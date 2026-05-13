Maharatna PSU, Power Finance Corporation has posted a 3% rise in its March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 8,597 crore against Rs 8,357 crore posted in the year-ago quarter. The NBFC has also announced a final dividend for FY26.

Power Finance Corporation: Q4 net profit rises 3%

The company’s on-year profit reported a rise of nearly 3% largely driven by reduced expenses expenditure. On a sequential basis the company’s consolidated net profit has climbed up by nearly 5% from Rs 8,211 crore reported in Q3.

However, the NBFC’s total revenue from operations for the March quarter fell by over 1% to Rs 28, 919 crore from Rs 29,265 crore reported in Q4FY25. Sequentially, its topline saw a marginal squeeze of 0.6% from Rs 29,094 crore reported in the previous quarter.

The company’s consolidated Q4 total expenses were posted at Rs 17,764 crore, contracting 5% on-year from Rs 18,730 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially too, the NBFC’s total expenses moderated by more than 4% from Rs 18,620 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

Power Finance Corporation: Board recommends Rs 3.95 dividend

PFC’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.95 per share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26. This comes in addition to interim dividends worth Rs 14.60 per share already announced for the financial year ended March 2026.

With the addition of final dividend, the company’s total dividend pay would stand at Rs 18.55 per share. The record and payment date for the same is yet to be announced.

Power Finance Corporation: Share Price

The PSU ended Wednesday’s trade at Rs 445.80, up 1% from its previous close. Over the past one month the company’s stock has delivered a return of nearly 3%, and over the past six months it has climbed up by more than 19%.

So far this year the share price has climbed up by around 23%.