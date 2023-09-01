What is the Market Cap of Gujarat State Financial Corporation? The market cap of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹90.18 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat State Financial Corporation? P/E ratio of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is 5.94 and PB ratio of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is -0.03 as on .

What is the share price of Gujarat State Financial Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹10.12 as on .