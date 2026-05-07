The auto sector remains in limelight as major players in the Indian automotive companies have recommended dividend payouts for the financial year ended March. M&M’s senior management has proposed its highest ever dividend payout.

Stocks of other auto majors like Hero MotoCorp, Maruti-Suzuki, Bajaj Auto and Hyundai India all remain in high focus over their dividend recommendations and with the nearing of their record dates.

Here are all the major auto sector dividends you need to keep a track of:

M&M recommends highest-ever dividend payout

The auto major has proposed its highest ever final dividend payout of Rs Rs 33 per share, with each share having a face value of Rs 5 each, subject to shareholder approval. If approved the record date for the same shall be Friday, July 3.

Hero Motor Corp announces final dividend Rs 75 per share

The two-wheeler manufacturer has recommended a final dividend of Rs 75 per share of face value Rs 2 each. The payment is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s ensuing annual general meeting.

If finalised, the record date for the same shall be Friday, July 24, while eligible beneficiaries shall receive the payment within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Maruti Suzuki board recommends Rs 140 dividend

Marking its highest dividend payout, this auto major has proposed a dividend of Rs 140 per share for FY26. The dividend is payable on each share of face value Rs 5. If approved, the record date for this has been set for Friday, August 7, while date of payment shall be September 9.

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Bajaj Auto recommends Rs 150 dividend

The company’s senior management has proposed a final dividend of Rs 150 per share of face value Rs 10 each. The record date for this has been fixed for Friday, May 29, while payment shall be made by July 24.

Hyundai India and Tata Motors to consider dividend

Both these auto majors have said that they will consider a dividend payout for FY26. Hyundai India has scheduled its board meeting for Friday, May 8, while Tata Motors is set to declare its Q4 financials on Thursday, May 14.