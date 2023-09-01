Follow Us

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. Share Price

JINDAL DRILLING & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Oil Drilling And Exploration | Smallcap | NSE
₹552.40 Closed
1.739.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹542.00₹554.35
₹552.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹229.80₹554.15
₹552.40
Open Price
₹545.00
Prev. Close
₹543.00
Volume
97,083

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1558.1
  • R2562.4
  • R3570.45
  • Pivot
    550.05
  • S1545.75
  • S2537.7
  • S3533.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5315.01522.13
  • 10316.9499.3
  • 20287.65470.79
  • 50265.1421.66
  • 100229.05377.94
  • 200214.48333.45

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
19.0932.7483.3191.24130.26688.58305.58
4.042.8618.2917.4134.93129.052.51
4.160.8315.1917.3633.5088.82-1.15
-3.41-0.497.395.6541.88190.3228.89
5.90-26.71-9.5420.421.81113.0911.04
3.2320.6442.33165.0984.873.773.77
-1.93-8.0830.6823.1241.19209.5639.44
11.8529.0941.7938.7555.50109.6622.73
6.66-2.94-0.9522.74-29.18445.30284.12
10.0616.7322.0518.45-12.6981.70-57.91
6.0212.5326.5236.11-28.2112.95-50.51
1.00-1.6620.5323.04-6.4272.70-56.14
13.1117.956.980-44.5840.82204.41
-97.27-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-93.74

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH2004PLC147736 and registration number is 147736. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Off shore extraction of crude petroleum. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 419.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D P Jindal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Raghav Jindal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Kaushik
    Director
  • Mrs. Saroj Bhartia
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kamal Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. S K Singhal
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Arora
    Director

FAQs on Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. is ₹1,600.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. is 16.09 and PB ratio of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. is 1.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. is ₹552.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. is ₹554.15 and 52-week low of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. is ₹229.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

