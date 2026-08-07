What is the share price of Asian Star Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Star Company is ₹580.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Asian Star Company? The Asian Star Company is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Star Company? The market cap of Asian Star Company is ₹928.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Asian Star Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Star Company are ₹587.00 and ₹580.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Star Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Star Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Star Company is ₹770.00 and 52-week low of Asian Star Company is ₹533.10 as on .

How has the Asian Star Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Asian Star Company has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, -7.79% for the past month, -19.22% over 3 months, -20.54% over 1 year, -6.74% across 3 years, and -8.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asian Star Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Star Company are 23.39 and 0.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global