|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,080.44
|3,087.49
|10
|3,069.51
|3,078.11
|20
|3,058.73
|3,066.21
|50
|3,070.83
|3,066.83
|100
|3,089.69
|3,064.51
|200
|3,034.14
|3,007.81
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Tube Investments of India
|2837.60
|84.20
|3.06
|KEI Industries
|5206.00
|125.60
|2.47
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.00
|-17.40
|-0.80
|Ather Energy
|705.00
|-5.90
|-0.83
|Tata Technologies
|580.40
|-5.05
|-0.86
|Tata Chemicals
|710.45
|-6.95
|-0.97
|Ashok Leyland
|209.01
|-2.09
|-0.99
|Schaeffler India
|4305.70
|-51.50
|-1.18
|Tata Elxsi
|4449.30
|-63.70
|-1.41
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|Bharat Forge
|1879.30
|-31.90
|-1.67
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.85
|-13.35
|-1.84
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.30
|-63.10
|-1.86
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|L&T Technology Services
|3443.20
|-69.20
|-1.97
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|KPIT Technologies
|754.25
|-16.85
|-2.19
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|42.25
|-0.95
|-2.20
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|824.45
|-20.50
|-2.43
|Reliance Industries
|1358.00
|-35.90
|-2.58
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|517.25
|-17.25
|-3.23
|Exide Industries
|322.80
|-11.50
|-3.44
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.69
|-3.52
|Jupiter Wagons
|257.45
|-9.75
|-3.65
|Force Motors
|23380.00
|-961.00
|-3.95
|UNO Minda
|1140.40
|-48.10
|-4.05
|JBM Auto
|527.30
|-24.05
|-4.36
|Ola Electric Mobility
|24.08
|-1.14
|-4.52
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3316.80
|-166.50
|-4.78
|Olectra Greentech
|941.30
|-55.80
|-5.60
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|457.45
|-27.40
|-5.65