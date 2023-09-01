Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hindustan Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1942 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103WB1942PLC018967 and registration number is 018967. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - Cars & Jeeps. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 104.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindustan Motors Ltd. is ₹308.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindustan Motors Ltd. is -156.61 and PB ratio of Hindustan Motors Ltd. is -19.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Motors Ltd. is ₹14.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Motors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Motors Ltd. is ₹22.15 and 52-week low of Hindustan Motors Ltd. is ₹12.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.