Monitor infrastructure, ports, power, and renewable energy firms tied to one of India’s largest infrastructure conglomerates.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Adani Enterprises
|3,007.00
|4,06,970.77
|11.54
|5.09
|1.07
|-9.82
|-64.79
|54.66
|5.03
|18.86
|Adani Power
|208.25
|4,01,603.77
|19.76
|15.47
|0.82
|11.84
|6.16
|28.17
|6.18
|14.44
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1,686.00
|3,64,199.43
|13.34
|11.47
|0.57
|22.93
|25.50
|27.78
|3.79
|14.10
|Adani Green Energy
|1,370.00
|2,25,663.13
|8.56
|6.68
|5.10
|18.38
|17.01
|126.50
|11.30
|20.45
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1,628.00
|1,99,096.99
|8.97
|10.15
|1.92
|27.56
|148.27
|68.21
|7.82
|16.11
|Ambuja Cements
|434.00
|1,07,277.14
|7.96
|4.97
|0.00
|1.28
|20.11
|24.51
|1.81
|15.01
|Adani Total Gas
|657.00
|72,257.52
|13.47
|13.51
|0.45
|10.42
|6.26
|114.30
|14.85
|46.84
|ACC
|1,366.00
|25,651.74
|10.39
|10.26
|0.00
|5.34
|26.30
|13.44
|1.25
|6.86
|AWL Agri Business
|197.00
|25,603.67
|9.98
|17.02
|0.75
|8.70
|22.42
|22.15
|2.45
|11.43
|Orient Cement
|136.30
|2,800.42
|15.73
|13.54
|0.02
|-1.67
|40.96
|13.38
|1.31
|4.47
|New Delhi Television
|77.00
|868.75
|-251.51
|-73.15
|1.45
|11.04
|NM
|NM
|6.77
|NM
The largest company, by revenues, is Adani Enterprises, which operates in the Service sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 1,00,468.61 cr.
Adani Enterprises has a market capitalisation of Rs 4,06,970.77 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Adani Enterprises’s share price gained 37.88%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Adani Enterprises.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all service stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Adani Enterprises. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 4,06,970.77 cr. Over the last 12 months, Adani Enterprises’s share price gained 37.88%.
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This screener consolidates the performance of Adani-listed companies so you can monitor how infrastructure, energy, and logistics businesses contribute to the group’s market value.
The group’s ports, logistics, and terminal operations form the backbone of its merchant and trade activities.
Significant investments in power generation, transmission, and renewables give exposure to India’s energy transition.
Large-capex projects and capacity additions influence near-term cash flows and long-term earnings potential.
Inter-company linkages across mining, ports, power, and gas create captive demand and operational synergies.
Use this page to watch capex announcements, project commissioning updates, and how each Adani-listed company’s stock reacts in real time.
Listed Adani companies typically cover ports & logistics, power generation and transmission, renewable energy, and gas distribution. The group is expanding into new areas like real estate too. And over time, one can expect this to broaden further.
Project commissioning timelines, tariff/regulatory approvals, commodity/linkage contracts, and capital structure changes are primary drivers.
It allows side-by-side comparison of listed Adani entities to assess which segments (ports, power, renewables) are contributing most to consolidated market value.
Source: Dion Global