|3.77
|3.77
|-1.93
|-8.08
|30.68
|23.12
|41.19
|209.56
|39.44
|11.85
|29.09
|41.79
|38.75
|55.50
|109.66
|22.73
|6.66
|-2.94
|-0.95
|22.74
|-29.18
|445.30
|284.12
|10.06
|16.73
|22.05
|18.45
|-12.69
|81.70
|-57.91
|6.02
|12.53
|26.52
|36.11
|-28.21
|12.95
|-50.51
|1.00
|-1.66
|20.53
|23.04
|-6.42
|72.70
|-56.14
|13.11
|17.95
|6.98
|0
|-44.58
|40.82
|204.41
|-97.27
|-96.68
|-96.68
|-96.68
|-96.68
|-96.68
|-93.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH2004PLC147736 and registration number is 147736. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Off shore extraction of crude petroleum. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 419.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. is ₹1,600.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. is 16.09 and PB ratio of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. is 1.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. is ₹552.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. is ₹554.15 and 52-week low of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. is ₹229.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.