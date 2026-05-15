The US stock market is at record highs, but the backdrop is anything but calm. The leading US stock market indices are at record levels, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reaching all-time highs. Since January 1, the S&P 500 is up 9.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite has gained 14.6% till date. Even the Dow Industrial Average closed above 50,000 for the first time and is up 4% YTD.

What’s interesting is the backdrop against which the US markets have shown resilience.

The Iran conflict is not over yet, and oil prices continue to hover around $107, nearly 40% higher than before the war started. In addition, the combined effect of US tariffs and oil surge is reflected in higher prices for goods and services. The US CPI data and the PPI numbers both came in much higher than expectations for the month of April.

So, what could be the reasons behind this strong bullish sentiment, especially at a time when the geopolitical environment doesn’t look favourable and even the economic data is throwing up negative surprises?

Here are three reasons.

Reason 1: Magnificent Seven Stocks Dominance

The stock prices of the Magnificent Seven companies have been on a roll. As a group, the Magnificent Seven stocks, including Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Tesla, and Nvidia, have a significant market impact due to their massive valuations. These Mag 7 stocks delivered 25% in 2025, as against 16% for the S&P 500. Back in January 2026, the sentiments were against these Mag 7 stocks, and these stocks underperformed till March-end.

Sentiments shifted at the start of April, and the Mag 7 stocks rose to new heights as a result of positive earnings reports, guidance, and investor optimism about easing geopolitical tensions. The evidence is clear – Nasdaq 100, the tech-heavy index, is up 20% in 3 months, 12% in the last 30 days.

There’s a downside to such a performance, too. Over half of the S&P 500 performance is concentrated in just 20 stocks, and over 80% of the Nasdaq-100 is in 19 stocks. The only silver lining is the valuation, as most Mag 7 stocks are reasonably valued compared to some other small-mid tech stocks. Still, the concentration risks exist in the present-day US stock market.

“There is no question this market is overbought and due for a pullback. The rally was led by technology as the semiconductor space makes up over 22% of the index and took the lead on this climb. This is how secular bull markets take legs higher. The generals lead, in this case, technology and Mag 7 names, and others soon follow. Watch for industrials, financials and communications names to take the baton to keep this momentum going,” says Jay Woods, Chief Market Strategist, Freedom Capital Markets.

Reason 2: A Strong Earnings Season

So far, the US market earnings season has not thrown up many negative surprises. In fact, what the US market is experiencing is one of the strongest earnings seasons in decades. According to FactSet, as of May 11, 89% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported earnings for the first quarter.

In aggregate, companies are reporting earnings that are 18.2% above estimates, which is also above the 5-year average of 7.3% and above the 10-year average of 7.1%. If 18.2% is the actual number for the quarter, it will mark the highest surprise percentage reported by the index since Q1 2021 (22.2%), reads the FactSet study.

Mark Malek, CIO, Siebert Financial, has a word of caution for the investors. “The S&P 500 hitting all-time highs while fewer than 60% of its components trade above their 200-day moving average is, historically speaking, a yellow flag. The equal-weighted version of the index has not yet made a new high, which tells you plainly that the gains are concentrated in a relatively small number of names,” says Malek.

“But here is the critical distinction, and it is the one that most of those comparisons miss entirely. The companies leading this rally are not running on narrative and hope. They are printing cash. NVIDIA, Alphabet, AMD–these are businesses with expanding margins, real revenue growth, and AI infrastructure demand that is not slowing down.

What you want to watch over the next two weeks is simple: does the earnings momentum spread beyond the megacap tent, or does it stay trapped inside it? Roughly 15% of S&P 500 companies have yet to report– retailers, regional banks, and the industrials. These are the names that will tell us whether the economy beneath the AI boom is functioning or quietly fraying. If those reports disappoint, the narrow leadership provides no safety net. There is nothing underneath to catch the fall,” adds Malek.

Reason 3: Trump’s China Visit Lifts Sentiment

Another positive development for the markets is the Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s meeting. President Trump’s visit to Beijing with prominent tech leaders has boosted market sentiment, as the US-China meeting has alleviated fears about increasing global economic headwinds.

Maintaining the de-escalatory rhetoric since their trade war peaked last year will likely keep the market sentiments high. Still, the complete picture of what happened and what arrangements were signed will emerge in the coming days, with implications for the market.

What Could Reverse the Rally

After inflation has started playing the spoilsport, the Federal Reserve is not expected to deliver another rate cut this year amid the risk of an inflationary shock, especially with the combination of robust labor data that has recently been published. US CPI rose to a three-year high of 3.8%, above expectations, to underscore the impact of higher fuel inflation on general price growth. Also, the PPI index rose 6%, posting the biggest jump since 2022, and the road ahead for rate cuts seems closed.

Another risk worth watching is the US dollar. The strengthening of the dollar negatively impacts US companies, particularly multinationals reliant on export earnings. The US dollar index, a basket of currencies, fell nearly 10% in 2025 but has recovered lost ground to settle around the 99-100 mark as of May 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or trading advice. Data on US stock market indices, earnings figures, inflation numbers, and interest rate projections cited are based on information available at the time of writing. The views and opinions expressed by market experts and analysts quoted in this article are their own and do not represent the views of this publication. Market reactions to economic and geopolitical developments are inherently unpredictable, and past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Readers are strongly advised to consult a qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions based on US stock market performance, inflation data, or Federal Reserve policy outlook.