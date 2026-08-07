Here's the live share price of Hindustan Motors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Motors
|-0.07
|-7.74
|-25.23
|-10.29
|-33.88
|3.09
|11.26
|Maruti Suzuki India
|-1.33
|-3.38
|2.06
|-6.21
|11.28
|13.87
|14.69
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3.09
|9.63
|3.88
|-3.03
|9.06
|31.87
|35.21
|Hyundai Motor India
|0.69
|11.12
|19.63
|0.92
|2.67
|6.47
|3.83
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindustan Motors has declined 33.88% compared to peers like Maruti Suzuki India (11.28%), Mahindra & Mahindra (9.06%), Hyundai Motor India (2.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Motors has underperformed peers relative to Maruti Suzuki India (14.69%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (35.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.44
|15.57
|10
|15.59
|15.63
|20
|15.96
|15.87
|50
|16.61
|16.3
|100
|16.17
|16.61
|200
|17.04
|17.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindustan Motors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.14%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Hind. Motor - Certificate from CEO/CFO
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Hind. Motor - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Hind. Motor - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Hind. Motor - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:50 PM IST IST
|Hind. Motor - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For T
Source: Dion Global
Hindustan Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1942 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103WB1942PLC018967 and registration number is 018967. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - Cars & Jeeps. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 104.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Motors is ₹15.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Motors is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindustan Motors is ₹318.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Motors are ₹15.69 and ₹15.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Motors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Motors is ₹25.66 and 52-week low of Hindustan Motors is ₹10.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Motors has shown returns of -0.72% over the past day, -7.74% for the past month, -25.23% over 3 months, -33.88% over 1 year, 3.09% across 3 years, and 11.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Motors are 0.00 and -3.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global