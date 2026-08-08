Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of oil & gas exploration companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on oil & gas exploration stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Prabha Energy
|157.35
|7.85
|5.25
|1.70
|Oil Country Tubular
|61.75
|2.94
|5.00
|1.04
|Aban Offshore
|20.00
|0.92
|4.82
|49.21
|Asian Energy Services
|406.75
|15.95
|4.08
|34.42
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|635.90
|21.00
|3.42
|22.28
|Deep Industries
|638.00
|12.70
|2.03
|29.06
|Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)
|410.50
|4.00
|0.98
|1.51
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|237.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|612.22
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Oil India
|441.00
|-5.40
|-1.21
|158.35
|Alphageo (India)
|231.90
|-3.25
|-1.38
|0.65
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|93.85
|-1.38
|-1.45
|6.19
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|155.30
|-2.60
|-1.65
|20.26
|Antelopus Selan Energy
|800.35
|-58.80
|-6.84
|9.15
The top gainers among the Oil & Gas Exploration sector stocks today are Prabha Energy (up 5.25%) and Oil Country Tubular (up 5.00%). On the other hand, the top losers include Antelopus Selan Energy (down 6.84%) and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (down 1.65%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Oil & Gas Exploration sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund
|8.47
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|24.64
|ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund
|7.84
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|11.37
|SBI Comma Fund
|7.48
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|15.53
|Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund
|7.04
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|15.64