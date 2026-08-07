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List of Mahindra group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Mahindra group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Mahindra group stocks here.

Mahindra Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		408.5019.705.07361.30
Mahindra & Mahindra		3501.4086.402.53204.07
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		394.007.251.878.10
Tech Mahindra		1649.9014.900.91391.09
Mahindra EPC Irrigation		108.500.700.653.45
SAL Automotive		187.00000.31
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		229.85-0.70-0.304.18
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
SML Mahindra		5545.00-141.00-2.483.53
Mahindra Logistics		402.95-11.50-2.77418.55
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Mahindra group stocks today are Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (up 5.07%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.53%). On the other hand, the top losers include Mahindra Logistics (down 2.77%) and SML Mahindra (down 2.48%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Mahindra Group has a strong presence across industries, including automobiles, and information technology.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Mahindra group here.

Aside of the Mahindra Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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