What is the share price of Gujarat State Financial Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹10.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat State Financial Corporation? The Gujarat State Financial Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat State Financial Corporation? The market cap of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹92.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat State Financial Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat State Financial Corporation are ₹10.80 and ₹10.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat State Financial Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat State Financial Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹16.93 and 52-week low of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹8.40 as on .

How has the Gujarat State Financial Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat State Financial Corporation has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, -0.29% for the past month, -9.57% over 3 months, -28.33% over 1 year, 13.62% across 3 years, and 7.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat State Financial Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat State Financial Corporation are -0.73 and -0.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global