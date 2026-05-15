There is no stopping the Indian rupee. It has now fallen to an all-time ⁠low ​below 96 per dollar. It hit an intra-day record low of 96.07 against US dollar. The sharp downward swing in the currency was a direct impact of the oil ​prices ​nearing $110 per ⁠barrel, deepening challenges for ‌India’s external sector, which have started to ⁠reflect ⁠in economic indicators. With this the currency is down almost 7% so far in 2026.

The ⁠rupee ‌fell 0.3% ​to ‌96.05 per US ‌dollar, eclipsing ​its ​previous ​all-time low ​of 95.95 ⁠in the previous session.Hawkish comments from US policymakers, better data from US and stalemate on Iran war from the Trump-Xi summit added to the pressure.

The currency opened at weak around 95.74 levels against the US dollar and continued its downward spiral given the crude spike and Iran-US impasse.

Elevated crude prices keeps currency on edge

Oil prices have been trading at elevated levels for nearly 11-weeks now as the chokepoint- Strait of Hormuz, which transits nearly 20% of the global energy flows remains largely closed. Over the past few weeks oil has been over the $100 per barrel mark.

Brent crude was priced at $109 per barrel mark, while the US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, was quoted near the $105 per barrel level. High fuel prices have deepened concerns over supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

High oil prices weigh negatively on emerging market currencies like rupee, as oil is predominantly traded in dollars.

Persistent FPI outflow adds to the downside

So far this year, foreign investors have pulled out more than Rs 2 lakh crore worth of equities from domestic markets. This surpasses previous year’s outflow of Rs 1.54 lakh crore

Currency market experts have said FIIs are venturing into the markets of South Korea and Taiwan over their AI boom, which is adding to the downside for rupee.

As per NSE data for May 14, FIIs were net seller of equities worth Rs 146 crore

US-China summit yields no fruitful results

Markets were weighing fruitful signs of progress in the US-China summit, with a hope of re-opening the Strait of Hormuz. While US President Donald Trump described his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as ‘incredible’, the waterway passage remains largely closed, keeping oil prices at elevated levels.

“The Summit between US President Trump and Chinese President Xi did not yield any fruitful result particularly on the US-Iran front despite a two hour private talk between the two leaders,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Advisors.

Asian currencies trending lower

Most Asian currencies opened on a weak note in morning as the Chinese Yuan (CNH) fell slightly to 6.7979 against dollar, while the Indonesian Rupiah slipped to a new low of 17610, and the South Korean Won neared 1500 to 1498.

Domestic indices give out gains

Selling pressure was seen in domestic benchmark indices as well, which opened in green but were trading flat over the intra-day session. As of 2:30 PM (IST) The Nifty 50 was trading flat at 23,693, while the BSE Sensex was trading flat at 75,402.

Near-term outlook

Analyst have limited the scope of upside for the domestic currency. Over the near term, the support for currency is placed at 95.50 while 96.30 is expected to act as the resistance level, Bhansali added.

(This is a developing story, please come back later for more updates)