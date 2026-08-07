Here's the live share price of Gujarat State Financial Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat State Financial Corporation
|0.48
|-0.29
|-9.57
|-10.58
|-28.33
|13.62
|7.04
|Power Finance Corporation
|-1.17
|1.54
|-8.35
|1.05
|2.63
|25.34
|31.9
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|-0.65
|-1.5
|-16.96
|-22.99
|-30.29
|21.18
|30.34
|REC
|-1.96
|2.75
|1.75
|1.71
|-4.91
|19.96
|26.05
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|3.02
|-4.65
|-11.73
|3.13
|-4.65
|46.03
|34.99
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|0.33
|-4.12
|-11.47
|-6.83
|-16.98
|26
|14.87
|IFCI
|-3.43
|-0.76
|15.78
|14.39
|35.44
|72.17
|40.6
|Tourism Finance Corporation of India
|15.29
|49.12
|40.51
|72.89
|107.17
|81.91
|53.11
|Haryana Financial Corporation
|0
|-0.98
|-6.85
|-30.13
|11.79
|37.66
|21.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat State Financial Corporation has declined 28.33% compared to peers like Power Finance Corporation (2.63%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (-30.29%), REC (-4.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat State Financial Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Power Finance Corporation (31.90%) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (30.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.49
|10.42
|10
|10.6
|10.48
|20
|10.56
|10.54
|50
|10.66
|10.63
|100
|10.66
|10.84
|200
|11.31
|11.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat State Financial Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Guj. State Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering Unaudited Financial Results For The Q
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Guj. State Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Guj. State Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|Guj. State Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 08:14 PM IST IST
|Guj. State Fin. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat State Financial Corporation is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1960 and registered in the State of Gujarat, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹10.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat State Financial Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹92.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat State Financial Corporation are ₹10.80 and ₹10.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat State Financial Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹16.93 and 52-week low of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹8.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat State Financial Corporation has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, -0.29% for the past month, -9.57% over 3 months, -28.33% over 1 year, 13.62% across 3 years, and 7.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat State Financial Corporation are -0.73 and -0.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global