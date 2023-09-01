Follow Us

Hindustan Motors Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HINDUSTAN MOTORS LTD.

Sector : Auto - Cars & Jeeps | Smallcap | NSE
₹14.80 Closed
0.340.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindustan Motors Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.75₹15.00
₹14.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.30₹22.15
₹14.80
Open Price
₹15.00
Prev. Close
₹14.75
Volume
2,94,211

Hindustan Motors Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.95
  • R215.1
  • R315.2
  • Pivot
    14.85
  • S114.7
  • S214.6
  • S314.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.9614.73
  • 1016.0114.63
  • 2016.2214.5
  • 5016.4314.45
  • 10017.7514.58
  • 20014.8714.85

Hindustan Motors Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.073.860.685.71-9.76146.6786.16
8.726.3610.7917.9214.5249.6616.10
4.606.4720.5524.9821.18161.7067.75

Hindustan Motors Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindustan Motors Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindustan Motors Ltd.

Hindustan Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1942 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103WB1942PLC018967 and registration number is 018967. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - Cars & Jeeps. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 104.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A Sankaranarayanan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Uttam Bose
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sourav Daspatnaik
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mou Mukherjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kamal Johri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hindustan Motors Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Motors Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindustan Motors Ltd. is ₹308.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindustan Motors Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindustan Motors Ltd. is -156.61 and PB ratio of Hindustan Motors Ltd. is -19.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindustan Motors Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Motors Ltd. is ₹14.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Motors Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Motors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Motors Ltd. is ₹22.15 and 52-week low of Hindustan Motors Ltd. is ₹12.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

