Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.59
|8.11
|14.74
|12.80
|4.93
|18.02
|-3.50
|1.62
|3.83
|10.23
|30.80
|18.79
|177.94
|242.22
|16.52
|42.34
|126.29
|112.95
|193.61
|226.36
|226.36
|-2.70
|-3.25
|-9.69
|-24.27
|-13.87
|11.62
|-24.62
|-1.38
|8.02
|74.90
|144.68
|117.60
|592.38
|518.57
|-2.18
|-0.26
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.72
|-3.26
|-5.57
|-9.95
|-12.84
|449.13
|714.31
|-1.56
|-6.68
|8.81
|-7.00
|-63.26
|65.48
|-70.78
|7.28
|4.11
|19.48
|20.47
|-14.97
|108.86
|62.45
|3.30
|25.55
|59.47
|72.48
|53.45
|217.12
|56.22
|21.19
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|-2.14
|-2.32
|-2.41
|-11.70
|10.27
|260.31
|820.09
|-2.99
|-6.97
|-3.34
|8.37
|-3.85
|898.26
|720.00
|-0.63
|7.52
|-29.41
|-13.19
|74.33
|213.41
|216.10
|-0.15
|17.82
|15.93
|25.06
|24.46
|27.82
|60.41
|-0.28
|0.10
|33.87
|22.21
|100.76
|200.29
|106.08
|7.05
|-1.28
|93.02
|105.98
|274.10
|274.10
|274.10
|1.18
|12.42
|-6.90
|-7.03
|3.37
|447.03
|1,040.43
|1.70
|3.24
|-4.35
|11.44
|2.99
|244.69
|111.30
|-2.88
|-8.64
|-28.43
|158.24
|155.34
|578.36
|1,584.89
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Asian Star Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910MH1995PLC086017 and registration number is 086017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3034.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Asian Star Company Ltd. is ₹1,237.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Asian Star Company Ltd. is 18.91 and PB ratio of Asian Star Company Ltd. is 1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Star Company Ltd. is ₹773.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Star Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Star Company Ltd. is ₹855.90 and 52-week low of Asian Star Company Ltd. is ₹627.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.