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Gujarat State Financial Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT STATE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Gujarat State Financial Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.40 Closed
-0.10₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat State Financial Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.32₹10.80
₹10.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.40₹16.93
₹10.40
Open Price
₹10.40
Prev. Close
₹10.41
Volume
8,302

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat State Financial Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat State Financial Corporation		0.48-0.29-9.57-10.58-28.3313.627.04
Power Finance Corporation		-1.171.54-8.351.052.6325.3431.9
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		-0.65-1.5-16.96-22.99-30.2921.1830.34
REC		-1.962.751.751.71-4.9119.9626.05
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		3.02-4.65-11.733.13-4.6546.0334.99
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		0.33-4.12-11.47-6.83-16.982614.87
IFCI		-3.43-0.7615.7814.3935.4472.1740.6
Tourism Finance Corporation of India		15.2949.1240.5172.89107.1781.9153.11
Haryana Financial Corporation		0-0.98-6.85-30.1311.7937.6621.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat State Financial Corporation has declined 28.33% compared to peers like Power Finance Corporation (2.63%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (-30.29%), REC (-4.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat State Financial Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Power Finance Corporation (31.90%) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (30.34%).

Gujarat State Financial Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat State Financial Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.4910.42
1010.610.48
2010.5610.54
5010.6610.63
10010.6610.84
20011.3111.71

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat State Financial Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat State Financial Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gujarat State Financial Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTGuj. State Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering Unaudited Financial Results For The Q
Jul 31, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTGuj. State Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTGuj. State Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 07, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTGuj. State Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 08:14 PM IST ISTGuj. State Fin. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat State Financial Corporation

Gujarat State Financial Corporation is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1960 and registered in the State of Gujarat, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Mamta Verma
    Chairperson
  • Mr. P Swaroop
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ankita R Christian
    Director
  • Ms. Leenaben D Katdare
    Director
  • Mr. P L Daiya
    Director
  • Mr. Naresh Babuta
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Gujarat State Financial Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat State Financial Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹10.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat State Financial Corporation?

The Gujarat State Financial Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat State Financial Corporation?

The market cap of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹92.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat State Financial Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat State Financial Corporation are ₹10.80 and ₹10.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat State Financial Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat State Financial Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹16.93 and 52-week low of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹8.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat State Financial Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat State Financial Corporation has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, -0.29% for the past month, -9.57% over 3 months, -28.33% over 1 year, 13.62% across 3 years, and 7.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat State Financial Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat State Financial Corporation are -0.73 and -0.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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