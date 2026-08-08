What is the share price of Jindal Drilling & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Drilling & Industries is ₹635.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Jindal Drilling & Industries? The Jindal Drilling & Industries is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Drilling & Industries? The market cap of Jindal Drilling & Industries is ₹1,842.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Drilling & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Drilling & Industries are ₹642.50 and ₹610.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Drilling & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Drilling & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Drilling & Industries is ₹693.95 and 52-week low of Jindal Drilling & Industries is ₹440.00 as on .

How has the Jindal Drilling & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Jindal Drilling & Industries has shown returns of 3.42% over the past day, 17.34% for the past month, 19.31% over 3 months, 6.86% over 1 year, 16.63% across 3 years, and 37.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Drilling & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Drilling & Industries are 8.75 and 1.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global