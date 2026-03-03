Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tube Investments of India
|2837.60
|84.20
|3.06
|20,01,875
|KEI Industries
|5206.00
|125.60
|2.47
|15,82,606
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.00
|-17.40
|-0.80
|4,07,134
|Ather Energy
|705.00
|-5.90
|-0.83
|19,50,250
|Tata Technologies
|580.40
|-5.05
|-0.86
|10,19,890
|Tata Chemicals
|710.45
|-6.95
|-0.97
|4,86,232
|Ashok Leyland
|209.01
|-2.09
|-0.99
|1,77,27,577
|Schaeffler India
|4305.70
|-51.50
|-1.18
|1,32,427
|Tata Elxsi
|4449.30
|-63.70
|-1.41
|3,03,080
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|10,02,069
|Bharat Forge
|1879.30
|-31.90
|-1.67
|14,90,881
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.85
|-13.35
|-1.84
|25,79,526
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.30
|-63.10
|-1.86
|29,97,529
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|3,30,330
|L&T Technology Services
|3443.20
|-69.20
|-1.97
|99,923
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|4,32,301
|KPIT Technologies
|754.25
|-16.85
|-2.19
|16,81,199
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|42.25
|-0.95
|-2.20
|71,08,750
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|4,94,148
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|824.45
|-20.50
|-2.43
|3,82,737
|Reliance Industries
|1358.00
|-35.90
|-2.58
|2,37,28,722
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|20,579
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|1,18,04,909
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|6,03,744
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|517.25
|-17.25
|-3.23
|15,57,182
|Exide Industries
|322.80
|-11.50
|-3.44
|16,51,619
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.69
|-3.52
|2,45,41,706
|Jupiter Wagons
|257.45
|-9.75
|-3.65
|14,56,689
|Force Motors
|23380.00
|-961.00
|-3.95
|94,543
|UNO Minda
|1140.40
|-48.10
|-4.05
|12,12,211
|JBM Auto
|527.30
|-24.05
|-4.36
|3,59,112
|Ola Electric Mobility
|24.08
|-1.14
|-4.52
|6,34,09,137
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3316.80
|-166.50
|-4.78
|41,055
|Olectra Greentech
|941.30
|-55.80
|-5.60
|7,43,295
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|457.45
|-27.40
|-5.65
|17,92,331