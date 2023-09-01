Follow Us

Asian Star Company Ltd. Share Price

ASIAN STAR COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹773.00 Closed
-2.02-15.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Asian Star Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹752.00₹838.00
₹773.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹627.75₹855.90
₹773.00
Open Price
₹752.00
Prev. Close
₹788.95
Volume
511

Asian Star Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1823.33
  • R2873.67
  • R3909.33
  • Pivot
    787.67
  • S1737.33
  • S2701.67
  • S3651.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5742.12769.44
  • 10744.02759.86
  • 20738.92747.87
  • 50747.76729.61
  • 100763.12720.71
  • 200809.32727.42

Asian Star Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30
-2.88-8.64-28.43158.24155.34578.361,584.89

Asian Star Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Asian Star Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Asian Star Company Ltd.

Asian Star Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910MH1995PLC086017 and registration number is 086017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3034.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arvind T Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Vipul P Shah
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rahil V Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neha R Gada
    Director
  • Mr. Priyanshu A Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh D Shah
    Director
  • Mr. K Mohanram Pai
    Director
  • Mr. Apurva R Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Jayantilal D Parmar
    Director
  • Mr. Milind H Gandhi
    Director
  • Mr. Miyar R Nayak
    Director

FAQs on Asian Star Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Star Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Asian Star Company Ltd. is ₹1,237.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Asian Star Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Asian Star Company Ltd. is 18.91 and PB ratio of Asian Star Company Ltd. is 1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Asian Star Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Star Company Ltd. is ₹773.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Star Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Star Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Star Company Ltd. is ₹855.90 and 52-week low of Asian Star Company Ltd. is ₹627.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

