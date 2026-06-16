Here's the live share price of Vedanta Oil and Gas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|-5.94
|-18
|-6.41
|4.93
|-4.95
|16.12
|14.31
|Oil India
|-12.36
|-17.52
|-9.3
|3.81
|-13.15
|34.88
|34.31
|Antelopus Selan Energy
|-6.59
|2.17
|49.24
|89.52
|7.8
|38.32
|38.22
|Prabha Energy
|2.5
|-6.15
|8.8
|-11.96
|-36.04
|-7.61
|-4.64
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|-11.91
|-6.5
|27.28
|2.94
|-8.38
|-7.48
|7.32
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|-2.01
|-7.4
|26.09
|16.54
|-10.68
|17.99
|36.84
|Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)
|-0.09
|-6.55
|-2.54
|-6.77
|3.38
|218.97
|100.56
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|-2.88
|-5
|-0.1
|0.18
|45.8
|100.84
|53.63
|Alphageo (India)
|1.68
|-9.15
|16.73
|-5
|-23.85
|-4.66
|-5.64
|Aban Offshore
|2.06
|-16.3
|-39.55
|-45.85
|-72.55
|-28.79
|-20.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation has declined 4.95% compared to peers like Oil India (-13.15%), Antelopus Selan Energy (7.80%), Prabha Energy (-36.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Oil India (34.31%) and Antelopus Selan Energy (38.22%).
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,518
|0.23
|0.12
|4,900
|0.12
|0.06
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 15, 2026, 02:00 PM IST IST
|Vedanta Oil and Gas - Listing of Equity Shares of Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U06100MH2001PLC428719 and registration number is 428719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 365.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedanta Oil and Gas is ₹37.05 as on Jun 15, 2026.
The Vedanta Oil and Gas is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vedanta Oil and Gas is ₹0.00 Cr as on Jun 15, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedanta Oil and Gas are ₹40.95 and ₹37.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedanta Oil and Gas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedanta Oil and Gas is ₹40.95 and 52-week low of Vedanta Oil and Gas is ₹37.05 as on Jun 15, 2026.
The Vedanta Oil and Gas has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedanta Oil and Gas are and on Jun 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global