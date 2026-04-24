Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has entered the industrial electronics manufacturing segment. In an exchange filing, the company said that the newly established vertical, named L&T Electronic Products & Systems, will cater to business-to-business (B2B) clients.

L&T’s new business segment will be headquartered in Bengaluru, while its manufacturing operations will be based in Coimbatore. The company has commissioned two manufacturing lines that offer electronics manufacturing services to both Indian and global clients.

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“The foray into industrial electronics is an important step towards our Lakshya 2031 aspiration of deepening technology leadership and enhancing India’s self-reliance in critical manufacturing. With LTEPS, we are bolstering the nation’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem while expanding our presence across high‑growth, innovation‑driven domains, L&T Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said in an exchange filing.

Key focus areas

Larsen and Toubro said that, building on its expertise in strategic electronics, L&T Electronic Products & Systems will extend its capabilities to the development and manufacture of industrial electronic products and systems across several key domains.

The company will focus on domains such as power electronics, mobility, industrial robotics & automation, communication platforms, and electronics systems design & manufacturing. It will adopt a blended approach of in-house R&D and technology partnerships with other major companies.

The company said that it plans to expand R&D and manufacturing operations across a 40-acre zone within the Coimbatore campus to cover the entire industrial electronics value chain.

L&T share price

Larsen and Toubro’s share price was about 1.9% lown in the intra-day trade on Friday at 01:15 PM. In the last one month, the infrastructure company’s share price has jumped about 13%

About L&T

Larsen & Toubro is an infrastructure and technology major with operations across EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services, operating across multiple geographies. In FY25, L&T Group recorded revenue of Rs 2,55,734 crore, up 15.7 percent. The group’s consolidated PAT was Rs 15,037 crore for FY25, up 15 percent from the previous year.