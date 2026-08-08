This screener consolidates the performance of Adani-listed companies so you can monitor how infrastructure, energy, and logistics businesses contribute to the group’s market value.

Infrastructure & Logistics Core

The group’s ports, logistics, and terminal operations form the backbone of its merchant and trade activities.

Scale in Power & Renewables

Significant investments in power generation, transmission, and renewables give exposure to India’s energy transition.

Project Execution & Capex Cycle

Large-capex projects and capacity additions influence near-term cash flows and long-term earnings potential.

Integrated Operations & Offtake

Inter-company linkages across mining, ports, power, and gas create captive demand and operational synergies.

Use this page to watch capex announcements, project commissioning updates, and how each Adani-listed company’s stock reacts in real time.