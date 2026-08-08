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List of Oil & Gas Exploration Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of oil & gas exploration companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on oil & gas exploration stocks here.

Oil & Gas Exploration Sector
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  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
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  • Bank (PSU)
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  • Beverages - Alcoholic
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  • Cables
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  • Edible Fat
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  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
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  • Finance
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  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
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  • Railway PSU
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  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Prabha Energy		157.357.855.251.70
Oil Country Tubular		61.752.945.001.04
Aban Offshore		20.000.924.8249.21
Asian Energy Services		406.7515.954.0834.42
Jindal Drilling & Industries		635.9021.003.4222.28
Deep Industries		638.0012.702.0329.06
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)		410.504.000.981.51
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		237.65-0.15-0.06612.22
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Oil India		441.00-5.40-1.21158.35
Alphageo (India)		231.90-3.25-1.380.65
Gujarat Natural Resources		93.85-1.38-1.456.19
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		155.30-2.60-1.6520.26
Antelopus Selan Energy		800.35-58.80-6.849.15
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Oil & Gas Exploration sector stocks today are Prabha Energy (up 5.25%) and Oil Country Tubular (up 5.00%). On the other hand, the top losers include Antelopus Selan Energy (down 6.84%) and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (down 1.65%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Oil & Gas Exploration sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Oil & Gas Exploration Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund8.47Oil And Natural Gas Corporation24.64
ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund7.84Oil And Natural Gas Corporation11.37
SBI Comma Fund7.48Oil And Natural Gas Corporation15.53
Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund7.04Oil And Natural Gas Corporation15.64

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