Arvind Advanced Materials Limited (“AAML”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Arvind Ltd, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of nearly 61% stake in Dalco-GFT, a U.S.-based manufacturer of specialized needle-punched non-woven specialty fabrics.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate Arvind Advanced Material’s global footprint and reduce supply chain risk while unlocking strategic synergies. This will give AAML access to a massive TAM (USA) $2.58n across segments.

This reinforces Arvind’s strategy of leveraging its integrated supply chain and pursuing value-accretive opportunities to enhance resilience, expand partnerships, and respond to evolving global trade dynamics.

AAML, which is two decades old, operates a scaled advanced materials platform with supply leadership positions across many critical sectors such as, protective gear, renewable energy, mass mobility, industrial filters and belting and is backed by Arvind Group’s century-long heritage in manufacturing of textiles, capital goods and Industrial materials.

Established in 1988, Dalco-GFT has a proven track record of four decades. It is a US $ 100 billion company.

Punit Lalbhai, vice chairman of Arvind Limited, said, “The acquisition of Dalco-GFT marks a transformational milestone in AAML’s growth journey. Through this transaction, we are entering the world’s largest technical textile market—the United States—through a platform that is both technologically aligned and operationally strong.”

“Our customers can expect the same great service, relationships, and product quality they’ve always known – and we’re excited about what this transaction makes possible for them going forward,” said Joey Duncan, chief executive officer of Dalco-GFT.