GUJARAT STATE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Sector : Finance - Term Lending Institutions | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.12 Closed
-4.98-0.53
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat State Financial Corporation Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.12₹10.12
₹10.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.80₹13.04
₹10.12
Open Price
₹10.12
Prev. Close
₹10.65
Volume
16,733

Gujarat State Financial Corporation Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.12
  • R210.12
  • R310.12
  • Pivot
    10.12
  • S110.12
  • S210.12
  • S310.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.5211.15
  • 107.5710.72
  • 207.739.73
  • 507.868.31
  • 1007.757.57
  • 2009.297.35

Gujarat State Financial Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-14.4540.3660.6346.6728.59370.70540.51
14.9137.4473.26103.03156.45123.94123.94
-4.67-0.5640.5872.29118.97164.54204.08
-0.4819.1369.54107.04121.79185.35166.33
1.982.7024.3259.1780.75329.39136.49
8.2615.3539.7439.9828.42130.86-7.79
14.2631.4960.4859.8078.49191.51-21.92

Gujarat State Financial Corporation Share Holdings

Gujarat State Financial Corporation Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Dec, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat State Financial Corporation

Gujarat State Financial Corporation is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1960 and registered in the State of Gujarat, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.

Management

  • Mr. Sandip J Sagale
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ankita R Christian
    Director
  • Ms. Leenaben D Katdare
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Akash Pawar
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Mehta
    Director

FAQs on Gujarat State Financial Corporation

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat State Financial Corporation?

The market cap of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹90.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat State Financial Corporation?

P/E ratio of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is 5.94 and PB ratio of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is -0.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat State Financial Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹10.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat State Financial Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat State Financial Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹13.04 and 52-week low of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹5.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

