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Jindal Drilling & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

JINDAL DRILLING & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Petroleum
Theme
EnergyOil & Gas Exploration
Index
BSE EnergyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jindal Drilling & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹635.90 Closed
3.42₹ 21.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jindal Drilling & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹610.20₹642.50
₹635.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹440.00₹693.95
₹635.90
Open Price
₹620.30
Prev. Close
₹614.90
Volume
22,279

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Drilling & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jindal Drilling & Industries		3.2917.3419.3133.036.8616.6337.44
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		-1.98-2.70-16.31-10.831.6711.1715.61
Oil India		-3.884.22-2.63-9.972.0634.4031.92
Vedanta Oil and Gas		-1.66-2.73-5.67-5.67-5.67-1.93-1.16
Antelopus Selan Energy		-2.280.4819.6939.8241.9730.2039.29
Prabha Energy		6.254.14-2.57-2.10-38.78-8.15-4.97
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		-3.480.23-5.360.52-2.54-12.45-1.47
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)		4.1913.71-4.00-3.993.17224.47102.63
Gujarat Natural Resources		0.27-11.08-9.13-7.6721.88105.6856.77
Alphageo (India)		4.6216.422.594.93-2.95-8.16-7.67
Aban Offshore		27.2333.5122.55-5.79-54.49-20.65-15.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jindal Drilling & Industries has gained 6.86% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (1.67%), Oil India (2.06%), Vedanta Oil and Gas (-5.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Drilling & Industries has outperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (15.61%) and Oil India (31.92%).

Jindal Drilling & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Drilling & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5598.4612.38
10599.15606.67
20600.52600.78
50595.99590.73
100565.72576.53
200548.66575.65

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Drilling & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jindal Drilling & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.42%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
58,7830.993.49

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Jindal Drilling & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTJindal Drilling - Corporate Action For Fixation Of Record Date For Payment Of Dividend
Aug 07, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTJindal Drilling - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 07Th August, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTJindal Drilling - Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2026.
Aug 06, 2026, 01:45 AM IST ISTJindal Drilling - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 30, 2026, 04:23 PM IST ISTJindal Drilling - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Jindal Drilling & Industries

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH2004PLC147736 and registration number is 147736. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Off shore extraction of crude petroleum. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 996.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. D P Jindal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Raghav Jindal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raj Kamal Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. S K Singhal
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Arora
    Director
  • Mr. P N Vijay
    Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Agrawal
    Director

FAQs on Jindal Drilling & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Jindal Drilling & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Drilling & Industries is ₹635.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jindal Drilling & Industries?

The Jindal Drilling & Industries is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Drilling & Industries?

The market cap of Jindal Drilling & Industries is ₹1,842.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Drilling & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Drilling & Industries are ₹642.50 and ₹610.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Drilling & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Drilling & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Drilling & Industries is ₹693.95 and 52-week low of Jindal Drilling & Industries is ₹440.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jindal Drilling & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jindal Drilling & Industries has shown returns of 3.42% over the past day, 17.34% for the past month, 19.31% over 3 months, 6.86% over 1 year, 16.63% across 3 years, and 37.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Drilling & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Drilling & Industries are 8.75 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Drilling & Industries News

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