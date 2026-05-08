Electric scooter maker Ola Electric Mobility said that it has received government approval for its S1 X+ model. In an exchange filing, the company said the model is powered by its in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack.

The company said that the S1 X+ model was approved by the Manesar-based International Centre for Automotive Technology, a government-certified testing agency. The company said that after certification, the S1 X+ will become the longest-range product in Ola Electric’s mass-market scooter portfolio.

“The government certification of the S1 X+ 5.2 kWh is a significant milestone as we bring our in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell technology to the mass market at scale,” an Ola Electroc spokesperson said in a statement.

Ola S1 X+ model specification

Ola Electric said that the S1 X+ delivers a 320 km IDC range along with a top speed of 125 km/h, powered by an 11 kW mid-drive motor with integrated MCU. The company said that the scooter is designed to make long-distance, everyday commuting practical and accessible, especially beyond urban centers.

“As the longest range scooter in our mass market portfolio, it delivers a strong combination of range, performance, safety, and reliability, making EVs a practical choice for a much wider set of customers across India. This is another important step towards accelerating EV adoption beyond metros and into the heart of the country”, Ola Electric spokesperson said.

Ola S1 X+ model price

Ola Electric launched launched S1 X+ last month at an introductory price of Rs 1,29,999. Ola Elerctric currently offers an expansive portfolio of Gen 3 S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles.

Company’s premium S1 Gen 3 portfolio includes S1 Pro+ in 5.2kWh, and 4kWh configurations, and S1 Pro in 4kWh, and 3kWh configurations. The company’s mass market offerings include Gen 3 S1 X+ (4kWh), and Gen 3 S1 X (2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh) respectively.

Ola share price

The Ola Electric share price has jumped 2% intra-day today. It has rallied 18% in the last one month. However, in the last one year, the stock has fallen 24%.

About Ola Electric Mobility

Ola Electric Mobility is an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. It specialises in the vertical integration of technology and manufacturing for EVs and their components, including battery cells. Most of the EVs and critical components are produced at the Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu. It is supported by Ola’s Bengaluru-based Battery Innovation Centre (BIC). Ola’s R&D efforts span India, the UK, and the US.