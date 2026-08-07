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Hindustan Motors Share Price

NSE
BSE

HINDUSTAN MOTORS

CK Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles

Here's the live share price of Hindustan Motors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.26 Closed
-0.72₹ -0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindustan Motors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.06₹15.69
₹15.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.10₹25.66
₹15.26
Open Price
₹15.69
Prev. Close
₹15.37
Volume
1,01,043

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Motors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Motors		-0.07-7.74-25.23-10.29-33.883.0911.26
Maruti Suzuki India		-1.33-3.382.06-6.2111.2813.8714.69
Mahindra & Mahindra		3.099.633.88-3.039.0631.8735.21
Hyundai Motor India		0.6911.1219.630.922.676.473.83

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindustan Motors has declined 33.88% compared to peers like Maruti Suzuki India (11.28%), Mahindra & Mahindra (9.06%), Hyundai Motor India (2.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Motors has underperformed peers relative to Maruti Suzuki India (14.69%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (35.21%).

Hindustan Motors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Motors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.4415.57
1015.5915.63
2015.9615.87
5016.6116.3
10016.1716.61
20017.0417.78

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Motors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindustan Motors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.14%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hindustan Motors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTHind. Motor - Certificate from CEO/CFO
Aug 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTHind. Motor - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTHind. Motor - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 06, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTHind. Motor - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 07:50 PM IST ISTHind. Motor - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For T

Source: Dion Global

About Hindustan Motors

Hindustan Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1942 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103WB1942PLC018967 and registration number is 018967. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - Cars & Jeeps. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 104.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. A Sankaranarayanan
    Director
  • Mr. Uttam Bose
    Director
  • Mr. Sourav Daspatnaik
    Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Mou Mukherjee
    Director
  • Mrs. Sarada Hariharan
    Director

FAQs on Hindustan Motors Share Price

What is the share price of Hindustan Motors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Motors is ₹15.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindustan Motors?

The Hindustan Motors is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Motors?

The market cap of Hindustan Motors is ₹318.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Motors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Motors are ₹15.69 and ₹15.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Motors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Motors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Motors is ₹25.66 and 52-week low of Hindustan Motors is ₹10.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindustan Motors performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindustan Motors has shown returns of -0.72% over the past day, -7.74% for the past month, -25.23% over 3 months, -33.88% over 1 year, 3.09% across 3 years, and 11.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Motors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Motors are 0.00 and -3.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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