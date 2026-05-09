Royal Enfield has emerged as the world’s third strongest automobile brand in the latest Automotive Industry 2026 report published by Brand Finance, highlighting the growing global visibility of Indian automotive companies.

The motorcycle maker secured a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 88.6 out of 100 in 2026, placing it behind Japan’s Toyota and Germany’s BMW in the global rankings of strongest automobile brands. Audi ranked fourth, while Tata Motors Motors took the fifth spot globally.

Maruti Suzuki, Ferrari, Mahindra, Porsche and Hero MotoCorp also featured among the top 10 strongest automobile brands worldwide.

Global Top 10 Strongest Automobile Brands 2026: Brand Finance

Source: Brand Finance

Indian brands gain visibility

Apart from Royal Enfield, Indian automakers also strengthened their positions in the brand strength rankings.

Tata Motors ranked fifth globally with a BSI score of 88.1 in 2026, while Maruti Suzuki stood sixth at 87.2. Mahindra ranked eighth with a score of 86.5, while Hero MotoCorp entered the top 10 with 85.5.

The report noted that brand strength is measured within a company’s addressable market, meaning brands with deep dominance in local markets can score strongly even if they are not among the largest global vehicle sellers.

World’s most valuable auto brands: Toyota retains top spot, BMW climbs

Toyota retained its position as the world’s most valuable automobile brand in 2026 despite a 3% decline in brand value year-on-year to USD62.7 billion from 2025 levels, according to the report.

Mercedes-Benz remained second with a brand value of USD46.6 billion in 2026, down 12% from the previous year, while BMW rose to third after its brand value increased 3% year-on-year to USD43.8 billion.

Volkswagen recorded one of the stronger performances among global legacy automakers, with its brand value rising 14% in 2026 to USD35.8 billion from 2025.

Tesla, however, saw a sharp correction. The EV maker’s brand value fell 36% year-on-year to USD27.6 billion in 2026 amid intensifying competition and reputational concerns, according to Brand Finance.

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Top 10 Most Valuable Automobile Brands 2026

Source: Brand Finance

EV transition reshapes industry rankings

Brand Finance said the global automotive sector remained under pressure in 2026 as slowing EV demand growth, pricing competition and higher costs affected profitability across markets. Total automotive brand value fell 7% year-on-year to USD575.4 billion in 2026.

Chinese EV brands, however, continued gaining ground globally. BYD’s brand value rose 23% year-on-year to USD17.3 billion in 2026, while Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology emerged as the fastest-growing automobile brand with a 67% jump in brand value to USD1 billion.

What is Brand Finance?

Brand Finance is a London-headquartered brand valuation consultancy founded in 1996. The company publishes annual rankings across industries and countries, measuring both brand value and brand strength.

The consultancy evaluates brands using a mix of consumer perception studies, financial analysis, royalty-rate modelling and future revenue estimates. Brand strength scores are calculated using parameters such as familiarity, credibility, customer advocacy, appeal and price acceptance.

Brands are then assigned ratings such as AAA+ and AAA based on their Brand Strength Index scores.