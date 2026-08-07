What is the share price of Hindustan Motors? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Motors is ₹15.26 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindustan Motors? The Hindustan Motors is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Motors? The market cap of Hindustan Motors is ₹318.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Motors? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Motors are ₹15.69 and ₹15.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Motors? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Motors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Motors is ₹25.66 and 52-week low of Hindustan Motors is ₹10.10 as on .

How has the Hindustan Motors performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindustan Motors has shown returns of -0.72% over the past day, -7.74% for the past month, -25.23% over 3 months, -33.88% over 1 year, 3.09% across 3 years, and 11.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Motors? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Motors are 0.00 and -3.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global