Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Mahindra group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Mahindra group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|408.50
|19.70
|5.07
|361.30
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3501.40
|86.40
|2.53
|204.07
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|394.00
|7.25
|1.87
|8.10
|Tech Mahindra
|1649.90
|14.90
|0.91
|391.09
|Mahindra EPC Irrigation
|108.50
|0.70
|0.65
|3.45
|SAL Automotive
|187.00
|0
|0
|0.31
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|229.85
|-0.70
|-0.30
|4.18
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|SML Mahindra
|5545.00
|-141.00
|-2.48
|3.53
|Mahindra Logistics
|402.95
|-11.50
|-2.77
|418.55
The top gainers among the Mahindra group stocks today are Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (up 5.07%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.53%). On the other hand, the top losers include Mahindra Logistics (down 2.77%) and SML Mahindra (down 2.48%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Mahindra Group has a strong presence across industries, including automobiles, and information technology.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Mahindra group here.
Aside of the Mahindra Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.