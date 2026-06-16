Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Vedanta Oil and Gas Share Price

NSE
BSE

VEDANTA OIL AND GAS

Vedanta Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Petroleum

Here's the live share price of Vedanta Oil and Gas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.05 Closed
-69.30₹ -83.65
As on Jun 15, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Vedanta Oil and Gas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.05₹40.95
₹37.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.05₹40.95
₹37.05
Open Price
₹39.00
Prev. Close
₹120.70
Volume
18,80,605

Source: Dion Global

Vedanta Oil and Gas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		-5.94-18-6.414.93-4.9516.1214.31
Oil India		-12.36-17.52-9.33.81-13.1534.8834.31
Antelopus Selan Energy		-6.592.1749.2489.527.838.3238.22
Prabha Energy		2.5-6.158.8-11.96-36.04-7.61-4.64
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		-11.91-6.527.282.94-8.38-7.487.32
Jindal Drilling & Industries		-2.01-7.426.0916.54-10.6817.9936.84
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)		-0.09-6.55-2.54-6.773.38218.97100.56
Gujarat Natural Resources		-2.88-5-0.10.1845.8100.8453.63
Alphageo (India)		1.68-9.1516.73-5-23.85-4.66-5.64
Aban Offshore		2.06-16.3-39.55-45.85-72.55-28.79-20.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation has declined 4.95% compared to peers like Oil India (-13.15%), Antelopus Selan Energy (7.80%), Prabha Energy (-36.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Oil India (34.31%) and Antelopus Selan Energy (38.22%).

Vedanta Oil and Gas Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vedanta Oil and Gas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Source: Dion Global

Vedanta Oil and Gas Share Holding Pattern

Vedanta Oil and Gas Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,5180.230.12
4,9000.120.06

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Vedanta Oil and Gas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 15, 2026, 02:00 PM IST ISTVedanta Oil and Gas - Listing of Equity Shares of Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Vedanta Oil and Gas

Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U06100MH2001PLC428719 and registration number is 428719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 365.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Jim Gast
    WholeTime Director & Interim CEO
  • Mr. Pulak Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Srivastav
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pomila Jaspal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjan Mathai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vedanta Oil and Gas Share Price

What is the share price of Vedanta Oil and Gas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedanta Oil and Gas is ₹37.05 as on Jun 15, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vedanta Oil and Gas?

The Vedanta Oil and Gas is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vedanta Oil and Gas?

The market cap of Vedanta Oil and Gas is ₹0.00 Cr as on Jun 15, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vedanta Oil and Gas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedanta Oil and Gas are ₹40.95 and ₹37.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vedanta Oil and Gas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedanta Oil and Gas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedanta Oil and Gas is ₹40.95 and 52-week low of Vedanta Oil and Gas is ₹37.05 as on Jun 15, 2026.

How has the Vedanta Oil and Gas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vedanta Oil and Gas has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vedanta Oil and Gas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedanta Oil and Gas are and on Jun 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vedanta Oil and Gas News

More Vedanta Oil and Gas News
Market Pulse