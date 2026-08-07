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Asian Star Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASIAN STAR COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Asian Star Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹580.00 Closed
0.31₹ 1.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Asian Star Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹580.00₹587.00
₹580.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹533.10₹770.00
₹580.00
Open Price
₹587.00
Prev. Close
₹578.20
Volume
320

Source: Dion Global

Asian Star Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Advit Jewels		2.859.543.173.173.171.050.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Asian Star Company has declined 20.54% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Asian Star Company has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Asian Star Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Asian Star Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5610.06603.56
10613.68613.01
20628.59623.06
50631.8629.96
100625.98638.37
200669.08663.59

Source: Dion Global

Asian Star Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Asian Star Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.21%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Asian Star Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTAsian Star Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 13, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTAsian Star Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTAsian Star Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
May 25, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTAsian Star Company - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 25, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTAsian Star Company - Results - Financial Result For March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Asian Star Company

Asian Star Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910MH1995PLC086017 and registration number is 086017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2205.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind T Shah
    Chairman,WTD & CFO
  • Mr. Vipul P Shah
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rahil V Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Priyanshu A Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh D Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kartikeya G Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navtej H Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayantilal D Parmar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kunal S Todarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bijayananda Pattanayak
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Trapti Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Asian Star Company Share Price

What is the share price of Asian Star Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Star Company is ₹580.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Asian Star Company?

The Asian Star Company is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Star Company?

The market cap of Asian Star Company is ₹928.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Asian Star Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Star Company are ₹587.00 and ₹580.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Star Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Star Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Star Company is ₹770.00 and 52-week low of Asian Star Company is ₹533.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Asian Star Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Asian Star Company has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, -7.79% for the past month, -19.22% over 3 months, -20.54% over 1 year, -6.74% across 3 years, and -8.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asian Star Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Star Company are 23.39 and 0.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Asian Star Company News

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