Indians are known for their penchant for gold and the volatility in the prices of the yellow metal is surely making investors apprehensive. As a result, the jewellery sector in India continues to navigate one of the most unusual environment in recent years.

Gold prices have surged more than 80% year on year, yet consumer demand has remained surprisingly resilient. For instance, weddings, festivals and investment-led purchases have continued to maintain the sales momentum across major jewellery retailers.

This has led to a constructive view on the sector by Nuvama, an India-based brokerage house. The brokerage has identified Titan as its preferred pick among listed jewellery companies.

According to Nuvama, the industry has managed to maintain strong revenue growth despite elevated gold prices and rising import duties. However, the way different companies are handling demand, margins, inventory and expansion plans is creating a clear distinction among market participants.

Let’s take a look at the key factors investors in this sector need to consider –

Why Titan remains Nuvama’s top pick

According to the brokerage report, Titan saw a meaningful improvement in customer demand during the Q4FY26.

The report highlighted a “strong resurgence in buyer growth” with customer additions rising 8% after several quarters of relatively flat trends.

Titan also delivered 45% year-on-year revenue growth excluding bullion sales. This is supported by healthy performance across its flagship jewellery brands.

Another important factor highlighted by Nuvama is Titan’s growing focus on old-gold exchange programmes. The brokerage noted that “Titan’s push towards old gold recycling” has helped the company reduce dependence on fresh gold purchases while improving customer engagement.

The strategy has become increasingly important after the government’s decision to increase gold import duty from 6% to 15%.

Leading jewellery players: Revenue growth comparison

Company Q4FY26 Revenue Growth P N Gadgil Jewellers 126% Sky Gold 80.6% Kalyan Jewellers 68% BlueStone 48% Titan 45% Senco Gold 45%

While some peers reported faster growth, Nuvama believes Titan’s combination of scale, customer growth and brand strength keeps it well positioned within the sector.

High gold prices are changing consumer behaviour

One of the biggest trends identified by Nuvama is the shift in buying patterns.

Nuvama in its report noted, “Despite a massive ~80% surge in gold prices, demand remained robust” due to wedding demand and major festivals.

At the same time, customers are increasingly opting for lightweight jewellery and lower-carat products to manage budgets.

The brokerage also observed a significant rise in investment-led buying.

As per the Nuvama report, “sale of gold bars and coins jumped to 40% of overall Q4 revenue mix” for some retailers. Titan reported more than 200% year-on-year growth in its coin business.

However, this trend has also created pressure on margins because coins typically generate lower profitability than studded jewellery.

How different jewellery stocks are expanding

Store expansion remains a major growth driver across the industry. The brokerage house added, in its report, that companies continue to aggressively add new stores to strengthen their presence across metro and smaller cities.

Jewellery store expansion plans

Company Current Network / Expansion Plan Titan Add ~40 Tanishq stores annually Kalyan Jewellers Plans 150 stores in FY27 Senco Gold Plans 18-20 stores in FY27 P N Gadgil Jewellers Plans 25 stores over next year BlueStone Targets 20% annual network growth

Nuvama noted that expansion is increasingly shifting towards Tier-2, Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities, where organised jewellery penetration remains relatively low.

Margin performance shows mixed trends

While revenue growth has remained strong, profitability trends have varied significantly.

Nuvama noted, “Titan’s margins continue to be under pressure” due to rising contribution from lower-margin gold coins and a higher gold component within studded jewellery.

Several other retailers have also reported pressure because of changing product mix and promotional spending.

However, some companies benefited from operating leverage and inventory gains arising from rising gold prices.

Jewellery stocks: Margin snapshot

Company Key Margin Trend Titan EBIT margin maintained at 11-11.5% Senco Gold Targets EBITDA margin of 7.5%-7.8% DP Abhushan EBITDA margin expanded to 7.61% Thangamayil Jewellery EBITDA margin expanded sharply BlueStone Margins impacted by ESOP expenses

The growing role old gold exchange

Perhaps the most important theme emerging across the sector is the increasing use of exchange programmes.

According to Nuvama, “Old gold exchange as a key driver” has become a common strategy among leading retailers.

The report noted that exchange volumes have increased significantly across the industry. This has helped customers manage higher gold prices while supporting demand.

For retailers, this also reduces dependence on fresh imports at a time when import duties have risen sharply.

What investors need to watch ahead

According to the brokerage report, the jewellery sector continues to benefit from strong cultural demand linked to weddings and festivals. However, rising gold prices, higher import duties and changing consumer preferences remain important variables.

Nuvama believes Titan remains best positioned among major jewellery stocks due to its improving buyer growth, strong brand portfolio, expanding store network and successful old-gold exchange strategy.

Disclaimer: The stock performance, price targets, and analyst ratings mentioned here are based on market reports and are intended for general informational purposes only. They do not constitute specific investment advice, a solicitation, or an offer to buy or sell securities. Investors should independently evaluate market risks, underlying financial data, and regulatory disclosures, or consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.