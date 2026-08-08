Here's the live share price of Jindal Drilling & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|3.29
|17.34
|19.31
|33.03
|6.86
|16.63
|37.44
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|-1.98
|-2.70
|-16.31
|-10.83
|1.67
|11.17
|15.61
|Oil India
|-3.88
|4.22
|-2.63
|-9.97
|2.06
|34.40
|31.92
|Vedanta Oil and Gas
|-1.66
|-2.73
|-5.67
|-5.67
|-5.67
|-1.93
|-1.16
|Antelopus Selan Energy
|-2.28
|0.48
|19.69
|39.82
|41.97
|30.20
|39.29
|Prabha Energy
|6.25
|4.14
|-2.57
|-2.10
|-38.78
|-8.15
|-4.97
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|-3.48
|0.23
|-5.36
|0.52
|-2.54
|-12.45
|-1.47
|Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)
|4.19
|13.71
|-4.00
|-3.99
|3.17
|224.47
|102.63
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|0.27
|-11.08
|-9.13
|-7.67
|21.88
|105.68
|56.77
|Alphageo (India)
|4.62
|16.42
|2.59
|4.93
|-2.95
|-8.16
|-7.67
|Aban Offshore
|27.23
|33.51
|22.55
|-5.79
|-54.49
|-20.65
|-15.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jindal Drilling & Industries has gained 6.86% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (1.67%), Oil India (2.06%), Vedanta Oil and Gas (-5.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Drilling & Industries has outperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (15.61%) and Oil India (31.92%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|598.4
|612.38
|10
|599.15
|606.67
|20
|600.52
|600.78
|50
|595.99
|590.73
|100
|565.72
|576.53
|200
|548.66
|575.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jindal Drilling & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.42%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|58,783
|0.99
|3.49
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Jindal Drilling - Corporate Action For Fixation Of Record Date For Payment Of Dividend
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Jindal Drilling - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 07Th August, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Jindal Drilling - Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2026.
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:45 AM IST IST
|Jindal Drilling - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:23 PM IST IST
|Jindal Drilling - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH2004PLC147736 and registration number is 147736. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Off shore extraction of crude petroleum. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 996.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Drilling & Industries is ₹635.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Drilling & Industries is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jindal Drilling & Industries is ₹1,842.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Drilling & Industries are ₹642.50 and ₹610.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Drilling & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Drilling & Industries is ₹693.95 and 52-week low of Jindal Drilling & Industries is ₹440.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Drilling & Industries has shown returns of 3.42% over the past day, 17.34% for the past month, 19.31% over 3 months, 6.86% over 1 year, 16.63% across 3 years, and 37.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Drilling & Industries are 8.75 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.
Source: Dion Global