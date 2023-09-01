Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-14.45
|40.36
|60.63
|46.67
|28.59
|370.70
|540.51
|14.91
|37.44
|73.26
|103.03
|156.45
|123.94
|123.94
|-4.67
|-0.56
|40.58
|72.29
|118.97
|164.54
|204.08
|-0.48
|19.13
|69.54
|107.04
|121.79
|185.35
|166.33
|1.98
|2.70
|24.32
|59.17
|80.75
|329.39
|136.49
|8.26
|15.35
|39.74
|39.98
|28.42
|130.86
|-7.79
|14.26
|31.49
|60.48
|59.80
|78.49
|191.51
|-21.92
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gujarat State Financial Corporation is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1960 and registered in the State of Gujarat, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.
The market cap of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹90.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is 5.94 and PB ratio of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is -0.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹10.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat State Financial Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹13.04 and 52-week low of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹5.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.