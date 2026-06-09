Indian families cannot get enough of gold and that’s despite soaring prices of the yellow metal.

Gold prices had averaged Rs 1.61 lakh per 10 gram in the March 2026 quarter, nearly double from a year earlier. Gold prices in Mumbai are currently at Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams.

Higher gold prices, and persistent demand, helped leading gold jewellery retailers to report substantially better performance in the March 2026 quarter.

Gold jewellery retail stocks – a divergent trend

Thangamayil Jewellery gained 1.8% to Rs 5,447 on Monday, and it had reached its 52-week high of Rs 5,764 earlier in the trading day.

Meanwhile, Titan Company lost 1.6% to Rs 4,191 on Monday, and it had reached its 52-week high of Rs 4,601 on 8 May, 2026.

In contrast, KalyanJewellers India lost 4.7% to Rs 354 on Monday, given the broad sell-off on Dalal Street.

And PC Jeweller lost 4% to Rs 9 on Monday. The New-Delhi based retailer has reduced its outstanding debt by more than 90% at the end of March 2026 quarter, since it had entered into Settlement Agreement with banks on 30 September 2024.

The company has since shown a sharp turnaround in its performance, given the strong demand for gold jewellery over the past few quarters, and it reported a net profit of Rs 714.5 crore for FY26.

Helping readers shortlist gold retailer stocks

To help readers evaluate gold jewellery retail stocks on Dalal Street, we conducted a study. We first took a minimum market capitalization of Rs 8,000 crore for gold jewellery retail chains, and then looked at which retailers have the lowest P/E on a consolidated basis.

We then compared the P/E of these regional gold jewellery retail chains with the largest gold retailer, Titan Company.

To get a deeper insight on the financial performance of these gold jewellery retail chains, we analysed the performance in the March 2026 quarter as well as between FY23 and FY26 on various parameters – same-store sales growth as well as growth in retail chain network during this period. The above metrics helped us to understand, which gold jewellery retail chains have outperformed peers, in terms of net sales and net profit during FY and FY26 as well as March 2026 quarter.

Smaller southern gold jewellery retail chains are matching industry leader in growth in March 2026 quarter

Southern regional jewellery retail chains have grown their sales aggressively in the March 2026 quarter, and are often matching the growth of the industry leader, Titan Company (see table below).

Madurai-based Thangamayil Jewellery highlighted the volume of its gold ornaments sold grew 23% y-o-y to 1,812 kg in the March 2026 quarter, while for silver it rose 12% y-o-y to 4,918 kg in the quarter under review.

The retailer has also pointed out its same- store sales growth (SSSG) for FY26 was 38.18% y-o-y as compared to 18.10% a year earlier.

Its retail network was 66 outlets at the end of the March 2026 quarter as compared to 60 outlets a year earlier.

As a result, Thangamayil Jewellery’s net sales jumped a whopping 105.7% y-o-y to Rs 2,839.2 crore in the March 2026 quarter, and its net profit rose 354% y-o-y to Rs 142.6 crore in the quarter under review.



They are not alone. Kerala-based KalyanJewellers India, reported a buoyant SSSG of 47% y-o-y in the March 2026 quarter as compared to 21% a year earlier. The jeweller also added net 24 showrooms in the quarter under review. The Kerala-based retailer pointed out in its earnings presentation that its store network was 342 showrooms at the end of the March 2026 quarter as compared to 278 stores a year earlier.

Strong SSSG helped Kalyan Jewellers India’s consolidated net sales jump 66.2% y-o-y to Rs 10,275 crore in the March 2026 quarter while its net profit rose 118.7% y-o-y to Rs 409.5 crore.

And New Delhi-based PC Jeweller reported a 32.7% y-o-y growth in its consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 927.3 crore in the March 2026 quarter while its net profit grew 59.3% y-o-y to Rs 152.9 crore in the quarter under review. The retailer has not provided details of its store network and SSSG in its earnings presentation for the March 2026 quarter.

Titan Company – sets the benchmark for the domestic jewellery retailers

Titan Company highlighted that its jewellery business grew by 50% y-o-y in the March 2026 quarter, with Tanishq, Mia and Zaya business (combined) growing 48% y-o-y in the quarter under review. Its smaller international jewellery business with the addition of Dubai-based Damas Jewellery from 1 January 2026, grew 174% y-o-y in the March 2026 quarter. This surge in growth was the result of the consolidation of Damas Jewellery.

Its jewellery business had grown on a consolidated basis by 23.7% y-o-y in the March 2025 quarter.

Meanwhile, during the March 2026 quarter, Titan’s jewellery division added 27 stores (net) in India, comprising of 8 Tanishq stores, 14 Mia stores and 5 Caratlane stores. The Tanishq business saw 4 new store openings in the Gulf region during the quarter. With the Damas acquisition, 123 stores were also added to the international network.

In its fourth quarter update for FY26, Titan Company highlighted its jewellery network consisted of 1,194 retail outlets in the domestic market, and it had 162 outlets overseas with the acquisition of Damas Jewellery.

As a result, Titan Jewellery’s consolidated net sales grew 80.5% y-o-y to Rs 26,920 crore in the March 2026 quarter while its net profit rose 35.4% y-o-y to Rs 1,179 crore in the quarter under review.

Comparison in performance between jewellery chains in March 2026 quarter

Gold Jewellery chains Consolidated net sales growth (y-o-y change in %) Consolidated net profit growth (y-o-y change in %) KalyanJewellers India 66.2% 118.7% Thangamayil Jewellery 105.7% 354% PC Jeweller 32.7% 60.3% Titan Company 80.5% 35.4% Source – Screener.in and company results

The 3-Year Trajectory (FY23-FY26) – southern gold jewellery retailers are once again matching growth of Titan Company

During FY23 to FY26, one is witnessing a similar trend, with smaller southern jewellery retail chains matching, and even exceeding the growth reported by Titan Company (view table below).

For instance, Thangamayil Jewellery saw its volume of gold ornaments sold rise to 6,554 kg during FY26, as against 5,064 kg during FY23.

Also, its store network of 66 stores at the end of FY26 as against 54 outlets at the end of FY23.

Aas a result, it reported a 39.3% compounded growth in its revenues between FY23 to FY27 to Rs 8,513.8 crore. And net profit grew at a compounded rate of 64.4% between FY23 to FY26 to Rs 351.7 crore

Similarly, Kalyan Jewellers India has grown its showrooms from 180 stores (in India and overseas) at the end of FY23 to 342 showrooms at the end of the March 2026 quarter.

As a result, its net sales grew between FY23 and FY26 at a compounded rate of 36.7% to Rs 35,950 crore, while its net profit grew 46.3% to Rs 1,350 crore.

PC Jeweller shrinks store network and turns around its performance

In contrast, PC Jeweller had shrunk its store network between FY23 and FY25, and focussed on growing jewellery sales from more efficiently managed showrooms. However, this strategy resulted in its sales growth between FY23 and FY26 lagging southern regional jewellery chains and Titan Company.

For instance, at the end of FY 23, the New Delhi-based retailer had 81 showrooms including 12 franchisee showrooms, and by the end of FY25, it had 49 company-owned and three franchisee stores.

This strategy helped it to grow its net sales by merely 10.7% between FY23 and FY26 to Rs 3352.9 crore. PC Jeweller had a net loss of Rs 339 crore during FY23, and strong demand for gold over the past few quarters helped it report a net profit of Rs 714.5 crore for FY26.

Titan Company – Steady performance between FY23 and FY26

Titan Company has significantly expanded its store network in the country, and overseas by the recent acquisition of Dubai-based Damas Jewellery.

For instance, its jewellery retail network that consisted of 541 stores at the end of FY23 had grown to 1,194 retail outlets in the domestic market, and 162 outlets overseas by the end of FY26.

As a result, its net sales grew at a compound rate of 29.2% between FY23 and FY26 to Rs 87,584 crore and its net profit grew at 15.7% during this period.

Compounded growth between FY 23 and FY26 for jewellery chains (consolidated results)

Gold Jewellery chains Sales CAGR (FY23 – FY26) Profit CAGR (FY23 – FY26) KalyanJewellers India 36.7% 46.3% Thangamayil Jewellery 39.3% 64.4% PC Jeweller 10.7% N/A Titan Company 29.2% 15.7% Source – Screener.in and company results

Return on Equity – which retailers uses capital most efficiently

Titan Company has a consolidated return on Equity (RoE) of 37.7%, according to Screener.in, while KalyanJewellers India has a RoE of 24.8%.

Thangamayil Jewellery has a RoE of 28.1%, and for PC Jeweller it is 10%.

Comparing efficiency of regional jewellery retail chains with Titan Company

Gold Jewellery chains Return on Equity (in %) KalyanJewellers India 24.8% Thangamayil Jewellery 28.1% PC Jeweller 10% Titan Company 37.7% Source – Screener.in

The Final Verdict – Is the 33% to 63% discount to Titan Company justified?

KalyanJewellers India and Thangamayil Jewellery have outperformed Titan Company, in terms of compound growth in net sales and net profit between FY23 and FY26.

The government has recently raised import duties on precious metals, and the impact, if any, will be felt on jewellery retail chains, going forward.

Now, coming to valuations.

Valuations of regional retail jewellery chains versus Titan Company

Gold Jewellery chains Consolidated P/E (x) KalyanJewellers India 26.6 Thangamayil Jewellery 48.0 PC Jeweller 12.1 Titan Company 72.2 Source – Screener.in

KalyanJewellers India trades at a discount of nearly 63% to Titan Company while Thangamayil Jewellery trades at a discount of nearly 33%.

Readers could add these southern jewellery retail chain stores to their watch list of stocks for FY26 and see if expectations of growth matches expectations.

Disclaimer:

Amriteshwar Mathur is a financial journalist with over 20 years of experience.

The writer and his family have no shareholding in any of the stocks mentioned in the article.

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