Here's the live share price of Asian Star Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Advit Jewels
|2.85
|9.54
|3.17
|3.17
|3.17
|1.05
|0.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Asian Star Company has declined 20.54% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Asian Star Company has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|610.06
|603.56
|10
|613.68
|613.01
|20
|628.59
|623.06
|50
|631.8
|629.96
|100
|625.98
|638.37
|200
|669.08
|663.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Asian Star Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.21%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Asian Star Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Asian Star Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Asian Star Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
|May 25, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Asian Star Company - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 25, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Asian Star Company - Results - Financial Result For March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Asian Star Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910MH1995PLC086017 and registration number is 086017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2205.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Star Company is ₹580.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asian Star Company is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Asian Star Company is ₹928.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Star Company are ₹587.00 and ₹580.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Star Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Star Company is ₹770.00 and 52-week low of Asian Star Company is ₹533.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asian Star Company has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, -7.79% for the past month, -19.22% over 3 months, -20.54% over 1 year, -6.74% across 3 years, and -8.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Star Company are 23.39 and 0.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.
Source: Dion Global