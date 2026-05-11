The Centre set to release the unified national platform to integrate electric vehicle (EV) charging networks operated by automakers, oil marketing companies and private charge point operators, in a move aimed at removing fragmentation in the country’s fast-growing EV ecosystem.

Under the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ Unified Bharat e-Charge (UBC) initiative, charging networks run by companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., ChargeZone, Bolt.Earth and Statiq will become interoperable through a common digital architecture.

Modelled on the lines of a central digital repository, the platform will allow EV users to seamlessly locate, book, access and pay for charging stations across networks through a single interface, irrespective of the operator, while also offering real-time information on charger availability, uptime, charging speed and tariffs.

The initiative seeks to address one of the biggest pain points for EV users — the need to use multiple apps, credentials and payment systems to access different charging networks. At present, charging infrastructure operators function in silos, making charger discovery and payments cumbersome, especially during inter-city travel.

Real-time information on charger availability

The proposed platform is expected to provide real-time information on charger availability, charger type, charging speed and tariffs, while integrating payments into a unified system.

Government officials said interoperability and standardisation are critical for improving customer experience and accelerating EV adoption, particularly as automakers prepare for a sharp rise in electric vehicle launches over the next few years.

A key concern for EV users has been the lack of visibility on charger uptime, with consumers often discovering charging stations are non-operational only after reaching the site. Officials said the common platform would help improve charger utilisation and reliability by connecting disparate charging ecosystems into a single nationwide system.

India currently has over 5 million EVs on the road, while public charging infrastructure remains limited. As of December 2025, the country had around 29,151 public EV chargers, including only about 8,805 fast chargers. These chargers are being operated by around 100 different operators.

To bridge the infrastructure gap, the government has accelerated deployment under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, allocating ₹2,000 crore for installation of nearly 72,300 public EV charging stations across the country.

The rollout plan includes 22,100 fast chargers for electric four-wheelers, 1,800 chargers for electric buses and 48,400 chargers for electric two- and three-wheelers.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries had earlier supported installation of 479 charging stations under FAME-I and 9,097 stations under FAME-II.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has developed the framework for a National Unified EV Charging Hub, which will be overseen by Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL).

Envisaged as a “one nation, one app” platform, the hub will serve as a common interface to onboard chargers across manufacturers and operators, ensuring a seamless and interoperable charging experience for EV users nationwide.

The app is likely to be launched in the coming weeks.